Lover Leaked Tracklist: the Hidden Meanings, Easter Eggs, & Fan Theories

The alleged tracklist for Taylor Swift’s seventh studio album has been leaked. The leak comes after Swift hosted her famous Secret Sessions listening party, in which she invites fans to come listen to the album early.

To be clear, Swift has not confirmed the veracity of the leak. However, she has confirmed two additional songs on the album, both of which do appear on the leaked tracklist.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Alleged Full List of Tracks on Lover

I want ya to show Taylor’s LOVER real track list. So I decided to create a new twitter account to upload the real track list. If you wanna report this account you’re allowed…

PS-No collab with Katy or Selena#LoverSecretSession #KatyPerryIsComing #SmallTalk #TaylorSwift pic.twitter.com/FZI89j9SMG — Tom Latham (@TomLath04057182) August 8, 2019

Above is the leaked tracklist for Lover. Again, this list has in no way been confirmed or denied by Swift or her team. However, given that Swift held her famed Secret Sessions listening party over the weekend, many are speculating that this list could be accurate.

Here’s the full list of tracks:

1. I Forgot You Existed 2. Cruel Summer 3. Lover 4. The Man 5. Archer 6. I Think He Knows 7. Americana and the Heartbreak Prince 8. Paper Rings 9. Cornelius Street 10. Soon You’ll Get Better (Ft. Dixie Chicks) 11. Death by a Thousand Cuts 12. London Boy 13. False God 14. You Need to Calm Down 15. Afterglow 16. ME! (Ft. Brandon Urie) 17. It’s Nice to Have a Friend 18. Daylight

So far, Swift herself has released three of these songs (ME!, You Need to Calm Down, and The Archer) and confirmed two others: The Lover and The Man.

Swift confirmed those two songs in the September issue of Vogue. She even offered lyrics for both of the songs. Lyrics for Lover are:

My heart’s been borrowed and yours has been blue/ All’s well that ends well, to end up with you

And the lyrics for The Man are:

I’d be a fearless leader/ I’d be an alpha type/ When everyone believes ya/ What’s that like?

Swift said of The Man to Vogue: “It’s a thought experiment of sorts [about what it would be like if I were a man]: If I had made all the same choices, all the same mistakes, all the same accomplishments, how would it read?”

Of Lover, Swift said: “This has one of my favorite bridges. I love a bridge, and I was really able to go to Bridge City.”

Of course, there are plenty of other songs on the leaked tracklist that are causing speculation. For example, the tracks Cornelius Street and London Boy, which both seem rife with hidden meaning. The latter track is likely a nod to Swift’s boyfriend of three years, British actor Joe Alwyn.

As for Cornelius Street, there are numerous fan theories about the track. One user wrote, “I really wanna hear Cornelius Street first but someone said it’s like I almost do and idk if I wanna start the album on THAT note … but I’ve already committed to it so goodbye !!”