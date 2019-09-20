Area 51 Raid: How Many People Actually Showed Up?

So, did anyone actually show up for the Area 51 Raid that was a big viral craze during the summer? After all, more than 2 million alien enthusiasts said they were interested in storming the gates of the secret Nevada military base, and the date has arrived.

The original raid was actually cancelled when its organizer said it was all just a joke and the Air Force warned it wasn’t a great idea, but some people stuck to the original start time: 3 a.m. PDT on September 20, 2019. The raid was supposed to end at 6 a.m.

Journalists at the scene said that, at most, a couple hundred people showed up. One Las Vegas newspaper put the number at about 100 people. Reuters described the crowd as “several dozen revelers.” There were some entertaining live videos that popped up, though. Photos from the scene give a sense of the crowd. Some people wore spacesuits. Some people wore tinfoil hats (literally). Some people carried inflatable aliens. Some people let inflatable aliens carry them.

The Area 51 raid was started by a Facebook event that went viral. The page reads, “We will all meet up at the Area 51 Alien Center tourist attraction and coordinate our entry. If we naruto run, we can move faster than their bullets. Lets see them aliens.” Area 51 is a secret U.S. Air Force military installation that is located at Groom Lake, Nevada. There’s a website for the Area 51 raid, which you can see here. The event was originally called, “Storm Area 51, They Can’t Stop All of Us.”

Here’s one of the live videos. It shows people in space helmets and in the dark, insisting they were still going to storm the gates. But the video states outright that they failed. This is backed up by local news reports from the scene. “A bunch of random people in weird costumes standing outside of a government base, why would you want to miss that?” said a man on YouTube, and police told Reuters that people just seemed like they were having fun.

At 3 a.m., on September 20, 2019, some people did show up. Not a lot of them, though. “Hundreds show up at #Area51 gate around 3am. One woman in her 20s tried to cross, but was detained,” wrote journalist Gerard Ramalho, of KSNV-TV. He also reported a crowd outside the gate, but no major incidents. You can watch some other live videos from the scene here.

The Independent reported that “at the gate to Area 51 itself, some people did gather. They gathered round, chatted, took some photos and joked. While there are reports of at least one arrest, there was no attempt to storm Area 51.”

There were also other alien-related events in the area: Alienstock in Las Vegas; a festival celebrating aliens in Hiko; and another Alienstock in Rachel.

Jason Strand, 23, of Utah, told Reuters he went to the gate to “see the dumb people make a run for it.”

One Newspaper Reported That Laughter Broke Out at the Gate When a Couple People Tried to Actually Storm It

According to the Las Vegas Review Journal, “law enforcement officers blocked the road about a mile from the gate, with attendees walking the rest of the way. ” There were about a dozen officers at the gate, and they even brought a police dog at the 3 a.m. scheduled start time, the newspaper reported, adding that 100 people showed up to supposedly storm the gate.

Extra security posted outside #Area51 gate Thursday, road leading to entrance may eventually be closed according to @nevadadps @News3LV pic.twitter.com/jPa3CUsOxI — Gerard Ramalho (@GerardNews3LV) September 19, 2019

Did anyone actually storm it? Well, sort of. According to the Las Vegas newspaper, they “acted” as if they were going to try, but people started to laugh. The song “Final Countdown” played.

The Facebook page for the group showed that more than 2 million people were interested in going at one time. For years, rumors and conspiracy theories have flown that aliens landed on earth and were being kept at Area 51. People want to know if there’s any truth to that.

Two million people didn’t show up, though, and that probably made the U.S. military very happy.

The U.S. Air Force had warned people not to show up. They didn’t think any of it was very funny. “[Area 51] is an open training range for the U.S. Air Force, and we would discourage anyone from trying to come into the area where we train American armed forces. … The U.S. Air Force always stands ready to protect America and its assets,” Air Force spokeswoman Laura McAndrews told The Washington Post.

The event’s creator was a college student named Matty Roberts, and he insisted he never really meant for the raid to happen; rather, he’s said it was satirical in nature. “It’s entirely satirical,” he told NPR under a pseudonym, “and most people seem to understand that.” However, the raid has exploded on social media where it appears that some people are taking it seriously after all. According to NPR, people have been booking hotel rooms in the area for the date of the supposed raid.

The police weren’t messing around at the event.

They carted one guy away.

People carried colorful signs.

It all unfolded in the cloak of night.

Warning signs sent a message.

Alienstock also held a free event in the area on September 19.

