How to Watch ‘Inside Bill’s Brain: Decoding Bill Gates’

Inside Bill’s Brain: Decoding Bill Gates will be launched on Netflix Friday, September 20, 2019 on Netflix.

If you don’t have Netflix, there are still some ways you can watch the three-part documentary for free without paying for Netflix.

The documentary includes interviews with people who know Bill Gates well and who worked closely with him. They discuss his temper, especially early in life, and their own fascinations with the way his brain works. His family and upbringing is also discussed. His endeavors into clean energy and disease eradication also feature in the documentary.

Here’s what you need to know:

If You Have Netflix, the Documentary Will Launch Friday

Netflix subscribers can watch Inside Bill’s Brain: Decoding Bill Gates during the launch Friday, September 20, 2019.

The three-part documentary takes a look inside the unique mind that founded Microsoft.

The documentary’s description says:

From Academy Award-winning director Davis Guggenheim (An Inconvenient Truth, He Named Me Malala) comes Inside Bill’s Brain: Decoding Bill Gates, a new three-part documentary that explores the mind and motivations of celebrated tech visionary, business leader, and philanthropist Bill Gates. After stepping down as CEO of Microsoft, Gates began what is undeniably one of the greatest professional second acts in modern history when he shifted his time and considerable intellect toward solving some of the world’s most persistent problems. The series, in-depth and unfiltered in its depiction of a man’s life journey, both his triumphs and setbacks, offers unprecedented access to Gates as he pursues unique solutions to some of the world’s most complex problems with the same level of optimism, curiosity, and fervor that inspired his original vision for Microsoft. Interweaving these endeavors with personal moments, Inside Bill’s Brain draws on interviews with Bill and Melinda Gates in addition to their friends, family, and partners in philanthropy and business, creating an innovative and revealing portrait of a man who, after changing the world, might just change the way others see it. Inside Bill’s Brain is created, directed and executive produced by Davis Guggenheim; co-executive producers are Beth Osisek and Steven Leckart; executive producers are Shannon Dill, Jonathan Silberberg and Nicole Stott.

Watch the Documentary for Free Without a Subscription

If you want to watch the Bill Gates documentary, but you don’t have Netflix or you aren’t sure how to get it, you can easily watch the three-part documentary without a subscription. You can either sign up for Netflix, or sign up for a free trial.

Here’s how you do it:

1. Go to https://www.netflix.com/signup.

2. Choose the basic, standard, or premium option. Basic is $8.99, standard is $12.99 and premium is $15.99. The Standard package offers HD and two screens, and Premium package offers Ultra HD and four screens. The basic package only offers one screen, but with each plan you can watch on your TV, laptop, tablet or phone. Netflix is currently offering a free upgrade to the Premium package for free for four months.

3. Create an account, and choose shows you like to watch so Netflix can offer suggestions.

4. Netflix will send you an alert three days before your free, 30-day trial ends, so there is no need to worry about getting charged after the trial ends. If you decide to keep the subscription, you can cancel any time.

