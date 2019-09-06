Kylie Rae Harris Caused ‘Senseless’ Crash That Killed Teen: Sheriff

Investigators say country music singer Kylie Rae Harris was responsible for the three-vehicle crash that killed her and a high school student on September 4, 2019.

Deputies say Harris hit the vehicle in front of her, which then pushed her into oncoming traffic. She collided head-on with the vehicle driven by Maria Elena Cruz, 16.

Investigators with the Taos County Sheriff’s Office have determined that speed was a contributing factor in the crash. They are still working to determine if alcohol played a role.

Harris was driving along State Route 522 on her way to Taos, New Mexico. She was scheduled to perform at the Big Barn Dance music festival.

Taos County Sheriff: Kylie Rae Harris Caused the Crash & Maria Cruz Was an Innocent Victim

Taos County Sheriff Jerry Hogrefe explained in a news release, emailed to Heavy, that the evidence suggested that Kylie Rae Harris was solely responsible for causing the deadly crash.

He stated plainly, “At this time I will say with most certainty Miss Cruz was an innocent victim of this senseless crash caused by Ms. Harris.”

Deputies say Harris was driving in the southbound lane on State Route 552 toward Taos on September 4. The crash happened about 100 miles north of Santa Fe. Investigators say Harris, who was driving a 2017 black Chevrolet Equinox, hit the vehicle in front of her.

This collision forced Harris’ car into the northbound lane. She then slammed head-on into the vehicle driven by Maria Elena Cruz, 16. Both Harris and Cruz were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the third vehicle was not injured.

Cruz’s father was one of the first people on the scene of the crash. Pedro Cruz is the deputy chief of the San Cristóbal Volunteer Fire Department, according to the Taos News.

Deputies Suspect Alcohol May Have Been Involved, But Will Wait For Toxicology Reports to Confirm or Negate That

In the email to Heavy, Taos County Sheriff Jerry Hogrefe made it clear that investigators do not know yet whether Kylie Rae Harris had consumed alcohol or if alcohol played any role whatsoever in the crash.

The sheriff’s department says that they suspect alcohol was involved. But, as explained by Sheriff Hogrefe, “The toxicology report from OMIs investigation will confirm or deny alcohol or other substances in both drivers. As you know this is a non-chargeable case due to death of the at-fault person (Harris) so the toxicology report is likely to be several months up to a year because of no urgency for criminal charges.”

Report: Kylie Rae Harris Was Previously Convicted For Drunk Driving

Kylie Rae Harris was arrested before for driving while intoxicated, according to a report by the Daily Mail. The website, citing court documents, reported that Harris was convicted of drunk driving in June of 2017. Her blood alcohol content was allegedly nearly twice the legal limit.

The judge reportedly ordered that a device be attached to Harris’ vehicle that required her to take a breathalyzer test before she could drive. Heavy is working to confirm that report.