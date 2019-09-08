Henderson, Nevada Airplane Crash: At Least 2 Killed & 3 Others Injured

A small plane crashed in Henderson, Nevada near the Henderson Executive Airport Saturday evening, leaving two dead and three others injured.

The crash happened just south of the airport, Henderson spokeswoman Kathleen Richards told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Two of the injured people had serious injuries, and one had minor injuries, the newspaper reported.

Mick Akers, a reporter with the newspaper, tweeted the crash occurred on Volunteer Boulevard.

Appears the plane crashed on Volunteer Boulevard on the south side of Henderson Executive Airport. Police have road blocked off at Executive Airport Drive. #vegas https://t.co/pucJblJAI5 pic.twitter.com/uLffGGZbkY — Mick Akers (@mickakers) September 8, 2019

The plane had mechanical issues and the pilot tried to turn around before crashing, Richards told KTNV.

Henderson PIO Kathleen Richards says the plane had a mechanical issues, tried to turn around, and crashed. pic.twitter.com/bPc0BoRUGQ — @SeanKTNV (@seanktnv) September 8, 2019

He wrote one of the injured people was a Good Samaritan who tried to help, and suffered minor smoke inhalation.

Just spoke with Mccarran Airport Control Center here’s what I learned:

Small private aircraft was leaving henderson airport it Crashed on takeoff, on a public road Volunteer Blvd. Plane was Headed to California.

Crash happened at 7:50 p.m. No further details at this time. pic.twitter.com/C5af8wll5j — Gabby Hart (@GabbyNews3LV) September 8, 2019

Four others were rushed to a local hospital with injuries, she reported.

Another person shared scanner audio of the reported crash on Instagram.

“Aircraft crash out by Henderson Executive Airport, or at the airport,” he said.

A transmission said, “Rescue 88, aircraft crash…District 98, 3500 Executive Terminal Drive.”

This is a breaking news post which will be updated as more information becomes available.