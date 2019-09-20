Angelina Pivarnick and Fiance Chris Larangeira Are Still Together

With an engagement that has been ongoing since 2018, fans of Jersey Shore’s Angelina have been searching for answers about the couple’s big day. With it scheduled for the fall, the reality star and her fiancee are finally revealing some of the issues they’re dealing with before they can get married. Pivarnik said the couple was in therapy during an exclusive interview with HollywoodLife. “I wanted to take this time for me and him to really know that this is what we wanted because I’ve been through two bad engagements that have ended really bad,” she said.

In a recent post on Instagram. Angelia went on the write, “My darling , no matter what we always have each other’s backs. And that’s what makes us resilient. People can say what they want and judge as long as they want but at the end of the day we are sooo strong and that’s all we need at the end of the day. I’m happy I get to live this crazy life with you babe @chris_e_piss_e .. your all that makes sense to me and u keep me sane when sometimes all I wanna do is break. I love u. Thanks for being my best friend chris. Thank you for being the best daddy to our fur-babies because In the end family is all that life is about.” More interesting is the hashtags added:#myfiance #loveyou #noonesbreakingus #ever. What could that mean for the couple? It’s anyone’s guess at the moment.

The long engagement has been punctuated with events and coverage. In March of 2019, the couple revealed their engagement photos. The pictures, shot by Anthony Serrantonio, were a welcome look at Angelina and Chris, but there were still question about why it took so long to happen. “I finally found a great one! Anthony Serrantonio shoots a lot of the cast, so I knew I was in great hands. Chris and I have been so busy with our new house and planning our wedding. I am so excited for our wedding to finally happen.” the reality star added when approached about the wait by E! News.

It has not been all smiles for the couple. In March, Jersey Shore viewers learned that the cast member was suffering from depression. For Angelina, it was a private issue that deserved to be brought to light. She spoke about the issues that surround her depression and the condition itself in a LifeandStyle exclusive. On the subject of when and how it affects her life, the popular reality TV star talked about the good days and the bad days she experiences. “…sometimes it doesn’t even have to be anything, I just get depressed out of nowhere,” she said. It’s a condition that many know about and even more face their own lives. As she talked about her own depression, she was also aware of what others deal with. “To have depression, it’s such an uphill battle and I feel for everyone that has it because it’s hard to have it … But, if you know how to cope with it, you have to have loved ones near you.” Angelina added.

When it comes to where and how this started, the answer may lie in an event on her job. The EMT claims to have lifted a patient weighing over 450 pounds. The sheer weight “I tore my whole back, and I was never the same,” she elaborated. While she deals with those issues, Angelina has another problem to deal with among those wedding plans. She has filed a lawsuit against the city of New York about alleged incidents that occurred while she was on the job. According to her suit, the EMT was subjected to “unwelcome sexual advances, degrading comments about her body, vulgar sexual comments, inappropriate questions about her private relationships and, in one instance, the groping of an intimate part of her body without her consent.”