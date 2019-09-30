Your Must-See News Headlines for Today, September 30

Communities near the Rocky Mountains are digging out from under a historic snowstorm just days after the start of fall. Parts of Montana received up to four feet of snow.

CVS has pulled a popular drug used to relieve heartburn from the shelves, even though the FDA has not issued a recall.

And Forever 21 files for bankruptcy amid years of slowing sales.

Here’s what you need to know in the daily roundup.

TOP STORY: Historic Snowstorm Hits Montana & the Rocky Mountains

Autumn has just begun but it certainly doesn’t look like it out west. The northern Rocky Mountains has been slammed with snow and ice, with parts of Montana receiving more than four feet of snow. The amount is setting records for the region, and temperatures are at near-record lows as well.

The storm caused power outages for thousands of customers, knocked down tree limbs and power lines, and the dangerously slippery conditions caused vehicles to spin out. Montana Governor Steve Bullock declared a winter storm emergency on Sunday. In a news release, he described the snowstorm as “unprecedented.” He also praised the National Weather Service for accurately “predicting the size and magnitude of this storm” and giving officials several days notice ahead of the storm.

Montana has received the worst of the storm, but communities in northern Idaho and Washington state were also under winter storm warnings. Snow was in the forecast for parts of Oregon, Utah, Nevada and California.

WHAT’S BUZZING THAT HAS EVERYONE TALKING: Popular Heartburn Medication Pulled From CVS

Do you take Zantac to relieve heartburn symptoms? The drug is available over-the-counter at most major pharmacies. But the largest pharmacy chain in the United States, CVS, is removing Zantac and CVS Health brand ranitidine products from store shelves due to a concern that the drug contains a chemical that could lead to cancer.

Food and Drug Administration officials revealed earlier in September that some ranitidine pills tested positive for N-nitrosodimethylamine, which is a probable carcinogen. The FDA did not issue a recall because the amount found was very small. The agency explained in a news release, “Although NDMA may cause harm in large amounts, the levels the FDA is finding in ranitidine from preliminary tests barely exceed amounts you might expect to find in common foods.” The agency added that it was “evaluating whether the low levels of NDMA in ranitidine pose a risk to patients.”

The FDA described the drug in the release: “Ranitidine is an H2 (histamine-2) blocker, which decreases the amount of acid created by the stomach. Over-the-counter ranitidine is approved to prevent and relieve heartburn associated with acid ingestion and sour stomach. Prescription ranitidine is approved for multiple indications, including treatment and prevention of ulcers of the stomach and intestines and treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease.”

CVS Pharmacy has decided to remove the products from shelves out of an “abundance of caution.” The company acknowledged on its website that the FDA has not issued a recall and that health officials were not recommending that patients stop taking the medications. But CVS is offering refunds for patients who do not feel comfortable taking Zantac or ranitidine products while the FDA conducts its investigation.

WHAT WE’VE BEEN WATCHING: Forever 21 Officially Files for Bankruptcy

Following months of speculations and years of declining sales, Forever 21 has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The retailer plans to close nearly 200 stores in the United States, as well as most of its locations in Europe and Asia. In a letter to customers, Forever 21 executives clarified that the company was not going out of business or selling.

The company shared in a news release that the decision to go ahead with the bankruptcy filing was part of a “global restructuring that will allow the Company to focus on a profitable core part of its operations.” Executive Vice President Linda Chang, whose parents founded the company, added: “This was an important and necessary step to secure the future of our Company, which will enable us to reorganize our business and reposition Forever 21.”

The family-owned business, which first launched in 1984, achieved worldwide success by constantly switching out the merchandise and selling items at dirt-cheap prices. But Forever 21 struggled as shoppers shifted toward online purchases. The New York Times reported that Forever 21’s profits dropped from $4.4 billion in 2016 to $3.3 billion in 2018.

Forever 21 has also been hit with copyright lawsuits over the years. Most recently, Ariana Grande sued Forever 21 and its beauty chain Riley Rose for $10 million. The singer accused the company of stealing her “name, likeness, and other intellectual property to promote their brands for free.”

DAILY NEWS ROUNDUP

Temperatures in the Ohio Valley and South could approach all-time heat records for the month of October this week: https://t.co/xvYHnjMjSP pic.twitter.com/fKkCJmkiO3 — The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) September 30, 2019

Temperatures could reach record-high levels for October this week across the southern and eastern United States.

The EEE Virus (Eastern equine encephalitis) is transmitted by mosquitoes and a number of human cases have recently been reported.

Javier Garcia is the man arrested after he drove his SUV through a mall in Illinois and is now facing a terrorism charge.

A teenage hunter in Georgia was shot and killed after he was mistaken for a deer.

The FBI says nearly 30,000 children under the age of 10 have been arrested since 2013.

Kanye West delayed the release of his new album for a second time and fans are outraged.

CHECK THIS OUT

Crystal Lachance no longer has to walk to work. The single mother from Salem, Oregon, walked the hour it took to get to her job at a KFC for more than a year. She was trying to save enough money to purchase a vehicle of her own.

But her coworkers recently surprised her with the gift of a new vehicle. They had submitted Lachance for a “Kentucky Fried Wishes” award from the KFC Foundations and she won. KFC is also paying for six months of car insurance.

Lachance took photos of the vehicle and expressed her gratitude on social media. “I feel so blessed today and I just love my job and my boss Miranda, she’s seriously is the best boss ever!”

Missed Yesterday’s Roundup? Click here.