EEE Virus Map Near Me: State-by-State List of Cases & Deaths

The EEE Virus (Eastern equine encephalitis) is making headlines as cases increase in the United States. This illness is transmitted by mosquitoes and a number of cases have recently been reported. The disease is still rare in humans, but the mortality rate can be as high as 33 percent when an infection evolves into encephalitis. Massachusetts and Connecticut are among the states recording human cases this year. Read on to see a map and a state-by-state list.

EEE symptoms can start out as fever, chills, and joint and muscle pain, the Texas Department of State Health Services notes. Some people only have the mild flu-like symptoms. However, about 20 percent of those infected develop a clinical illness, and about half of those go on to develop the encephalitic disease, StatNews reported. When the illness gets more serious, the symptoms can be a sudden and severe headache, a high fever, vomiting, diarrhea, disorientation, convulsions and seizures, and even coma. Although still considered rare, the disease can have a 33 percent mortality rate in those who develop the encephalitis symptoms

Here’s a look at the states that have recently reported cases of EEE in 2019. The virus is most commonly found in the northeast part of the country and along the Gulf Coast and the Great Lakes. For 2019, The following is a map of EEE cases in 2019 per state. The CDC periodically updates this map, and as of publication the most recent update was September 24. An embedded version of the map is below, but the full map can be seen here.

The map below will start out by showing the West Nile Virus, since this is the default. Click on EEE at the top of the map (WNV is auto-checked) to see EEE human cases instead.

Here’s a screenshot below of what the map above shows as of September 24, and what you should see when you check EEE instead of WNV. The shading may be green instead of blue for you when you view the embedded map above. You can also use the + sign to zoom into specific states.

Here are where the bulk of the human cases in 2019 are. Blue shading indicates cases. The states with the most cases so far include Connecticut, Massachusetts, Michigan, and Rhode Island.

From 2009 to 2018, only 21 states recorded EEE cases for a total of 72, the CDC reports. Many states just had one solitary case. The CDC estimates about seven cases a year, sometimes ranging from 3 to 15. Between 2009 and 2018, the worst year was 2012 with 15 cases in humans. The chart below is provided by the CDC.

From recent reports, it feels like 2019 might be a higher-count year, but the statistics aren’t in yet. Here’s a look at which states are typically affected by human cases from 2009 to 2018, as shared by the CDC.

But of course, people are most concerned about 2019, so here’s a look at human cases reported so far in 2019 by state, in alphabetical order.

Alabama Has Had No Human Cases in 2019

Alabama has only had two human cases since 2008 and none yet this year. From 2009 to 2018, the state one reported case in humans.

Alaska Has Had No Human Cases in 2019

Alaska has had no EEE cases.

Arizona Has Had No Human Cases in 2019

Arizona has had no human EEE cases this year. From 2009 to 2018, the state had no reported cases in humans.

Arkansas Has Had No Human Cases in 2019

Arkansas has had no human cases of EEE this year. From 2009 to 2018, the state only had one reported case.

California Has Had No Human Cases in 2019

From 2009 to 2018, the state had no reported cases of EEE in humans. This trend has continued this year.

Colorado Has Had No Human Cases in 2019

From 2009 to 2018, the state had no reported cases of EEE in humans. It’s had no human cases this year either.

Connecticut Has Had Two Deaths from EEE

As of September 27, EEE had been detected in 21 Connecticut towns, News 8 reported. Two people in Connecticut have died from EEE.

Chester

Colchester

Columbia

East Lyme

Groton

Haddam

Hampton

Killingworth

Ledyard

Lyme

Madison

Montville

North Stonington

Old Lyme

Plainfield

Salem

Shelton

South Windsor

Sterling

Stonington

Voluntown

In Connecticut, people are taking so many precautions that a USF at UConn kickoff for next week has been moved from 7 p.m. to noon after guidance form the Connecticut Department of Public Health.

Saturday’s USF at UConn kickoff moved from 7 pm to noon as safety precaution after receiving guidance from the Connecticut Department of Public Health, relating to the mosquito-borne eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) virus — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) September 29, 2019

The Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station posts updated maps of EEE activity in the state along with other details here. An updated map for September 27 is below.

And here’s an update on activity per week in the state:

Delaware Has Had No Human Cases, But Has Detected Mosquitoes with EEE

From 2009 to 2018, Delaware had no reported cases of EEE in humans and has had no human cases in 2019.

However, the EEE virus was detected in Delaware. In August, the DNREC announced four chickens had tested positive in New Castle County, east-central Kent, and southeastern Sussex County.

Florida Has Seen Cases in Animals but Not Humans So Far

Florida sometimes has the bulk of the cases. So far, the cases have been seen in animals but not humans, Florida Health noted. Florida Health warned in July about a group of chickens that tested positive for EEE, along with 25 horses and one eagle.

You can see an updated map of EEE cases here or here. FDACS.gov notes: “Update Schedule: Whenever possible this map is updated with new occurrences as they are brought to the department’s attention, but the map will always be updated on the first business day of each month.”

Note that these are not reported human cases.

Here’s an embedded map. Make sure when you’re viewing the map that you are viewing the EEE tab, as other tabs for different viruses are also available.

And a screenshot of the map as of September 29:

Georgia Has Had No Human Cases in 2019

From 2009 to 2018, Georgia had six human cases of EEE. It has had no human cases in 2019. In March a horse tested positive in Lowndes County and was recovering.

Hawaii Has Had No Human Cases in 2019

From 2009 to 2018, Hawaii had no reported cases of EEE in humans and has had no human cases in 2019. Hawaii.gov notes: “Most arboviral diseases are not an immediate threat to Hawaii due to the lack of insects and arthropods that transmit the diseases. However, Hawaii does have species of Aedes mosquitoes that are capable of transmitting diseases such as dengue, chikungunya, and Zika virus. Aedes albopictus is widely spread throughout the state, and Aedes aegypti has been identified at sites on Hawaii Island. Hawaii’s tropical climate creates a year-round mosquito season. Therefore, after returning from their travels, it is important that infected individuals protect themselves from further mosquito bites during the first two weeks of illness to prevent local transmission of the disease.”

Idaho Has Had No Human Cases in 2019

From 2009 to 2018, Idaho had no reported cases of EEE in humans and has had no human cases in 2019.

Illinois Has Had No Human Cases in 2019

From 2009 to 2018, Illinois had no reported cases of EEE in humans and has had no human cases in 2019.

Indiana Has Had No Human Cases in 2019, but Seven Horses Have Died

From 2009 to 2018, Indiana had no reported cases of EEE in humans and has had no human cases in 2019.

However, seven horses in Indiana have died from EEE. Two horses died from the disease and five others had to be euthanized. Mosquitoes have also tested positive in Elkhart County in northern Indiana near the Michigan border.

Kansas Has Had No Human Cases in 2019

From 2009 to 2018, Kansas had no reported cases of EEE in humans and has had no human cases in 2019.

Kentucky Has Had No Human Cases in 2019

From 2009 to 2018, Kentucky had no reported cases of EEE in humans and has had no human cases in 2019. It’s not common in Kentucky, Lex18 reported, and experts there are more concerned about West Nile and Zika.

Louisiana Has Had No Human Cases in 2019, But 18 Horses Have Tested Positive

From 2009 to 2018, Louisiana had two reported cases of EEE in humans and has had no human cases in 2019.

In late August, 18 horses tested positive for EEE and one tested positive for West Nile. Two survived, three died, and 13 were euthanized.

Maine Has Had No Human Cases in 2019, But Mosquitoes & a Horse Have Tested Positive

From 2009 to 2018, Maine had two reported cases of EEE in humans and has had no human cases in 2019.

However, a horse in York County tested positive. Mosquitoes in Lebanon tested positive in mid-September.

Maryland

From 2009 to 2018, Maryland had one reported case of EEE in humans and has had no human cases in 2019.

Massachusetts Has Had Nine People Diagnoses & Many Communities Are Considered High-Risk

Massachusetts has been hit hard by EEE. As of mid-September, nine people had been diagnosed. Thirty-five communities were considered critical risk, 40 high risk, and 128 moderate risk. There have also been eight confirmed cases in animals: seven horses and a goat.

You can get the latest updates on Massachusetts here.

This lists Massachusett’s current risk map, updated daily. You can also see the map here.

Michigan Has Had Nine Human Cases & Three Deaths

In Michigan, a death was reported in early September from EEE in Kalamazoo County. Two more deaths were reported in Cass and Van Buren Counties. There have been nine total human cases in Michigan this year.

One of those who died was Gregg McChesney, 64, on August 19.

One of those cases is a 14-year-old girl named Savanah Dehart from Kalamazoo. Her mother shared updates about her daughter on Facebook. Her daughter has been in physical therapy, but hasn’t been able to talk yet or show many expressions.

In Michigan, people in Kalamazoo, Berrien, Cass, Van Buren, Barry, St. Joseph, Genesee, and Lapeer counties were urged to postpone, reschedule, or cancel outdoor activities that are scheduled for dusk or after dusk.

Michigan is spraying 720,000 acres in the most high-risk areas beginning at 8 p.m. on Sunday, September 29 (depending on the weather.)

As of September 27, there were nine human cases of EEE in Michigan. You can see a map of Michigan cases here. The link is kept updated. Here’s a screenshot of the map:

Minnesota Has Had No Human Cases in 2019, But a Horse Case Was Detected

From 2009 to 2018, Minnesota had no reported cases of EEE in humans and has had no human cases in 2019.

A horse was detected with EEE and euthanized on August 1. TwinCities.com notes: “While rare in the Midwest, there were also three cases reported in Minnesota in 2001.”

Missouri Has Had No Human Cases in 2019

From 2009 to 2018, Missouri had one reported case of EEE in humans and has had no human cases in 2019.

Mo.gov notes: “No human cases of EEE virus disease are known to have been contracted in Missouri. EEE virus transmission is most common in and around freshwater hardwood swamps in the Atlantic and Gulf Coast states and the Great Lakes region.”

Mississippi Has Had No Human Cases in 2019, But 10 Confirmed Animal Cases Have Been Reported

From 2009 to 2018, Minnesota had no reported cases of EEE in humans and has had no human cases in 2019.

However, there have been 10 confirmed cases in animals in the state. You can see the full report here.

Montana Has Had No Human Cases in 2019

From 2009 to 2018, Montana had one reported case of EEE in humans and has had no human cases in 2019. The reported case in Montana was in 2016 from someone who got the illness when traveling in another state, KULR 8 noted. Montana’s never had a “home-grown” case.

Nebraska Has Had No Human Cases in 2019

From 2009 to 2018, Nebraska had no reported cases of EEE in humans and has had no human cases in 2019.

Nevada Has Had No Human Cases in 2019

From 2009 to 2018, Nevada had no reported cases of EEE in humans and has had no human cases in 2019.

New Hampshire Has Had No Human Cases in 2019, But Some Mosquitoes Tested Positive

From 2009 to 2018, New Hampshire had three reported cases of EEE in humans and has had no human cases in 2019. In mid-August, some mosquitoes test positive for EEE in Pelham.

New Jersey Has Detected EEE in 13 Counties & in Multiple People

From 2009 to 2018, New Jersey had one reported case of EEE in humans. That number has increased for 2019 and the virus has been detected in 13 counties so far.

On September 23, CBS reported that three humans had been infected by the virus in New Jersey in Union, Atlantic, and Somerset counties.

As of early September, 10 animals had been detected with EEE in New Jersey, including horses. The outbreak has affected Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Gloucester, Hunterdon, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Salem, Sussex, Union and Warren counties, New York Post reported.

New Mexico Has Had No Human Cases in 2019

From 2009 to 2018, New Mexico had no reported cases of EEE in humans and has had no human cases in 2019.

New York Has Detected the Virus, But There Have Been No Human Cases

From 2009 to 2018, New York had eight reported cases of EEE in humans. This year, mosquitoes in Rockland County and Long Island were detected with the virus this year, CBS New York reported. You can see statewide activity reports here. The most recent report published indicates seven positive mosquito pools, including Madison, Onodaga, and Oswego.

Here’s the latest map from New York:

North Carolina Has One Human Case of EEE

There’s been one human case of EEE in Catawba County, North Carolina this year, WCNC reported. The Department of Health said that case was likely exposed to EEE in another state.

North Dakota Has Had No Human Cases in 2019

From 2009 to 2018, North Dakota had no reported cases of EEE in humans and has had no human cases in 2019.

Ohio Has Had No Human Cases in 2019, But One Horse Tested Positive

From 2009 to 2018, Ohio had no reported cases of EEE in humans and has had no human cases in 2019.

In Ohio, one horse tested positive for EEE in Portage County in mid-September. It was euthanized.

Joe Lynch of the Cuyahoga County Board of Health told WKYC that EEE isn’t a major concern in Ohio. He said mosquitoes responsible for EEE aren’t really up in northeastern Ohio.

Oklahoma Has Had No Human Cases in 2019

From 2009 to 2018, Oklahoma had no reported cases of EEE in humans and has had no human cases in 2019.

Oregon Has Had No Human Cases in 2019

From 2009 to 2018, Oregon had no reported cases of EEE in humans and has had no human cases in 2019.

Pennsylvania Detected the Virus, But There Have Been No Human Cases

The EEE virus was detected in Pennsylvania although there have been no human cases. It was confirmed in mosquitoes in Carbon and Monroe counties, north of Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, and in Erie County, ABC 6 reported. It was detected in chickens in all three counties in August.

The only human case in Pennsylvania was treated last year.

Rhode Island Has Had Three Human Cases of EEE & One Death

A girl in Rhode Island, 6-year-old Star Jackman, became very ill and nearly died, her parents said.

According to RI.gov, Rhode Island has had three human cases of EEE this year. The last two contracted it in late August. One was the girl from Coventry who is 6 and the other was in their 50s and from Charlestown.

The first person who was diagnosed died on September 9. All three contracted EEE before critical areas were sprayed. RI.gov noted:

The four critical risk areas that were previously sprayed were (1) an area in northern Rhode Island (parts of Burrillville, North Smithfield, and Woonsocket); (2) parts of Westerly, Hopkinton, and Charlestown; (3) all of West Warwick and parts of Coventry, Cranston, Scituate, Warwick, East Greenwich, and West Greenwich; and (4) all of Central Falls, Pawtucket, and North Providence and parts of Providence, East Providence, Smithfield, Lincoln, and Cumberland. To date this year, EEE has been detected by RIDOH’s State Health Laboratories in six mosquito pools: two from Central Falls, three from Westerly, and one from Block Island. Additionally, one horse from Westerly has tested positive for EEE. RIDOH and DEM had previously announced that two deer had tested positive for EEE (one from Coventry and one from Richmond). A third deer from Exeter has been diagnosed this week. Deer, like horses, cannot transmit EEE to humans. However, they are an indication that infected mosquitoes are present in the area and people need to continue to take precautions.

South Carolina Has Detected the Virus in Several Horses

From 2009 to 2018, South Carolina had no reported cases of EEE in humans and has had no human cases in 2019.

But three horses have had the virus this year.

South Dakota Has Had No Human Cases in 2019

From 2009 to 2018, South Dakota had no reported cases of EEE in humans and has had no human cases in 2019.

Tennessee Has Had One Human Case in 2019

From 2009 to 2018, Tennessee had no reported cases of EEE in humans. According to Everyday Health, Tennesse has had one human case in 2019. This is also confirmed on CDC’s map as being reported in Hamilton County.

Texas Has No Human Cases of EEE, But Four Horses Tested Positive

According to Texas Health and Human Services, there have been no cases of EEE in humans in the past couple of months. (Heavy reviewed weekly reports since the beginning of July.) In the week ending on August 17, four horses tested positive for EEE, but there were no human cases reported. Those are the only cases so far, and are repeated on the weekly lists of mosquito-born virus reports.

Utah Has Had No Human Cases in 2019

From 2009 to 2018, Utah had no reported cases of EEE in humans and has had no human cases in 2019.

Vermont Has Had No Human Cases in 2019

From 2009 to 2018, Vermont had two reported cases of EEE in humans and has had no human cases in 2019, according to CDC’s latest map.

Virginia Has Had No Human Cases in 2019

From 2009 to 2018, Virginia had one reported case of EEE in humans and has had no human cases in 2019, according to CDC’s latest map.

Washington Has Had No Human Cases in 2019

From 2009 to 2018, Washington had no reported cases of EEE in humans and has had no human cases in 2019, according to CDC’s latest map.

West Virginia Has Had No Human Cases in 2019

From 2009 to 2018, West Virginia had no reported cases of EEE in humans and has had no human cases in 2019, according to CDC’s latest map.

Wisconsin Has Had No Human Cases in 2019, But Horses Have Tested Positive

From 2009 to 2018, Wisconsin had two reported cases of EEE in humans and has had no human cases in 2019, according to CDC’s latest map. Horses have tested positive, however, in Green Lake, Waushara, and Barron counties.

Wyoming Has Had No Human Cases in 2019

From 2009 to 2018, Wyoming had no reported cases of EEE in humans and has had no human cases in 2019, according to CDC’s latest map.

