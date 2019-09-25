WATCH: Lindsey Graham’s Impeachment Views in 1999 Vs. 2019 [Video]

Senator Lindsey Graham passionately defended President Donald Trump amidst House Speaker Nancy Pelosi‘s announcement to start a formal impeachment inquiry, and Twitter users couldn’t help but scratch their heads, as his comments were in stark contrast to his views on the impeachment process in 1999, when President Bill Clinton was the focal point of the investigation.
Graham, who’s the Chair of the Senate Committee on the Judiciary, and has represented South Carolina in Congress since 2003, said to reporters on Wednesday that it’s “very appropriate” for the President to pressure a foreign leader for dirt on a political opponent, and that “to impeach any President over a phone call is insane.”
The phone call in question, which took place between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on July 25, have been made public. The memorandum is five pages long in total, and the apparent conversation is not a verbatim transcript. On the fourth page of the transcript, Trump asks Zelensky to look into an investigation on Joe Biden’s son, Hunter.
Trump said, “There’s a lot of talk about Biden’s son, that Biden stopped the prosecution and a lot of people want to find out about that so whatever you can do with the Attorney General would be great. Biden went around bragging that he stopped the prosecution so if you can look into it… it sounds horrible to me.”
“I don’t know what you looked at,” Graham countered reporters during a press conference, and that “I don’t mind the President” firing a prosecutor due to a conflict of interest.”Maybe it was because he was corrupt or because he was looking at something close to America here.”
Flashback to President Clinton’s Impeachment in 1999
On January 21, 1999, the republican representative said of President Clinton, “A President doesn’t even have to be convicted of a crime to be impeached. Impeachment is not about punishment. Impeachment is about cleansing the office. Impeachment is about restoring honor and integrity to the office. So, the point I’m trying to make is that you don’t even have to be convicted of a crime to lose your job in this constitutional republic if this body determines that your conduct as a public official is clearly out of bounds in your role.”
Graham reiterated his stance on impeachment numerous times during President Clinton’s trial. The quotes being shared on Twitter are pulled from numerous different interviews and press conferences.
Twitter Trolls Graham for Flipping His Stance
Many people on Twitter believe Graham has changed his tune on impeachment for party allegiance, while others credit it to his years of blind support of President Donald Trump. Either way, users online were quick to compare his different takes, and point out every inconsistency.
Graham’s Inconsistencies Builds Support for Opponent Jaimie Harrison
From Orangeburg, South Carolina, Jaimie Harrison will be challenging Lindsey Graham for his senate seat in the upcoming election, and the candidate is building momentum after the republican representatives comments supporting Trump went viral online. Harrison’s campaign started the trending term, #SendLindseyHome.
