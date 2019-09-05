Police Say Suspect Attacked Deputy, Grabbed Gun & Shot at Her [VIDEO]

A San Bernardino County, California deputy sheriff involved in a shooting escaped significant injury, as seen in video that shows a suspect fighting, and then firing at, the officer as she flees.

According to the sheriff’s office, San Bernardino Sheriff Deputy Meagan Forsberg was involved in a scuffle with a suspect and shots can be heard. Forsberg is seen scrambling from the ground and escaping the suspect, identified as 21-year-old Ari Aki Young of Victorville.

In the video Young is seen standing with a gun and walking in Forsberg’s direction firing repeatedly toward the deputy.

Here’s the video and what you need to know:

A ‘Distraught’ Mom Called 911 About Her Son. Deputy Shows Up & a Confrontation Leads to Chaos & Gunfire

Wtf did I just witness pic.twitter.com/vaBT7Z8Wrf — Estebanana (@Esteebanana) September 4, 2019

According to a report from the sheriff’s office, at around 8:25 a.m., a “distraught female” called 911 yelling “Oh my God, oh my God, send the police, I need my son removed from my home.”

The first deputy, Forsberg, arrived and when she confronted Young, he “became combative with Forsberg and began assaulting her, repeatedly punching her in the head and face,” police said. While Young is allegedly attacking Forsberg, screams of “Oh my God,” and “I’ll kill you,” can be heard. From whom the yells are uttered is not clear.

Forsberg falls and shots can be heard as she’s screaming, “No!” Then Young appears to grab her gun and begins shooting. A woman, presumably Young’s mother, can be seen nearby during the shooting. Forsberg scrambled for cover, but Young continued firing the handgun at her.

Backup Arrives & Young is Shot

Suspect incustody after attempting to shoot deputy. https://t.co/OLVxKBstiG — San Bernardino County Sheriff (@sbcountysheriff) September 5, 2019

In the video, police can be seen arriving and Young, who still had Forsberg’s gun and was firing, “ignored commands to drop the weapon and a second deputy involved shooting occurred.”

Deputies race up and at least seven gunshots can be head as they fire on Young who appears to raise his hands in the air when they arrive.

Police said Young was struck by gunfire and was transported to a local area hospital. His injuries are not considered to be life threatening.

According to jail records, Young, who is listed as 5′ 3″ and weighing 90 pounds, is charged with attempted murder. He’s being held on $1 million bail at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga.