POLL: Who Won Tonight’s Third Democratic Debate for September 12?

Tonight was the third Democratic debate. The debate took place at Texas Southern University in Houston, Texas. This marked the first time that all the qualifying candidates were on the same debate stage, since only 10 candidates met the requirements this evening. Who do you think won tonight’s debate? Vote in the poll, which is at the end of this article.

The candidates who were in tonight’s debate for the Democratic nomination were former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Cory Booker, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro, Sen. Kamala Harris, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke, Sen. Bernie Sanders, Sen. Elizabeth Warren and entrepreneur Andrew Yang.

It was a fascinating, three-hour-long debate. Andrew Yang started out by inviting people to enter a “lottery” for $1,000 on his website and Pete Buttigieg looked shocked by the offer. Julian Castro claimed that Joe Biden was forgetting his own words, and Bernie Sanders sounded like his voice wouldn’t last throughout the entire debate. Elizabeth Warren still had a plan, and Amy Klobuchar and Cory Booker seemed to be striving for more peace among the candidates. Kamala Harris fielded questions about criminal justice reform and her record, and everyone had choice words to say about President Donald Trump. And Beto O’Rourke vowed to take away many guns permanently, including AR-15s and AK-47s.

FiveThirtyEight has said that primary debates can change the outcome of the election, especially if the early debates. Nearly 60 percent of people in studies have shifted their choice after watching a debate. In a primary, viewers consider the likeability of a candidate and how compatible a candidate is with them on the issues. The earlier in the election cycle (and the less information a person has about the candidates) the better in terms of a debate’s impact.

So far, according to FiveThirtyEight, Biden has been leading in the majority of the polls still, although Sanders and Warren are sometimes giving him a close race. Other candidates are slowly increasing in the polls, some with surprisingly high numbers at unexpected times.

The debates are often a great chance for lesser-known candidates to get attention. During the debate in June, Gabbard was the most-Googled candidate, and Kamala Harris also trended after her big debate with Joe Biden. Meanwhile, Andrew Yang trended on Twitter the day after his June debate because of claims that his mic was turned off at times during the debate. In July, Marianne Williamson was one of the surprise debate stars, sparking many tweets about her performance during the debate. She didn’t qualify for tonight’s debate and neither did Tulsi Gabbard.

You can also learn a lot about a candidate by the emails they send out. A blog called But Their Emails discusses the candidates’ emails in-depth, comparing and contrasting each Democratic candidates’ approach to emailing donors and non-donors. It’s a fascinating blog that provides unique insights into the campaigns that you can’t get from debates, ads, or articles. For example, the blog pointed out recently that Harris has been talking more than any other candidate about falling behind in fundraising. Is this a sign of trouble in her campaign?

Who was the ultimate winner of tonight’s debate? Will it be based on who had the best answers overall? Or does it depend on who got the most questions or the most speaking time? Will it be the candidate who had the most memorable quotes or the most meme-worthy encounters with another candidate? Will it be a candidate who did something unexpected, or a candidate who stuck by their platform and their values despite opposition?

Now that you’ve read the article, vote in Heavy’s poll below. Who do you think won tonight’s debate? The candidates are listed in alphabetical order by last name below.

