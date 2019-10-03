Jacob Wohl Says Elizabeth Warren Had an Affair With 24-Year-Old Marine

Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman say that Senator Elizabeth Warren had an affair with a 24-year-old marine. Wohl and Burkman were expected to reveal the identity of the marine to the public at a press conference by Wohl on October 3. The marine was named at the press conference as Kevin Whelly.

Wohl and Burkman allege that the marine has been having a sexual affair with the 2020 presidential hopeful. Wohl has previously admitted that he promotes false news if it helps President Trump, according to the Washington Post.

Senator Elizabeth Warren has been married twice, from 1968 until 1978 to Jim Warren. Since 1980, the Massachusetts Democrat has been married to Harvard law professor Bruce Mann.

Wohl and Burkman misspelled the word “conscience” in the press release promoting the revelation. The press release was spread online by NBC News reporter Ben Collins on October 3. The release said that Burkman and Wohl would be “joined by a decorated, former U.S. Marine and bodybuilder who alleges he was involved in a long term sexual relationship with presidential candidate, Sen. Elizabeth Warren.” In his tweet, Collins joked, “Congrats to Elizabeth Warren on rising so quickly in the polls she forced Jacob Wohl to write erotica about her.”

Blundering pro-Trump smear artists Jack Burkman and Jacob Wohl are at it again today with another press conference in Burkman’s driveway. As always: these guys love to lie and Jacob is facing a felony charge. I’ll be tweeting sparingly if at all. pic.twitter.com/DY99KgEVsF — Will Sommer (@willsommer) October 3, 2019

The statement adds, “These charges will shock the conscious [sic] of the nation. This young man’s story is one that every voter needs to hear before casting a single ballot.” The press event is due to be held at 1500 Colonial Terrace in Arlington, Virginia, 22209.

“Rick and Morty” writer Siobhan Thompson was among those poking fun at Wohl saying, “If I was a politician with steamy secrets I’d simply leak them all to Jacob Wohl. Problem solved.” While The Nation’s Jeet Heer tweeted, “Jacob Wohl is this curious combination of utter vileness tempered by hilarious incompetence and stupidity.”

Spectator writer Caroline McCarthy joked, “Look, I get that this is BS and the “decorated, former U.S. Marine” will mysteriously cancel on the event, but Elizabeth Warren being a voracious cougar who hooks up with 24-year-old bodybuilders would make me want to vote for her.”

A parody account, purporting to be the state news agency of North Korea, tweeted, “@DPRK_News declines to publish latest allegations by Jacob Wohl, citing unreliability of sources and slipshod reporting technique. @DPRK_News follows strictest ethics in journalism.”

READ NEXT: Teenage Porn Star Controversy Rocks California High School