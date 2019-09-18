How Did Ed Buck Make His Money? 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Ed Buck began his career as a male model and actor in Europe before using the money to buy a courier service, Gopher Courier, which made him a millionaire.

Buck, 65, a donor to many candidates on both sides of the aisle, including, George W. Bush, Hillary Clinton, Ted Lieu and Pete Aguilar, as well having donated to both party’s national committee, according to Open Secrets. Buck’s donor information refers to him as being “Retired.”

Here’s what you need to know:

1. When Buck First Appeared in Politics in the 1980s, a Report Referred to Him as a ‘Millionaire Entrepreneur’

Buck is native of Arizona and a graduate of Phoenix College. In November 1987, Buck, then 33, was referred to by the New York Times as a “millionaire entrepreneur.”

The article dealt with Buck leading the way in opposition to Arizona’s controversial Governor Evan Mecham.

2. Buck Began as a Model & Actor in Europe Before Going Into Business in the U.S.

Also in 1987, the Arizona Republic reported that Buck had spent three months living in Yugoslavia on an internship. The following year, Buck returned to Europe where he worked as a model and sometimes actor, appearing in commercials.

During that time, the Republic reports that Buck lived in Paris and Amsterdam. Buck also had a modeling gig for Wrangler jeans in Japan. Buck’s IMDb page lists one movie credit, in 1981’s “Subway Riders,” a thriller about a serial killing saxophone player which starred Robbie Coltrane.

3. Buck Has Owned Unsuccessful Restaurants & a Pay Telephone Business

Buck returned to live in the United States in 1980 where he began working for the Arizona franchise of Rapid Information Services. The company provided driver’s license information to insurance companies. Within 18 months, Buck had helped to build the company up and had bought it out of bankruptcy for $250,000.

Buck also renamed it, Gopher Courier. From there, Buck began investing in a restaurant and a pay telephone business, both of which were unsuccessful. The Arizona Republic also reported that Buck lived in a $280,000 mountain home outside of Phoenix during the late 1980s.

4. Buck Calls His Job Now an ‘Independent Political Organization Professional’

The Wehoville, a local news outlet in West Hollywood, where Buck now lives, described him as being “very wealthy at the age of 32.”

On his most recent and deleted LinkedIn page, Buck described himself as an “Independent Political Organization Professional.” While a Smart Voter profile says that Buck was a “successful businessman” who “pioneered the use of electronic information services.”

5. The DA in Buck’s Case Is Asking for a Bail of $4 Million

Buck is accused of injecting a man with methamphetamine in West Hollywood on September 11, according to a CNN report. The man, 37, suffered an overdose but survived. Buck is also accused of maintaining a drug house in West Hollywood. The DA in the case is requesting a bail of $4 million.

Over the past two years, two men have fatally overdosed at Buck’s home. The first, Gemmel Moore, 26, occurred in July 2017, the second, Timothy Dean, 55, occurred in January 2019. Moore’s family has filed a lawsuit against Buck. The political activist has not been charged with a crime in either man’s overdose.

