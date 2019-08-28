Map of Florida Showing Latest GFS, European Models

Hurricane Dorian is currently located approximately 85 miles from Saint Croix in the British Virgin Islands, heading northwest toward the state of Florida at 13 mph.

Dorian is expected to make landfall somewhere on Florida’s east coast as a Category 2 storm this coming holiday weekend. The current map (above) on the National Hurricane Center’s website has Dorian’s center sitting off of Florida’s east coast, somewhere near Daytona Beach, as a Category 2 storm. Some weather forecasters fear that Dorian could strengthen to a Category 3 due to the warm Bahamian waters and lack of land contact along its path.

The photo above shows Dorian’s projected path. The storm’s exact track is impossible to nail down due to varying air pressure in the atmosphere. For this reason, the “cone of uncertainty” is drawn to show the area in which Dorian could move.

“No changes to forecast tracks are made during these intermediate updates. Models continue to disagree on ridge to the North. If It weakens, Dorian will likely go more North. If not, Florida landfall is likely,” Tampa-area meteorologist Denis Phillips wrote on Facebook on Wednesday morning.

Dorian is expected to be on Florida’s doorstep (whether it stays in the ocean or moves onto land) in the early hours of Monday morning.

As you can see in the photo below, the GFS and the European models show very different tracks for Dorian, once he arrives in the United States.

The GFS keeps Dorian off the coast, perhaps making landfall in Jacksonville or further north. The model even suggests that Dorian could ride up the coastline, not making landfall in Florida at all.

Meanwhile, the Euro model sees Dorian making landfall in the Port Canaveral area and heading due west, affecting areas like Orlando, Lakeland, and Tampa.

Here’s what you need to know:

The GFS Model Tracks Dorian Further North With Possible Impacts as far as South Carolina

What’s your take on the GFS model showing the storm curve north east over the Carolinas? pic.twitter.com/pN4W0w73pG — morgan ♡ (@j_morgan_98) August 28, 2019

The GFS Model is sparing most of Florida by keeping Dorian in the Atlantic Ocean. There is a ridge in the Atlantic that will help direct Dorian one way or another. If the ridge weakens or breaks down, Dorian will pull further north. If the ridge stays in place, it will keep Dorian on its path and push him west across the state.

“At this point, there is the likelihood of stormy conditions with heavy rain and gusty winds that push northwestward across part of the Florida Peninsula beginning Saturday night and continuing into Sunday night. Flooding downpours and power outages are possible,” Accuweather reports.

The Euro Model Tracks Dorian Across the State of Florida, Heading Toward the Gulf of Mexico

Here's the latest Euro Model on Dorian from 0 to 240 hours via @TropicalTidbits. That'd be us. pic.twitter.com/HxTu3eVsQX — Richard Baris (@Peoples_Pundit) August 28, 2019

The Euro model has been the most trustworthy storm after storm. The current Euro model predicts that Dorian will make landfall on Florida’s east coast, perhaps close to Melbourne, and move across the state.

“Should Dorian remain over land for the duration after reaching Florida, the system will slowly weaken and rain itself out over the southeastern corner of the U.S. during Labor Day and beyond,” according to Accuweather.

If this happens, areas including Orlando, Lakeland, and St. Petersburg could all see heavy rain and high winds. As the storm moves over land, it is expected to weaken.

