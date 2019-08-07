USA Today Evacuation: ‘Reports of Man With Weapon’

USA Today headquarters in McLean, Virginia, has been evacuated after reports of a “man with a weapon,” according to the Fairfax County Police. The police force tweeted just before 12:30 p.m. on August 7 that they were responding to the Gannett Building at 7950 Jones Branch Drive in McLean due “reports of a man with weapon.”

There is nothing to suggest that this is an active shooter event. McLean is located a little over 10 miles west of Washington D.C.

Matthew Keys, citing law enforcement sources, says that investigators feel that the reports may be unfounded. While USA Today’s Julia Thompson reports that after talking to a federal source who said, “Reports of a shooter appear to have been mistaken.”

Evacuation @TEGNA in Tysons, VA. Reports of an active shooter. pic.twitter.com/P4eUVPolUE — Andrea McCarren (@AndreaMcCarren) August 7, 2019

Police evacuating @USATODAY HQ in tysons corner pic.twitter.com/2aae7g4Co0 — William Dyer (@wdyerz) August 7, 2019

Reports of a possible active shooter at the @USATODAY headquarters in Tyson, Virgina. Building has been evacuated. pic.twitter.com/24UgfRoTCY — Alex Brizee (@alex_brizee) August 7, 2019

USA Today editor Alex Ptachick tweeted, “We’ve evacuated the building. There’s a heavy police presence and officers are asking if we have seen or heard anything suspicious.” Ptachick later tweeted that staff was asked to evacuate because “there was an emergency in the building.” Photos and videos shared by employees of USA Today show massive law enforcement response to the area while the staff appears calm.

We have evacuated the @USATODAY headquarters in McLean, Virginia, after reports of someone who may have had a weapon in the building. pic.twitter.com/EF8DJQCqsN — Nathan Bomey (@NathanBomey) August 7, 2019

There have been no reports of any shots fired or of any injuries at the time of writing. This evacuation comes a few days after the nation was rocked by separate mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and in Dayton, Ohio, which claimed the lives of over 30 people.

