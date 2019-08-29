Your Must-See News Headlines for Today, August 29

Hurricane Dorian is gaining power as it takes aim at the United States. Read on for when the storm is expected to slam into Florida.

Plant-based meat products are great for the environment. But are they truly healthy?

And see what’s causing babies in Spain to grow extra hair, Wolverine-style.

TOP STORY: Dorian Could Hit Florida as a Category 3 Hurricane

#HurricaneDorian is forecast to intensify into a major hurricane and threaten the Southeast Labor Day weekend. Here's the latest on timing and potential forecast impacts: https://t.co/6Et6uKkQZA pic.twitter.com/wxHFI5kGN5 — The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) August 29, 2019

Hurricane Dorian is taking an unexpected path toward the United States and meteorologists now say it’ll hit Florida as a Category 3 hurricane with winds reaching 125 miles per hour. Dorian is forecast to hit the east coast of Florida either late Sunday or early Monday.

Dorian strengthened into a hurricane as it passed by Puerto Rico yesterday. The island dodged a direct hit as the storm curved further east than anticipated. That was a sigh of relief for the island. But Dorian would have been weakened had it hit the mountains of Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic. Since that didn’t happen, it means that Dorian has continued to strengthen as it churns toward the United States.

Florida’s governor has declared a state of emergency and is urging people to stock up on supplies that’ll last at least a week. Forecasters are expecting up to a foot of rain in some areas, especially along the coast.

WHAT’S BUZZING THAT HAS EVERYONE TALKING: Whole Foods CEO Says Plant-Based Meat Is Unhealthy

'I will not endorse that': The CEO of Whole Foods says eating plant-based 'meats' is unhealthy https://t.co/B51CSWQcxj — Markets Insider (@MktsInsider) August 28, 2019

Plant-based burgers and chicken have been making headlines as Americans look for protein alternatives. Researchers agree that switching to more plant-based foods is better for the environment. Scientists at UCLA say the global food supply could increase by as much as 49 percent without using extra land and carbon emissions would go down significantly.

But critics question whether the new products are actually healthy. The CEO of Whole Foods, John Mackey, recently explained to CNBC, “If you look at the ingredients, they are super-highly processed foods. I don’t think eating highly processed foods is healthy.”

The biggest player in the plant-based “meat” craze has been the company Beyond Meat. Interestingly, Beyond Meat got its start at Whole Foods selling vegan chicken strips.

OFF-BEAT: Babies Develop ‘Werewolf Syndrome’

"Werewolf syndrome," also known as hypertrichosis, is the excess production of hair, either in one specific area or all over the body. https://t.co/jVmCe2zmMM pic.twitter.com/BhXKMA1chN — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) August 29, 2019

Seventeen children in Spain are growing massive amounts of hair on their faces, arms, and legs, making them look like werewolves! But there’s no need to call up the X-Men. The babies were simply given the wrong medication.

The parents aimed to treat their babies’ heartburn symptoms with an over-the-counter medication called omeprazole. In the U.S., we know the medication as Prilosec.

But there was a labeling mix-up on the part of the manufacturer. The parents inadvertently gave their babies “minoxidil,” which is a key ingredient used in Rogaine. The chemical caused the children to develop hypertrichosis, which is more commonly known as “werewolf syndrome.”

In these cases, the effects are not permanent. Officials say the babies’ extra hair will go away now that the problem has been identified.

Jessi Combs, a driver and TV personality known as the "fastest woman on four wheels," has died during a land-speed record attempt at the age of 36: https://t.co/PoXfVNcbU1 — Heavy.com (@HeavySan) August 28, 2019

Professional race car driver and former host of ” Mythbusters” Jessi Combs died in a crash while attempting to beat a land speed record.

NYC teen Victoria Grabowski, 16, was found safe in Nottingham, England after police said she may have been lured there by an older man she met online.

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand has dropped out of the Democratic primary.

Forever 21 is considering filing for bankruptcy.

Target is partnering with Disney to put Disney stores inside Target locations.

A woman in Sugar Land, Texas, was determined to get her hands on some anti-aging products! The woman, who has not yet been identified, was recorded on a surveillance camera using a battery-powered grinding saw to break into a Botox clinic.

The suspect first tried to open the door without any tools, but it was locked. She was seen walking back to her SUV, which was also in plain view of the camera, to retrieve the saw. She was successful in cutting through the door and you can see her carefully stepping inside, presumably to avoid the broken glass. Police are working to find her.

