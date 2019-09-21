Andrew Yang Playlist: OutKast Is On the List

Andrew Yang must have OutKast on his playlist as he travels around on the campaign trail. The Democratic presidential candidate raised eyebrows after he tweeted out a line from the song “Ms. Jackson” by OutKast on Saturday, September 21.

The post quickly attracted more than 24,000 likes and prompted dozens of comments from perplexed Twitter followers. Music fans identified the song and explained it to younger followers who hadn’t heard of it before. Others called the tweet “cringeworthy” and scoffed that Yang was trying to appear relatable by quoting a rap song. The tweet prompted increased Google searches about Yang’s playlist.

I’m sorry Ms. Jackson, I am for real. — Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang) September 21, 2019

Here’s what you need to know.

‘Ms. Jackson’ Debuted In 2000 & OutKast Won a Grammy Award For It

The rap duo OutKast released “Ms. Jackson” in October of 2000 as a single off their album Stankonia. The song earned André Benjamin and Antwan Patton, otherwise known as Andre 3000 and Big Boi, a Grammy Award in 2002 for Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group. They also won that year for Best Rap Album.

“Ms. Jackson” is a message to the mothers of “baby mamas.” The lyric that Andrew Yang tweeted was from the chorus.

“I’m sorry Ms. Jackson (oh), I am for real

Never meant to make your daughter cry

I apologize a trillion times.”

Andrew Yang Released a List of His ‘Favorite Jams’ in August 2019

Andrew Yang has already given supporters a glimpse into his musical tastes. In August, he made a playlist on Spotify of 42 of his “Favorite Jams.” On Instagram, he posted at the time that he was sharing the list as a way to say thank you to supporters who helped his campaign to raise more than $2 million during the third quarter.

The playlist, however, did not include any songs from OutKast. Here is the full list:

“Lose Yourself – From ‘8 Mile’ Soundtrack” — Eminem

“Dog Days Are Over” — Florence + The Machine

“Hunger” — Florence + The Machine

“You’ve Got The Love” — Florence + The Machine

“Friday I’m In Love” — The Cure

“Boys Don’t Cry – Single Version” — The Cure

“In Between Days” — The Cure

“There Is a Light That Never Goes Out” — The Smiths

“How Soon Is Now? – 2011 Remaster” — The Smiths

“This Charming Man – 2011 Remaster” — The Smiths

“Without Me” — Halsey

“Eastside (with Halsey & Khalid)” — benny blanco, Halsey, Khalid

“Return of the Mack” — Mark Morrison

“Rollercoaster – 2013 Remaster” — Everything But The Girl

“Just Another Day” — Jon Secada

“Jet Black Heart” — 5 Seconds of Summer

“Barrel Of A Gun – 2007 Remastered Version” — Depeche Mode

“Diamond Heart” — Lady Gaga

“God’s Plan” — Drake

“Changes” — 2Pac, Talent

“Believe” — The Bravery

“Saturday Love” — Cherrelle, Alexander O’Neal

“Asleep – 2011 Remaster” — The Smiths

“Don’t You (Forget About Me)” — Simple Minds

“Plush” — Stone Temple Pilots

“Rise Up” — Andra Day

“Dog Days Are Over” — Florence + The Machine

“My Hero” — Foo Fighters

“Starlight” — Muse

“Price Tag” — Jessie J, B.o.B.

“Feel Again” — OneRepublic

“Suit And Jacket” — Judah & the Lion

“This Must Be the Place (Naive Melody) – 2005 Remaster” — Talking Heads

“Forever in My Life” — Prince

“Magnificent – Fred Falke Full Club Mix” — U2, Fred Falke

“Stay – (Faraway, So Close!)” — U2

“Change” — The Lightning Seeds

“Fields of Gold” — Sting

“These Are Days” — 10,000 Man

“Jane Says – Live” — Jane’s Addiction

“Ascension (Don’t Ever Wonder)” — Maxwell

“Say It Ain’t So” — Weezer

Andrew Yang’s OutKast Tweet Garnered Mixed Results, With Some Commenters Mocking Him While Others Praised the Music Choice

Social media commenter were fairly mixed with the initial reactions to Andrew Yang’s choice to tweet a seemingly random song lyric on Twitter. Several people wanted more of an explanation.

Context anyone? — 𝕯𝖗𝖆𝖌𝖔𝖓 𝕲𝖔𝖉 (@DragonGod2718) September 21, 2019

Is this racist — 0SelfAwareness (@thehamberdler1) September 21, 2019

I just found out this is a reference to an OutKast song. Am I the only one who never heard of OutKast? Sorry @AndrewYang #DontGetItButStillSupportYang — Melissa Barringer (@LAMomTweets) September 21, 2019

Some people made fun of him and accused him of trying in vain to appear relatable or attempting to pander to a specific audience.

He'as asking "What are you doing? This is cringe. You don't need to prove that you're cool, hip and normal to be relatable" — bluetingerale (@bluetingerale) September 21, 2019

Okay, boomer. Thanks for the explanation. No, he's using social media like this to try to get black voters. Donald Trump does the same on witter. It's not normal for them. It's cringe and it's "hey, im jst like u all" — bluetingerale (@bluetingerale) September 21, 2019

Others loved the song choice and praised him for it, with many responding with the next line in the song.

never meant to make your daughter cry — adam ☭ Ⓐ (@alcypikachu) September 21, 2019

😂😂😂 never meant to make your daughter cry, I apologize a trillion times. — sean ranney (@SeanRanney) September 21, 2019

I have peaked. Life goes downhill from here. — Zach G (@ZG1788) September 21, 2019

