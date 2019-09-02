Hurricane Dorian: Terrifying Videos from Freeport, Grand Bahama Landfall

Hurricane Dorian has been unleashing torrential rains and winds today as it stalled over the Bahamas, only moving 1 mph. Thousands of homes have been damaged or destroyed. As it reached Grand Bahama, the hurricane was downgraded to a still-powerful Category 4. The storm has unleashed devastation in parts of Grand Bahama, including Freeport, and it’s unclear where the storm will go next. See videos below of the storm’s power as it reached Grand Bahama today.

The International Red Cross has said that up to 13,000 homes were damaged or destroyed in the Abaco Islands, The New York Times reported. Prime Minister Hubert Minnis asked residents of Grand Bahama Island to find safer places in Freeport as the storm approached.

Videos Show Intense Destruction & Terror from the Hurricane

This video below was shared by David Mackey, who is the webmaster for The Bahamas Weekly. He live streamed the storm for 12 minutes on Facebook and hasn’t posted an update since. The video gives you a good idea of how powerful the storm has been. He lives in Freeport.

Next is a photo from downtown Freeport, showing how terrible the flooding has been. This was shared by Stephanie Ferguson. She lives in Freeport.

Pico Knowles shared this video from the Central Police Station downtown.

But these next two videos from Knowles better demonstrate the ferocity of the storm.

This video was shared by Stephanie Ferguson, showing a home in Grand Bahama. Some commenters said he lived by the bridge, where homes were hit hard. The video was later revealed to be shared by Michael Pintard, who is the Minister for Agriculture in the Bahamas.

This video is from Church Hill.

And Queen’s Highway is in the video below, where commenters said you can see the KSR Rent-a-car (the yellow building.)

This next video is from Marsh Harbour and shows the heartbreaking devastation and damage left behind.

Parts of the Bahamas endured Hurricane Dorian’s fury for nearly 24 hours because the storm moved so slowly, The Washington Post reported. Prime Minister Hubert Minnis said: “The Bahamas is presently at war and being attacked by Hurricane Dorian. And yet, it has no weapon at its disposal to defend itself during such an assault by this enemy.”

Dorian was a Category 5 when it first hit the Bahamas. It has since weakened to a Category 4, which is still a very destructive storm.

Where Is Dorian Going Next?

At 5 p.m., NOAA reported: “Dorian is moving very slowly toward the west-northwest near 1 mph (2 km/h). A slow westward to west-northwestward motion is forecast during the next day or so, followed by a gradual turn toward the northwest and north. On this track, the core of extremely dangerous Hurricane Dorian will continue to pound Grand Bahama Island through much of today and tonight. The hurricane will then move dangerously close to the Florida east coast late tonight through Wednesday evening and then move dangerously close to the Georgia and South Carolina coasts on Wednesday night and Thursday.”

Maximum sustained winds were 145 mph at 2 p.m. and gradual weakening is forecast. The storm was at 26.8 N and 78.4 W at 2 p.m. and again at 5 p.m. According to NOAA at 5 p.m., the storm is currently stationary. Minimum central pressure is 940 mb (27.76 inches.)

