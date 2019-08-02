Your Must-See News Headlines for Today, August 2

The Kennedy family is again dealing with a loss. Robert F. Kennedy’s granddaughter, college student Saoirse Kennedy Hill, passed away yesterday. Read on for more on what happened.

On a lighter note, several states have tax-free shopping events going on all weekend. See which states are participating right now.

And a challenging math problem, which at first glance looks easy, has students and engineers bickering over the correct answer as the equation goes viral.

Here’s what you need to know in the daily roundup.

TOP STORY: A Kennedy Granddaughter Passed Away at the Family Compound

Saoirse Kennedy Hill, the 22-year-old granddaughter of Ethel and Robert F. Kennedy and daughter of Courtney Kennedy Hill, has died after a drug overdose at the Kennedy family compound in Hyannis Port, Massachusetts: https://t.co/FHnuUdRL55 pic.twitter.com/UgO6Z6U6G9 — Heavy.com (@HeavySan) August 2, 2019

Tragedy has struck the Kennedy family once again. Saoirse Kennedy Hill, who was the granddaughter of Robert F. Kennedy and his wife Ethel, passed away on August 1. Her death has been reported as an “apparent overdose” suffered at the family compound in Hyannis Port in Massachusetts. She was pronounced dead at Cape Cod Hospital.

Kennedy Hill was a 22-year-old Boston College student interested in mass media, communication, and political activism. She had also written publicly about struggling with depression. She admitted in a 2016 editorial that she had once attempted to take her own life. You can read more about Saoirse Kennedy Hill here.

The college student’s sudden death has renewed chatter about the so-called “Kennedy curse.” Senator Edward Kennedy, brother to JFK and Robert, mused in 1969 during a national television interview “whether some awful curse did actually hang over all the Kennedys.” Several family members have been the victims of accidents, especially plane crashes, the most famous of which was the crash that killed John F. Kennedy Jr, his wife Carolyn and his sister-in-law Lauren Bessette in 1999.

WHAT’S BUZZING THAT HAS EVERYONE TALKING: Multiple States Are Having Tax-Free Shopping Weekends

This weekend is a good time to stock up on back-to-school items, new clothing or that new computer you’ve been considering. States including Virginia, South Carolina, Ohio, Florida, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Missouri, Iowa, and Arkansas are having Tax Free weekends right now. Most of them began at midnight on Friday and last through Sunday.

Most states host these shopping specials every year to coincide with the end of the summer break for students. Each state has its own list of deals.

For example, in Florida, clothing and shoes are tax-free as long as each item costs less than $60. But in Iowa, the limit is $100. In Virginia, school supplies of up to $20 per item qualify for tax-free status.

OFF-BEAT: A Math Equation Goes Viral as Commenters Disagree Over the Correct Answer

Back in 2015, the world could not agree about whether a certain dress was black and blue, or actually gold and white. Today, a similar disagreement has unfolded over a math problem.

The equation is 8÷2(2+2). Many people say the correct answer is 16, while others are adamant that the solution is 1. The original tweet that started the debate was posted on July 28 and has been shared more than 3,500 times.

Whether you think the answer is 16 or 1, both solutions may actually be correct. In truth, the answer hinges on which mathematical rule you were taught in school. For a detailed explanation, click here.

DAILY NEWS ROUNDUP

US hiring seen growing at a solid pace in July even as the broader economy cooled https://t.co/3dUOzukobD — Business Insider (@businessinsider) August 2, 2019

U.S. employers added 164,000 jobs in July and the unemployment rate remains at 3.7%.

Rapper EMG Santana, whose real name was Marlon Gomez, was killed in Houston on July 30.

Park Hung Quan, who was roommates with the accused Capital One hacker Paige Adele Thompson, kept an illegal weapons arsenal in the Seattle home.

Universal Studios is building a new theme park in Orlando called Epic Universe.

A Nevada man found an unopened Nintendo game from 1987 called Kid Icarus in the attic and sold it for $9,000.

CHECK THIS OUT: A Child Had More Than 500 Teeth Removed From His Mouth

Little Boy Has Over 500 Teeth Removed from His Mouth After He Complained of Jaw Pain and Swelling https://t.co/tj2ZUfZtQy — People (@people) August 2, 2019

This sounds like the worst trip to the dentist imaginable! A 7-year-old child in India was complaining of pain in his jaw. His parents also saw that part of their son’s face appeared swollen.

X-rays showed that the child had an unusual number of teeth. The doctor found 526 teeth contained in a sac in his lower right jaw! Keep in mind, most of us have only 21 adult teeth.

Luckily, doctors were able to remove the painful sac and the little boy is expected to be just fine.

