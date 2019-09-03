WATCH: Rat Jumps Into Fryer at Texas Whataburger in Viral Video

Customers at the Bastrop, Texas Whataburger got a nasty surprise during their meals on Saturday. Texas resident Brushawn Lewis posted a video to Facebook that starts off showing a mouse running around the food preparation area in clear view of all the customers.

“Look at that s***!” Lewis says as the rat runs rampant right next to the deep fryer, “Aw, Naw.” he repeats over and over again as the rat appears and disappears.

Customers throughout the restaurant are horrified and ask for refunds from the manager who is happy to oblige. “Alright ya’ll, whoever paid for their food is getting their money back.” the unnamed manager tells the store, “But you have to have your receipt!” she adds.

The customers are mesmerized by the rat who refuses to disappear and one of the female customers actually goes behind the counter to try and catch the rat, first getting the manager’s permission who tells her “Go ahead, you can bring the [rat] home if you want to”

The unidentified woman in the video puts on some food prep gloves and tries to catch the animal, shrieking and grabbing at it before the rat runs and jumps directly into the deep fryer.

The restaurant reacts with horror and shock once the rat flies into the fryer. Shrieks and laughs are heard across the Whataburger as most of the patrons seem to be sad that the rat met such a horrific, tragic end.

“It went in the grease!” one customer screams out in disbelief. “Deep fried rat!” quips another witness. A woman is heard saying, “Are you charging us for fried rat?”

The video has racked up nearly 2 million views and over 60,000 shares since being posted on Saturday and going viral on Sunday. It also racked up several hundred comments on the original video on Facebook.

You can watch the full video below. WARNING: Contains graphic language.

Click here to watch the video.

If you want to skip the build up, the rat jumps in the fryer around the 1:25 mark.

Brushawn Jackson is not a fan of the Trolls

Viral videos and posts always attract the trolls. People that say mean and offensive things to other users in order to provoke a negative reaction. Most people ignore them, but Brushawn is taking a different approach.

Jackson took a screenshot of another user who shared one of his older posts and called him a “pile of s***” among other things along with saying he was “trying to get more free food” from posting the video.

“So I guess this guy calling me fat suppose to hurt my feelings😂😂.” Jackson said in response, “He really dont know me. But I bet he dont want to catch these hands!!””

As the post started to go viral on 9/1, Jackson posted a gif of a man eating popcorn and wrote, “Me as I sit back and watch my post go viral! 😂😂😂 I’m not commenting on anyone stuff that’s to many damn comments to keep up with 😂😂”

It’s clear the haters and trolls don’t affect him. Where most people would change their profile to “private” after receiving so much attention, Jackson’s Facebook profile still remains public.

Whatabuger Responds to the Video

The San Antonio Based Whataburger responded to the video with an official statement and said that the location in question had been temporarily closed.

“Thank you for bringing this to our attention. At Whataburger, cleanliness and food safety are top priorities for us,” the statement said. “In this instance, we closed the restaurant out of an abundance of caution and notified pest control. The entire restaurant has since been cleaned and sanitized.”

“We addressed this situation as quickly as possible, reinforcing procedures with our Family Members.” They added, “While we’ll continue to be very diligent, it’s important to know there was no history of this type incident at this unit and there is no ongoing issue”

