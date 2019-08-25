Your Must-See News Headlines for Today, August 25

A nutrition and weight-loss app for kids has sparked a debate about whether it’s a good idea to have children and teens monitoring their diets in this manner. Weigh in below.

A Florida mother has the social media world buzzing about how she chose to teach her daughter to be more grateful.

Crime in outer space? See what a NASA astronaut is accused of doing while in orbit.

And apparently, alligators enjoy golf as much as humans do! Check it out in the video below.

Here’s what you need to know in the daily roundup.

TOP STORY: Weight Watchers App For Kids Draws Criticism

Weight Watchers app "Kurbo" released this week is an application designed for children as old as eight to lose weight. "The app focuses on behavior change and healthier eating habits." https://t.co/6ZyX0kQfCt — Activist Lab at BUSPH (@ActivistLabSPH) August 24, 2019

Would you be comfortable having your child monitoring their food intake with an app? Creator Joanna Strober said she designed the “Kurbo” app to help her overweight teenager learn healthier eating habits. The app, which Weight Watchers debuted earlier this month, uses a “traffic light” system to help children identify which foods they should be eating in smaller or larger quantities.

Green Light foods, identified as fruits and vegetables, can be eaten anytime. Lean proteins and pasta are labeled as Yellow Light foods and the app recommends smaller portions. Items like candy and soda get the Red Light label.

Critics have slammed the app, arguing that it could lead to unhealthy eating disorders. An online petition calling on parents to remove the app from their children’s phones has more than 91,000 signatures. The organizer wrote on the site, “We want Weight Watchers to cancel the app and recognize that dieting behaviors in young people should not be encouraged due to the risks associated with their mental and physical health. Any changes to a child’s lifestyle should be made with the supervision of a pediatrician, not an app.”

Where do you weigh in on this debate? Take our poll below.

WHAT’S BUZZING THAT HAS EVERYONE TALKING: Mother’s Lesson About Gratitude Goes Viral on Social Media

A Florida mother has been attracting a lot of praise, and some criticism, for a lesson she taught her daughter about the importance of gratitude. Haley Hassell of Pensacola explained in a lengthy Facebook post, that has since gone viral, that her 6-year-old daughter, Presleigh, really wanted a specially-decorated pencil box for the start of the new school year.

Hassell said she went to three different stores to find the one Presleigh had requested. But when Hassell gave it to her daughter, Presleigh had changed her mind. She threw the pencil box in the trash and yelled, “that’s stupid, everyone in my class has that… I don’t want it anymore!”

Hassell said her next move was to present Presleigh with a ziploc bag that she could use as a pencil box instead. The child tried to backtrack, but Hassell wouldn’t have that. Instead, she told her daughter that they would be gifting the pencil box to another child who needed it.

Hassell said they ultimately mailed the box to a little girl in Utah. She told Good Morning America, “”Having a positive outlook can make or break you in life — I want her to know that. Nothing is going to be easy, but when something is given to you, you’ve got to be grateful.” Hassell added that most of the feedback has been positive, but that some on social media accused her of publicly shaming her daughter.

OFF-BEAT: Astronaut Accused of Illegally Accessing Wife’s Bank Account From Space

Talk about a divorce battle of intergalactic proportions. NASA astronaut Anne McClain, who is in the middle of a custody battle with wife Summer Worden, is accused of illegally accessing Worden’s bank account from the International Space Station. It’s the first known allegation of crime committed in space, according to the New York Times.

McClain spent six months in the ISS from December 2018 through June. She denies hacking Worden’s bank records, insisting that Worden had given her permission to view the account and that she had always monitored the family’s financial statements throughout their marriage. McClain says she wasn’t aware that Worden had withdrawn that permission.

Worden filed a formal complaint accusing McClain of committing identity theft. McClain wrote on Twitter, “There’s unequivocally no truth to these claims. We’ve been going through a painful, personal separation that’s now unfortunately in the media. I appreciate the outpouring of support and will reserve comment until after the investigation. I have total confidence in the IG process.”

DAILY NEWS ROUNDUP

These munchkins dressed as "Wizard of Oz" characters will send you over the rainbow. See all the costumes that nurses at a Pittsburgh hospital used to dress four newborns in honor of the film's 80th anniversary. https://t.co/aap50MmCbB pic.twitter.com/zaKi6ArVep — ABC News (@ABC) August 25, 2019

How cute! Babies at a Pittsburgh hospital were dressed up in honor of the 80th anniversary of the Wizard of Oz.

Indianapolis Colts quarteback Andrew Luck stunned fans when he announced he was retiring at age 29.

Tropical Storm Dorian could strengthen into a hurricane by Tuesday.

Conservative radio host and former congressman Joe Walsh announces he is running for president as a Republican in 2020.

Disney announced that Kit Harington will join the cast of Eternals. See all of the announcements from the #D23Expo here.

CHECK THIS OUT

A golfer in Orlando, Florida didn’t miss a beat as an alligator strolled along on the green! Professional wakeboarder Steel Lafferty simply lined up his shot and took a swing, with the gator waddling just a few feet away from him.

Lafferty posted a video of the incident to Instagram with the caption, “Golfing in Florida is just different… 🐊” The video has been viewed more than 78,000 times.

Lafferty told CNN that as a wakeboarder, he’s using to seeing alligators. He said the gator didn’t appear aggressive or interested in him, which allowed him to relax. “There was a bit of a worry, but it seemed like he was doing his own thing so I let him go.”

