Madison Eddlemon Amber Alert: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Madison Eddlemon has gone missing from her Indiana home and is believed to be in extreme danger. An Amber Alert was issued for the 16-year-old from Crown Point, who may have been taken by 22-year-old Alexander Martin Curry-Fishtorn, of St. John. Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez warned that Curry-Fishtorn is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Eddlemon’s mother put out a plea to help find Madison, who is set to start her junior year at Crown Point High School on August 20. “I just want her home and safe,” Madison’s mother Nichole Cain said. “If anyone knows anything, please call the police. I want my daughter back. That’s all I want,” she said.

Here’s what you need to know about the disappearance of Madison Eddlemon.

1. Madison Eddlemon was reported missing on August 17



Madison was last seen at 9 a.m. on August 17, in Crown Point. Her mother said in a Facebook post the family last spoke with her on Friday night, August 16. She was originally reported as a runaway. An Amber Alert was issued around 6 a.m. on Sunday.

Eddlemon is thought to be wearing a black hoodie with a white tribal logo and torn blue jeans with shin-high boots and a lace choker necklace.

2. Madison’s Car Was Found Abandoned Near Her Home

Madison’s car was located late Saturday night. The abandoned vehicle was parked near a stop sign at the intersection of Cleveland Street and Sherwood Dr. in Crown Point, near her home. According to a post by her mother, some of Madison’s belongings were found in the car, and the window was cracked open.

Police do not know if Madison left home voluntarily or was taken by force. Authorities strongly believe Curry-Fishtorn is behind the young girl’s disappearance.

Crown Point is 138 miles northwest of Indianapolis. Curry-Fishtorn’s last known residence was in St. John, approximately seven miles away from Crown Point.

3. A “No contact” Order Was Filed Against Alexander Curry-Fishtorn Last March

Authorities revealed Curry-Fishtorn has a history of controlling and abusive behavior with Madison. He became distraught when Madison’s family told her to end their relationship.

Last March, Edelman’s family was forced to file a no-contact order against Curry-Fishtorn when he began stalking and harassing Madison. Madison’s mother said her daughter was fearful Curry-Fishtorn would harm her.

4. Curry-Fishtorn Was Previously Charged With Stalking & Harassing Madion

Indiana Teen Missing, Feared Taken By Her Accused Stalker https://t.co/yzRT7hVncb — MSN News (@MSNNews) August 18, 2019

Court documents show that Curry-Fishtorn was charged on May 20, 2019, with one count of stalking and one count of stalking where defendant violates a protective order.

On June 10, 2019, Curry-Fishtorn was charged with intimidation that involves retaliation for a prior act and invasion of privacy-that violates a protective order. On July 17, 2019, county records show he posted $2,945.00 bond.

5. Authorities Have Issued Descriptions for Eddlemon & Curry-Fishtorn

BREAKING: An Amber Alert has been issued across Indiana for a missing 16-year-old girl, who police said is in extreme danger. https://t.co/Hd2OxNGl5f — CBS Chicago (@cbschicago) August 18, 2019

Law enforcement issued descriptions of Madison and Curry-Fishtorn but warns that Curry-Fishtorn is extremely dangerous and members of the public should not approach him.

Madison Elizabeth Yancy Eddlemon is described as a white female with blonde hair and green eyes. She is 5’1″ tall and weighs 95 pounds.

Alexander Curry-Fishtorn is a white male with brown eyes and brown hair. He is 5’7” tall and weighs 158 pounds. He drives a dark grey 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt with Indiana license plate: 645RIS. Law enforcement believes Curry-Fishtorn may be leaving Indiana and heading west.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Lake County Sheriff’s office at 219-755-3346 and ask for Detective Riley.

This is a developing story.