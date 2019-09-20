WATCH: Car Crashes Through Sears at Woodfield Mall [Video]

Someone drove their vehicle straight Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg, Illinois, on Friday. A black SUV reportedly plowed through Sears and continued driving through the retail center, which is located just 40 minutes west of Chicago, and one of the largest shopping malls in the United States.

Video of the incident was posted on Twitter, and you can see the vehicle making its way through the inner sections of the Woodfield Mall, which has over 300 stores and restaurants, and is very popular location in the Chicago suburb. The mall was quickly put on lockdown, and ambulances are enroute.

So this just happened at Woodfield. I’m safe. Jesus Christ pic.twitter.com/fOfhtPkWvr — ronin (@nipsfalloff) September 20, 2019

Authorities have called for a mass casualty response, and people inside the mall were quickly evacuated. However, officials have no yet commented on if there have been any casualties, or if anybody has been injured in the event.

Developing: We are over #WoodfieldMall where there is police activity. A driver went through the #Sears entrance. Stay with #wgnnews pic.twitter.com/nDU6cZAfuJ — Vicky Baftiri (@VickyBaftiri) September 20, 2019

Police and firemen are on the scene, and those on location during the accident continue to post videos from the accident on Twitter. In the clip below, shared by user Nicole Doyle, you can see the demolished entryway the vehicle crashed through to get inside the mall.

The car drove into woodfield through sears right passed my mom! Sooo scary! pic.twitter.com/bwm85RRr6T — Nicole Doyle (@Nikkidoylee) September 20, 2019

The Suspect Was Taken Arrested Inside Tea Canal

https://twitter.com/FrankFiore_/status/1175142830643322885

Within a half-hour of the initial reports, police were seen arresting the suspected driver. He was wearing a red Nike shirt, and was arrested inside the Tea Canal store inside the mall. The suspect appeared to be cooperating with authorities following his arrest. He was walked out of the mall in handcuffs with an officer on each side of him.

#BREAKING: A man behind the wheel of a black SUV drove through Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg Friday afternoon. He drove through Sears & damaged several other stores including Forever 21 & Hollister. Driver in police custody.@cbschicago Photo Courtesy: Nik Farooqui pic.twitter.com/L5GoDk7WHH — Eric Cox (@EricCoxTV) September 20, 2019

Photos shows that after he plowed through the Sears entrance, the driver caused structural damage to Forever 21 and the Hollister stores located inside Woodfield Mall. The suspect continued to drive erratically through the mall before crashing into a column. His driving was described as moving in a “pinball” fashion.

1 Person is in custody, no injuries reported as police continue to evacuate Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg IL (Chicago suburb) after an SUV crashed through Sears entrance and destroyed displays. Described by eyewitness as driving in "Pinball motion". Forever 21 front damaged too. https://t.co/zZ9H8xvuJw — Tigrikorn 🐯🦄✨🌈 (@odouglasj) September 20, 2019

This was Not an Active Shooter Situation

With all the commotion, locals were quick to assume they were under attack by an active shooter, however such reports were incorrect. There were no shots fired. The name of the suspected driver has not yet been released by authorities.

We are heading to Schaumburg where a person driving a black SUV plowed through the Sears entrance of the Woodfield Mall and kept driving onto the mall concourse smashing into stores and kiosks. Police say driver is in custody and shots were not fired @fox32news — Elizabeth Matthews (@ElizabethFox32) September 20, 2019

Woodfield Mall Shoppers React on Twitter

The scene inside Woodfield Mall looked terrifying, and local shoppers shared their pictures and video of the scene after first finding safety. It was understandably difficult for locals to process that someone had purposely crashed inside the mall, and then proceeded to keep driving.

While a few users online tried to make light of the situation, most noted how serious and devastating this incident could’ve been if authorities didn’t quickly step in.

So apparently some IDIOT drove their vehicle into the Woodfield Mall through the Sears entrance. This is not the Blues Brothers movie. This is real. #Illinois — Bill West (@BillWest5) September 20, 2019

