The Family Chantel: Spoilers for Tonight’s Finale Episode

The Family Chantel, TLC’s popular spinoff series which follows Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno‘s explosive ongoing family feud, premieres tonight at 10/9c. The season finale promises some of the season’s biggest and most highly anticipated confrontations, specifically involving Chantel and Coraima, Pedro’s Dominican friend who infamously danced with Pedro during an earlier episode of 90 Day Fiance.

Chantel has already been harboring some ill feelings toward Coraima since Pedro’s sister Nicole first showed her the video of Coraima giving Pedro a lap dance during a solo visit to the Dominican Republic, and tonight’s finale will see Chantel finally confronting Coraima. Here’s what we know about the finale of The Family Chantel and the events leading up to the big confrontation between the two ladies:

Coraima Gave Pedro an Intimate Lap Dance When Pedro Was Visiting the Dominican Republic Without Chantel

For fans who need a quick recap, when Chantel and Pedro hit a rough patch during an earlier episode of 90 Day Fiance, Pedro booked a one-way flight back to the Dominican Republic without Chantel. He stayed with his family and Nicole decided to take him out partying for the night after announcing that he was “single” for the evening.

While the group was out drinking at a club, Coraima started dancing with Pedro before giving him an intimate (and sexually-charged) lap dance. Pedro did admit to the cameras that he “messed up” by dancing with her, but that he “had a good time,” with Coraima and his sister. You can read more about Coraima and her feelings for Pedro here. In a June episode of 90 Day Fiancé, Nicole showed Chantel the video of Coraima and Pedro dancing with Coraima after she and Chantel get into an argument, saying that her sister-in-law deserved the heartbreak. Coraima hasn’t been shy about telling Pedro to leave Chantel during earlier episodes of 90 Day Fiance. She has mentioned on several occasions that Pedro should be with a Dominican woman and that he is clearly happier when Chantel isn’t with him. The night that Coraima gave Pedro the lap dance, she also told the cameras that she and Pedro “have a connection” and that Pedro hasn’t been happy with his wife for a long time. “I think, between Pedro and I, there was a connection. It’s something that he hasn’t felt in a while because of problems he’s had with his wife. I think he should find a woman like him. Dominican, that understands him and accepts him how he is.”

Chantel Attacks Coraima on Tonight’s Finale Episode & Throws a Drink in Her Face

Fans of the show already expected the confrontation between Coraima and Chantel; the season’s sneak peek video featured a clip of Chantel telling Coraima to “go to the corner over there to make your money,” before she throws a drink at her, so this altercation has been a long time coming.

The clip above gives a little bit of a closer look at the looming argument. When Coraima enters the room, she she says hello to Pedro, and Chantel immediately (and purposely) incorrectly pronounces her name several times when the two are introduced.

“Ever since that video, I have been holding on to so much resentment,” Chantel says during a confessional. The clip cuts over to her asking Coraima what her intentions are (likely with Pedro), and Coraima boldly answers “I simply believe he should be with a Dominican. Like me or whoever.”

This comment doesn’t sit well with Chantel, who admits to losing control. The clip shows Chantel throwing a drink at Coraima, who appears to also retaliate, although we won’t know for sure what happens until tonight’s episode airs.

The extended sneak peak above shows the scene with Chantel telling Coraima to go to the corner to “make her money” (fast forward to the 1:15 mark).

Tune in tonight, September 9, 2019 at 10/9c on TLC to catch the season finale of The Family Chantel and see how the drama unfolds.

