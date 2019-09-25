Ivanka Trump Stays Silent as Don Jr. & Eric Blast Impeachment Inquiry

Ivanka Trump, daughter of President Donald Trump, has not spoken out to defend her father after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced she would propose a formal impeachment inquiry, proceedings which could possibly remove her father from office. On Tuesday, the 37-year-old American businesswoman, fashion designer, and acting senior advisor to the President instead focused her attention on Trump’s speech at the United Nations General Assembly.

Ivanka, married to husband Jared Kushner, 38, whom also serves as senior advisor to Trump, has also said nothing on the matter. However, Ivanka’s brothers, Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr., are loudly defending their father against alleged reports that Trump pressured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenksy to open an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden’s son while also withholding military aid approved for the country.

Amazing that Biden gets the pass on using his office to enrich his son, but the mere chance to somehow make it about @realDonaldTrump is all the Dems need to go all out. JOKERS! Watch Biden Brag About Bribing Ukraine To Fire Investigator Of Son's Biz https://t.co/UQUBg0TggM — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) September 24, 2019

During a press conference Pelosi said, “The actions taken to date by the President have seriously violated the Constitution, especially when the President says ‘Article II says I can do whatever I want. This week the President has admitted to asking the president of Ukraine to take actions which would benefit him politically. The actions of the Trump presidency revealed the dishonorable fact of the president’s betrayal of his oath of office, betrayal of national security and betrayal of the integrity of our elections. Therefore, today, I am announcing the House of Representatives moving forward with an official impeachment inquiry,” before adding that “the President must be held accountable,” and that “no one is above the law.”

Don Jr. and Eric Trump are Furious with Liberals

Both Don Jr. and Eric retweeted the same op-ed piece from the New York Post, which paints Biden as a crooked politician, looking out for the betterment of his son, Hunter Biden. Don Jr. said, “Amazing that Biden gets the pass on using his office to enrich his son, but the mere chance to somehow make it about @realDonaldTrump is all the Dems need to go all out. JOKERS! Watch Biden Brag About Bribing Ukraine To Fire Investigator Of Son’s Biz.”

Can anyone else come up with a reason that a corrupt foreign energy company would pay an American with exactly 0 experience $50,000 A MONTH to sit on their board? https://t.co/GL1WeAIZvl — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) September 24, 2019

Don Jr. also retweeted Joe Pagliarulo‘s message which read, “Just so I understand, I was out running errands. Former VP @JoeBiden is calling for the impeachment of @realDonaldTrump for the very thing Biden bragged about doing as VP? Am I right? #ImpeachDonaldTrumpNOW #ImpeachTrump”

Eric Trump chose to retweet the thoughts of North Carolina Rep. Mark Meadows, who’s one of Trump’s closest allies. The republican congressman said, “So we are all clear what’s happening: House Democrats are supposedly beginning an impeachment inquiry, and building it on an anonymous secondhand complaint they haven’t seen… which describes a call transcript that they haven’t read. You can’t make it up.”

So we are all clear what's happening: House Democrats are supposedly beginning an impeachment inquiry, and building it on an anonymous secondhand complaint they haven't seen… which describes a call transcript that they haven't read. You can't make it up. — Mark Meadows (@RepMarkMeadows) September 24, 2019

Ivanka Trump Ignores the Media Fire Storm

Ivanka, however, has not come to the President’s defense. Instead, she retweeted a video clip from Fox News of her father’s speech, where he champions The WGDP, The Women’s Global Development & Prosperity Initiatives, where he spoke about the importance of including women in the political world and having the same equal economic development opportunities as men.

When in Rome … 🥰 pic.twitter.com/m9pSr37Dt9 — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) September 21, 2019

The President’s daughter either doesn’t believe the impeachment inquiry is serious enough to acknowledge, or she’s still forming her thoughts on the situation. Her husband has also remained mum.

How Many Other U.S. Presidents Have Been Impeached?

Only two presidents in U.S. history have been impeached: Bill Clinton and Andrew Johnson. Both presidents went through with impeachment proceedings, both were acquitted by the Senate and able to carry out the rest of their presidencies. President Richard Nixon resigned before the House could vote on impeachment charges.

READ NEXT: Elizabeth Warren Reacts to Trump Impeachment Developments