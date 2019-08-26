Your Must-See News Headlines for Today, August 26

Tropical Storm Dorian is churning in the Atlantic and is expected to become the first hurricane of the season. But will it hit the United States?

Read the fine print before you click “buy” on Amazon. Why shoppers are thinking twice about the safety of their selected items.

And a spacecraft that could one day travel to Mars is aiming for a successful test-launch today.

Here’s what you need to know in the daily roundup.

TOP STORY: Tropical Storm Dorian Expected to Become a Hurricane

Tropical Storm #Dorian is approaching the Windward Islands. Here are the 5 am AST August 26th Key Messages. For more information visit https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB pic.twitter.com/pI2fXTDbkq — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 26, 2019

The National Hurricane Center is keeping a close eye on Tropical Storm Dorian as it gathers strength in the Atlantic. Meteorologists have said it was still too early to determine if the system will directly hit the United States, especially Florida and Texas. Some forecasters are predicting Dorian will break apart before it gets that far.

Right now, tropical storm watches and warnings are in effect for the Lesser Antilles in the Caribbean. Dorian is expected to dump several inches of rain over Barbados. Other areas under advisories include St. Lucia, St. Vincent, the Grenadines, Dominica, Martinique, and Grenada. Maximum winds had reached 60 miles per hour as of Monday morning.

Dorian will reach Puerto Rico by Wednesday, possibly making landfall there as a hurricane. Assuming Dorian does not break apart, parts of the United States can expect rainy conditions to impact Labor Day weekend plans, regardless of how powerful the storm system is at that point.

WHAT’S BUZZING THAT HAS EVERYONE TALKING: Amazon Includes Thousands of Unsafe or Mislabeled Items: Report

Amazon struggles to police the many third-party sellers on its site, adding to mounting evidence that the nation's tech giants can't or won't effectively control their platforms, according to a WSJ investigation https://t.co/BWJREzaoHT — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) August 23, 2019

Not everything on Amazon’s website is safe to buy. The Wall Street Journal recently conducted an investigation and found more than 4,100 items for sale on the site that were either mislabeled or had been previously declared unsafe by federal agencies.

The newspaper described Amazon as a “flea market” in which millions of third-party sellers can add items without much, if any, oversight from the company.

In response, Amazon removed most of the items that the WSJ had tagged. The retail giant insisted in a statement that all of its vendors are screened before they are allowed to begin selling.

Amazon also maintained that “safety is a top priority” for the company. “We provide a number of ways for regulatory agencies, industry organizations, brands, customers, and customer service teams to report safety issues. When we receive these reports, we move quickly to protect customers, remove unsafe products from our store, and investigate.” You can read Amazon’s full statement here.

WHAT WE’RE WATCHING: SpaceX ‘StarHopper’ Plans to Launch

Looks like @SpaceX Starhopper flight may be as soon as Monday. FAA support is much appreciated! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 24, 2019

Scientists and space fans have their eyes on Cameron County, Texas today. SpaceX is planning a test-launch of a spacecraft that is meant to orbit the Earth, travel to the moon and even one day reach Mars.

The single-engine craft is nicknamed the “Starhopper.” SpaceX is hoping to briefly fly the craft up to 650 feet in the air before it returns to the ground.

Federal officials have given SpaceX permission to launch the test beginning around 5 p.m. ET today. The permit lasts until Wednesday night, meaning that SpaceX has some wiggle room if the launch needs to be delayed.

Nearby residents have been warned to be on alert regarding the test-launch. Officials said that if the Starhopper suffers a malfunction, the resulting pressure could be enough to break windows in area homes.

DAILY NEWS ROUNDUP

CHECK THIS OUT

Aren’t husbands just hilarious? Ryan Reynolds decided to pull a prank on wife Blake Lively yesterday as she celebrated her 32nd birthday.

He posted a series of photos to Instagram in which Lively either had her eyes closed or wasn’t yet ready to say “cheese.” The final photo shows the couple on the beach, with Lively’s eyes squinted, her mouth open, and hair blowing in her face.

Lively did not add a comment on Instagram, but model Gigi Hadid posted a “heart” in response to the photos. Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld also wrote, “There are no bad pictures of @blakelively and happy 🎂🎂🎂”

Missed Yesterday’s Roundup? Click here.