Ian Milaski: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Ian Milaski, a University of Florida resident assistant was charged with battery and false imprisonment on August 29, 2019, and has since been released on his own recognizance, according to WCJB.

Earlier this month, Heavy reported on Chanel Miller, the woman who was sexually assaulted by Brock Turner at Stanford in 2015, who came forward to reveal her identity and her new book. The story made international headlines after Turner was convicted but only sentenced to six months.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Milaski Was Accused of False Imprisonment and Battery of a UF Resident

According to Milaski’s Facebook page, he is “getting better every day.”

Police were reportedly called to Tolbert Hall on the UF campus after reports of a sexual battery on August 25, 2019. NBC-2 Milaski, was charged with false imprisonment and battery on August 28, 2019.

The victim said Milaski contacted her and asked her to bring him water because he said was drunk and needed some help, the University Police Department’s arrest report states. The victim reportedly accuses Milaski of forcing himself on her, continuously trying to make-out with her, and trying to put his fingers in her underwear.

According to the report, after the victim made it back to her room, Milaski turned up and stood in her doorway. A friend reportedly helped the victim tell Milaski to leave.

2. Milaski’s Bail Was Reduced After He Was Determined to be a ‘High-Achieving Student’

The judge who let Ian Milaski walk free is sending the message to all women that they don't matter, and men are able to use their bodies whenever and however they please. This is NOT OK.https://t.co/aJhaLDwT0f — Brianna Kwasnik (@BriannaKwasnik) September 11, 2019

According to the Independent Florida Alligator, an independent student newspaper, the motion to reduce Milaski’s initial bond of 125,000 stated that he wished to be released due to financial difficulties as well as to complete timely educational obligations. The outlet reported that Milaski also wanted his bail reduced so he could help his parents in Cape Coral, Florida, prepare for Hurricane Dorian.

The motion reportedly described Milaski as a teaching assistant who manages 40 other teaching assistants, as well as a student who has served 210 community service hours and is part of Phi Kappa Phi and Golden Key honor societies. In addition, Milaski’s attorney wrote that further evidence will show the incident to be a “misunderstanding among platonic friends fueled by alcohol,” according to the Alligator.

The judge granted Milaski’s motion in light of the “hurricane threatening his southern Florida home, his obligations as a double-major senior at the University of Florida,” according to WCJB.

“The judge who let Ian Milaski walk free is sending the message to all women that they don’t matter, and men are able to use their bodies whenever and however they please,” Bianna Kwasnik wrote on Twitter. “This is NOT OK.”

Milaski was fitted with a GPS monitor before his release, according to NBC-2. He is not allowed to contact the victim or return to Alachua or Sarasota County except for court appointments or “necessary” events at UF, according to court records obtained by the outlet. No date has been set for his next court appearance.

3. Milaski Is a Senior at UF Studying Business Administration and Economics

According to his Facebook page, Milaski started school at University of Florida in 2015 with the intention to study business administration, economics and real estate.

Milaski, a 21-year-old senior, is set to graduate in May 2020 with a double major in business administration and economics, WCJB reports.

According to the UF Academic Advising Center, undergraduates who intend to pursue a double major must meet a handful of requirements. The student must already be admitted to one of the majors and have between 45 and 96 hours, meet the minimum UF GPA requirement of 3.0, pass progression standards and demonstrate the potential for success in both majors, among other things.

4. Milaski Started Working as an RA and TA in 2018

According to his Facebook page, Milaski started his job as a resident assistant for the UF Department of Housing and Residence Education on December 26, 2018.

On that same day, Milanski’s page indicates that he also started working as head teaching assistant at UF Heavener School of Business. Milaski managed 40 other teaching assistants, according to the Alligator.

5. The Female Student Posted About the Incident on Facebook

A woman named Kiana Knuth wrote about the incident on Facebook. According to her post, she was sexually assaulted.

“In my normal compassionate manner I had left my room to help a drunk ‘friend’ by bringing him water,” Knuth wrote. “I had known him for over a year and didn’t think twice about going to his aid; not to mention he was a trusted individual and a dorm RA at the University of Florida.”

Knuth continued on to say that the individual forced himself on her and threw her onto his bed, despite her protests. Knuth said she got away and ran into the hall, however, the individual allegedly followed her, picked her up, and brought her back into his room, demanding that she spend the night with him.

“I explicitly told him to stop, to let me go, and that I was leaving right away,” Knuth continued. “He did not listen and held me there. After finally getting away from the situation I returned to my own dorm, a place I thought I would finally be safe from him. Shortly after returning to my room, he came in and demanded that I either return to his room with him or he would stay here and sleep with me.”

According to the post, Knuth had a friend in the room with her and the two of them were able to get the individual to leave. At the time of the post on August 29, 2019, Knuth said she had reported the individual and he was in jail. She added that she wanted to share her story so that it never happens again.