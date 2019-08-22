Solomon Nhiwatiwa: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Cleveland Police officer Solomon Nhiwatiwa is facing multiple felony charges after attempting to lure a 12-year-old girl into his car for sexual purposes while she was waiting for her school bus. He then returned and filmed himself urinating on the child. Nhiwatiwa turned himself in to authorities on Tuesday, August 20.

A grand jury has indicted Nhiwatiwa, 34, and charged him with kidnapping with sexual motivation, pandering obscenity involving a minor, disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, endangering children, criminal child enticement, public indecency, assault and attempted interference with custody.

“These actions are impossible to comprehend,” Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley said, later adding that “This is just an individual who is a bad man who just happens to work as a police officer.”

Here’s what you need to know about Solomon Nhiwatiwa.



1. Solomon Nhiwatiwa Tried to Lure the Girl into His Car



The incident occurred on Euclid Avenue in the Cleveland suburb of Euclid, Ohio. Around 7 a.m. on Friday, August 16, the victim was sitting on the sidewalk, waiting for her school bus. Nhiwatiwa drove up in what the girl described as a blue BMW SUV. He stopped, rolled down the window, and started speaking with her.

“What are you doing?” Nhiwatiwa asked. The girl told him that she was waiting for her bus. He then asked what school she attended. After she responded, he asked, “Can I take you there?” She declined and said “No thanks.” According to O’Malley, Nhiwatiwa repeatedly tried and engage the girl in conversation. “Can I talk to you and ask you some questions?” he asked, but she continued to tell him she didn’t want to talk to him.

2. Nhiwatiwa Began Urinating on the Girl



One minute later, Nhiwatiwa drove back to the bus stop, parked his car and then walked up to the girl with his genitals exposed. He then began to urinate on her, all while filming the incident with his cell phone.

The girl said “What is your problem?” and Nhiwatiwa replied, “What’s wrong, (expletive)?” Nhiwatiwa said, calling the girl a vulgar word. He then walked back to his vehicle and drove off.

3. Nhiwatiwa’s Car Was Identified by the Victim & a Neighbor

A Cleveland police officer is charged in connection with the attempted kidnapping of a 12-year-old girl. He was suspended without pay on Wednesday and will remain off-duty until the case is finished. https://t.co/OMBfVv5dXS — clevelanddotcom (@clevelanddotcom) August 21, 2019

Investigators considered Nhiwatiwa their main suspect based on information they’d gathered from two different sources. The first was the report called in by the victim’s mother which detailed the bus stop incident and gave a description of Nhiwatiwa’s SUV.

Their second tip came from a neighbor who saw Nhiwatiwa acting suspiciously and peering inside of vehicles. The neighbor described the suspect as driving a blue SUV and was able to write down the license plate.

4. Nhiwatiwa Was Hired as a Police Officer in 2014

According to the Cleveland Division of Police, Nhiwatiwa was hired in March 2014 and serves as a patrol officer in the Third District. ABC 5 reported that Nhiwatiwa has been disciplined three times in five years by the Cleveland Police Department.

In 2018 he was suspended for insubordination. Later that year he received another suspension for improper procedure and unprofessional conduct. Then, in 2019, he received his third suspension for failing to secure police property and had to reimburse the police department for the missing item.

Nhiwatiwa is currently suspended without pay until the case is adjudicated. It is unknown if he has selected legal representation.

While Nhiwatiwa’s disciplinary record with the police department is lengthy, public records only show a number of traffic violations including speeding, driving without a seatbelt, running red lights, expired registration tags, and improper parking.

5. Nhiwatiwa’s Mother Wouldn’t Tell a Reporter if She Was Shocked by the Charges



WKYC spoke with Solomon Nhiwatiwa’s mother, who was not identified by name on camera. “I’m just going to go support and just pray for him,” she said.

When asked if she was shocked by the charges, his mother dodged the question and replied, “We raise our children and we do the best we can and that’s what we do as moms. If you’re a momma you know.”

O’Malley took a less sympathetic view. “The police are our safety net. They are the people that protect children like this girl every day,” he said.

In a statement released to the media, he added, “My office will hold him accountable and ensure that he never holds the position of police officer again,” he added.