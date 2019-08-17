Portland Antifa & Far-Right Protests: Photos & Arrest Updates Today

Clashing protests are happening today in Portland, Oregon on Saturday, August 17. These include protests from anti-Antifa and far-right groups called “End Domestic Terrorism” and counter-protests from groups supporting Antifa or protesting the far-right presence. Police worked hard to keep the groups separated but were not always successful. See photos from the protests today below, along with videos and information that we know so far about people who were arrested in the second section of this article. Names of those arrested have not yet been released. You can watch more videos in Heavy’s story here.

Pro-Antifa, Far-Right, & Anti-Antifa Events Took Place at the Same Time

The End Domestic Terrorism Rally began at 11 a.m. Pacific (2 p.m. Eastern) at Tom McCall Waterfront Park. Then at Battleship Oregon Memorial Marine Park, a Love Conquers Hate rally happened from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Pacific.

A Poop Bloc event happened in the same location as the End Domestic Terrorism rally, starting one hour later at 12 p.m. Pacific.

This rally was organized by Joe Biggs, formerly with InfoWars, and Enrique Tarrio, a chairman of Proud Boys. Both are pictured above.

The Facebook page for the event was later taken down.

Patriot Prayer came out in support of the event, according to posts on their Facebook page today. In the morning they wrote: “Good morning Patriots. Good morning Portland. Your President is paying attention. Let’s show them who we are, and let the other side show themselves for who they are. The world is watching.”

Rose City Antifa, a local pro-Antifa group in Portland, planned a counterprotest in the same location. They posted a call to action on their website and wrote: “We call on the community to defend itself, as it has countless times before. We must tell these far-Right and neo-Nazi groups that they are not welcome in Portland, and their search for victims on our streets will not be tolerated! Join us on August 17 at Waterfront Park to defend Portland against far-Right attack!”

Rose City Antifa had an event page for their counterprotest, but like the End Domestic Terrorism event page, it appears to have been taken down.

Oath Keepers decided to NOT attend the event. They wrote, in part:

I wish I didn’t have to do this, but it must be done. I must make it clear that Oath Keepers will not be participating in the “End Domestic Terrorism” rally scheduled for this Saturday, August 17, 2019, which is being organized by Joe Biggs and the Proud Boys. I must also make it clear that Oath Keepers is NOT an organizer of this event, as has been erroneously reported by some media outlets. This event is being organized by Joe Biggs and the Proud Boys, not Oath Keepers. Oath Keepers was invited to attend, but we will not be attending. We fully support free speech, and we fully agree that Antifa is a domestic terrorist organization… We have not seen adequate steps taken by the organizers to exclude known or suspected white nationalists from attending this event.

Here are more photos:

At Least 13 People Have Been Arrested So Far Today

Meanwhile, the Portland Police worked hard to keep the disparate groups separated in order to cut down on violence. For the most part they were successful, although the groups did end up mingling on some occasions. Early reports indicated that three people were arrested but now that number is up to at least 13 arrests.

Video Update 4 – Police continue efforts to try to keep opposing groups separate.

Watch this Twitter feed for video updates & the latest official news as the day develops. #PPBAlert Transcript: https://t.co/wjL7ouiGu4 pic.twitter.com/gRvI3OvPnV — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) August 17, 2019

Unfortunately, some people tried to use updates on Twitter to find opposing groups so they could try to start confrontations.

We believe demonstrators are using info posted by media & observers to find opposing groups. In an effort to keep the various groups apart and maintain everyone's safety, we respectfully ask reporters & others to avoid posting specific locations of protest groups. #ppbalert — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) August 17, 2019

The groups also were told to stay off the streets so roads weren’t blocked, which can sometimes escalate tensions and the likelihood of violent confrontations. Groups didn’t always listen, but police tried to keep the protests under control.

Large group blocking the street in the area of SW 2nd and Oak. Police advising group to get out of the street or be subject to arrest. Street is open to vehicular traffic. #ppbalert — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) August 17, 2019

The Portland Police noted on Twitter that some weapons were confiscated from protesters.

At least 13 people were arrested in incidents related to the demonstrations, the Portland Police reported.

Portland demonstrations lead to at least 13 arrests as Portland Police attempt to keep groups separate and people safe. Watch this Twitter feed for video updates & the latest official news. #ppbalert — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) August 17, 2019

The video below shows a woman being taken down by police from her bicycle. It’s not clear if she was one of the 13 arrested.

UPDATE: A young woman was just taken down by police, possibly off of her bike. This just happened at SW3/Oak #KOIN6News pic.twitter.com/bBaDJoiP8R — Cole Miller (@ColeKOIN) August 17, 2019

In a different incident, police arrested a woman who was revving her motorcycle engine at protesters. You can see that video below.

Police arrest a motorcyclist who was repeatedly revving her engine amidst a group of protesters. pic.twitter.com/6eWkdCqi3F — The Oregonian (@Oregonian) August 17, 2019

In the photo below, you can someone identified as a counter-protestor being arrested.

Here is the same person, photographer earlier before his arrest.

Julio Rosas of the Washington Examiner tweeted that the man who was arrested had threatened him earlier.

A pepper ball is used by police as they make an arrest, the guy who was threatening me earlier. pic.twitter.com/wEdqWJCdhD — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 17, 2019

Police also helped a right-wing protester onto his bicycle and away from the crowd, Cole Miller of KOIN reported.

Police appear to have just helped a right-wing protester reach his motorcycle and drive off. The crowd was not a fan, saying officers are giving them special protection #KOIN6News pic.twitter.com/5wxiQsqKJZ — Cole Miller (@ColeKOIN) August 17, 2019

Police also arrested someone who wouldn’t move when they were told to leave, The Oregonian noted in the tweet below.

Police have arrested one person who reportedly stayed in the street after being told to move. pic.twitter.com/R5e5uzoSlR — The Oregonian (@Oregonian) August 17, 2019

Some arrests might still be made. In the video in the second tweet below, you can see someone else whose face is disguised being arrested. This video was shared by The New York Times.

Another tense clash between Antifa and police on the east side of the river. One person arrested. An officer threatened to shoot him if he didn't get on his knees. pic.twitter.com/ekQy8TjaeA — Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) August 17, 2019

This video shared by Andy Ngo below, who was attacked at the June protests, shows a man on the ground, possibly beaten during the protests, but it’s not clear how they were injured. Police have said all injuries were considered minor.

Middle-age man was maced and beaten by an antifa mob. He was knocked unconscious to the ground. His partner or spouse was trying to protect him as mob still surrounded them. No police. #PortlandProtests pic.twitter.com/eAhrMSEKU1 — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) August 17, 2019

One person who was injured was taken to a nearby hospital. It’s not known if this is the person in the video above or someone else.

At approximately 1:40 pm, law enforcement officers came upon an injured individual at SW Harvey Milk and SW Naito. They, along with @PDXFire medics, rendered assistance. The individual was transported to an area hospital. No further information at this time. #ppbalert — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) August 17, 2019

Portland Police have said that all the injuries they have encountered so far were minor.

PPB is aware of 4 individuals who have been evaluated by @PDXFire. This includes an individual who ofcs came upon at Naito/Harvey Milk; and who was taken to a hospital. This person was injured prior to officers arriving. Medics report that all known injuries are considered minor. — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) August 17, 2019

Although police tried to keep the groups separated, they were not always successful.

It’s not yet known which groups all the people who were arrested were affiliated with, but at least one of the arrested appeared to be a counter-protestor according to reports from people at the scene.

