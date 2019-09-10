Richard McEwan: Taylor Swift’s Burglar Destroys Trump’s Golf Course

Richard McEwan’s name has been in the news a lot lately, and never for a great reason. On Tuesday, the 26-year-old from Milford, New Jersey was arrested and charged with criminal mischief for allegedly causing $20K worth of damage at President Donald Trump‘s Nation Golf Club Bedminster, which is located in the Garden State. During two separate occasions, he spun “donuts” on the green with his blue 2006 Ford Focus.

And if you feel like McEwan’s mugshot looks familiar, it’s because he’s also the perpetrator who was recently caught trying breaking into singer Taylor Swift‘s home a week prior.

McEwan Is the ‘Polite’ Burglar of Taylor Swift’s Home

Tremendous number of rocks in front of Taylor Swift’s mansion in Rhode Island pic.twitter.com/sIr2uiq8oC — Christopher Keating (@chrispkeating) September 3, 2019

Swift was not at her home in Westerly, Rhode Island, on August 30, when McEwan was reportedly seen scaling the fence of the “You Need to Calm Down” singer’s palatial East coast mansion, which sits on Bluff Avenue in Watch Hill. The Westerly police received an alarm notice coming the home’s second-floor motion sensor, and while McEwan tried to run out the two officers that arrived on the scene, he was quickly arrested and taken into custody after a brief foot chase.

“This was an unusual case in the sense that we found him inside the house,” Westerly Police Chief Shawn Lacey told the Westerly Sun. “We’ve dealt with a number of complaints at the home since it was purchased, but this is the first I can recall of someone actually making it into the house.”

In order to get inside, McEwan broke a glass door on the Lighthouse Road side of Swift’s home and then took off shoes off at the door before wandering inside “to find Taylor.” Lacey said, “A pair of orange shoes were found at the doorway where he broke in. When officers asked him why he wasn’t wearing any, he told them ‘I was always taught that when you go into someone’s home, you have to take your shoes off. He said he did it because ‘it was polite.'”

McEwan was released on a $5,000 surety bond, and was due in Washington County Superior Court for a felony screening

What Did McEwan Do at Trump’s Bedminster Golf Course?

According to the Bedminster Township Police Department, during the first incident on September 3, they received a call reporting property damage to Trump National Golf Course, Bedminster, New Jersey. As stated in the press release, “Upon arrival, Bedminster Police officers were advised that around 5:30 p.m., an employee of the golf course reported seeing a vehicle doing “donuts” on the 11th hole of the golf course.”

“The employee stated he was standing on the fairway when he heard loud music playing, turned and observed a Ford sedan occupied by one person doing ‘donuts’ on top of the 11th hole. A search of the area yielded a black piece of plastic labeled Ford that was left behind at the scene.”

The second incident, which took place around 3:36 p.m. ET, on September 9, police were called about “a vehicle driving on the green of the 13th hole, doing ‘donuts’ which caused damage estimated to be between $7K and $9K. The statement said, “Upon arrival of officers, a witness advised police that a blue Ford compact car with a Rutgers sticker on it was seen being driven by a younger white male. A partial license plate of the vehicle was obtained.”

McEwan was arrested on Tuesday, and released pending a future court date.

