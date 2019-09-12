Ed Rendell: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Ed Rendell, the former Democratic Governor of Pennsylvania, is taking aim at Senator Elizabeth Warren by accusing her of being a hypocrite in an op-ed for the Washington Post.

Senator Warren has said she would not seek campaign dollars from wealthy donors, hold lavish fundraising events with big-time donors, or accept money from PACs. Instead, she vowed to focus on a grassroots effort supported by smaller donations from individuals.

But it’s been pointed out that Senator Warren’s presidential campaign is in fact funded in part by big donors. The New York Times, citing public campaign records, recently reported that Senator Warren transferred more than $10 million from her 2018 Senate campaign into her presidential campaign. More than $6 million were made up of donations that totaled $1,000 or more.

Ed Rendell wrote in the op-ed that he believes Senator Warren has the right to reverse course even though she has accepted big money donations in the past. But he feels that using funds from those past donations is hypocritical on her part.

1. Ed Rendell Accuses Elizabeth Warren of ‘Trying to Have It Both Ways’ By Using Funds From Wealthy Donors While At the Same Time Slamming Them

Ed Rendell says that he doesn’t see anything wrong with Senator Elizabeth Warren choosing to renounce funding from PACs or wealthier donors. He explained in the op-ed that he doesn’t have a problem with the fact that she previously accepted that sort of money and has now decided to reverse course.

The issue is that her campaign has continued to benefit from big-money donors, as public campaign records reveal. Senator Warren’s 2018 senatorial campaign accepted that sort of money and then she rolled over leftover funds into her presidential campaign. Rendell wrote in the op-ed that he feels that Senator Warren should have rolled over only the smaller donations.

“The senator appears to be trying to have it both ways — get the political upside from eschewing donations from higher-level donors and running a grass-roots campaign, while at the same time using money obtained from those donors in 2018.” The $10.4 million gave Warren a substantial head start in building a presidential-campaign staff and doing other things for which money is essential. If she wasn’t being hypocritical, she would have taken only the dollars raised in smaller increments from her Senate race and transferred those into her presidential account.”

2. Ed Rendell Contributed to Elizabeth Warren’s 2018 Campaign

Ed Rendell began his Washington Post op-ed stating unequivocally, “I like Elizabeth Warren. I like her a lot.” And in the past, he has backed up that sentiment with dollars.

He pointed out that in 2018, he co-chaired two fundraisers supporting Senator Warren’s re-election campaign. Public records available on the Federal Election Commission website show that Rendell donated $4,000. he gave $2,000 to the Elizabeth Warren Action Fund and $2,000 to Elizabeth For MA, Inc.

Rendell wrote that he takes issue with some of the rhetoric Senator Warren uses to describe wealthier donors and candidates who accept their funds.

“Warren didn’t seem to have any trouble taking our money in 2018, but suddenly we were power brokers and influence peddlers in 2019. The year before, we were wonderful. I co-chaired one of the events for the senator and received a glowing, handwritten thank-you letter from her for my hard work. It seemed odd to some of us who gave her money that Warren was experiencing an epiphany less than 12 months later. It’s one thing to fashion a campaign that relies on grass-roots fundraising, but it’s another to go out of your way to characterize as power-brokers and influence-peddlers the very people whose support you have previously courted.”

3. Ed Rendell Is Backing Joe Biden For the Democratic Nomination

Need to clarify 1 thing – Biden campaign did not even know about my @washingtonpost op-ed. WaPo called me based on my @thehill article. — Ed Rendell (@GovEdRendell) September 12, 2019

Ed Rendell is supporting former Vice President Joe Biden for the 2020 Democratic nomination. FEC records show that Rendell has donated $2,800 to Biden’s campaign. He made the contribution in April of 2019.

That month, Rendell also helped to organize a fundraiser for the former vice president in Philadelphia. Rendell explained in his op-ed that he chose to donate to Biden’s campaign and assist with fundraising because he believes Biden “will be the best person to lead the country, to restore the United States’ moral leadership in the world, to get things done in Washington, to create opportunity for all Americans and to protect the nation’s most vulnerable citizens.”

4. Rendell Says He’d Happily Support Elizabeth Warren If She Becomes the Democratic Nominee For President in 2020

& if Warren is our nominee, I will do anything I can to get her elected, including writing another “big check” — Ed Rendell (@GovEdRendell) September 12, 2019

Despite calling her a hypocrite, Ed Rendell’s criticism of Elizabeth Warren only extends so far. He ended the op-ed by clarifying that if she wins the Democratic nomination for 2020, he would “be happy to support” her presidential aspirations. He added that he would “campaign for you with all my heart.”

Rendell also jokingly referenced the Philadelphia fundraiser he held for Joe Biden and suggested that he would be willing to hold similar fundraisers for Senator Warren in the future. “And, by the way, Philadelphia has a lot more swanky restaurants that you haven’t seen yet.”

Rendell also took to Twitter on September 12 to further reiterate his position. He wrote, “if Warren is our nominee, I will do anything I can to get her elected, including writing another ‘big check.””

5. Rendell Served as Governor of Pennsylvania For Two Terms, Is a Licensed Attorney & Is Now Battling Parkinson’s Disease

Ed Rendell has a long history of public service in the state of Pennsylvania. He served as the Governor for two terms, from 2003 until early 2011. Rendell also served two terms as the Mayor of Philadelphia, from 1992 until 2000.

From 1978 until early 1986, Rendell was the District Attorney of Philadelphia. Rendell’s political work also includes serving as the General Chair of the Democratic National Committee from September of 1999 through February of 2001.

Rendell is also a licensed attorney. He was a partner at the Philadelphia-based law firm Ballard Spahr from 2000 until 2003. He returned to the firm in 2011 after his time in the Governor’s office was over. According to his bio on the firm’s website, Rendell “devotes his practice to public-private partnerships (P3) and housing, with an emphasis on infrastructure. Gov. Rendell advises on new ways of building infrastructure and on the development of a national infrastructure reinvestment bank.”

In June of 2018, the former Governor revealed that he had been battling Parkinson’s Disease for more than three years. As reported by the Hill, where Rendell is an Opinion Contributor, he decided to make his diagnosis public in order to encourage others with the disease. “Get in to see a doctor, get a diagnosis, and get treatment. Parkinson’s disease is not a death sentence.”

