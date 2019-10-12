John Giorno Dead: Legendary Poet Dies at 82

John Giorno, the famed American poet and visual artist, has died at the age of 82. Giorno was an AIDS activist and the subject of Andy Warhol’s 1963-film “Sleep.”

Giorno’s death was confirmed on October 12 in an Instagram post from his friend Lee Ranaldo.

Giorno had worked as a stockbroker following his graduation from Columbia University. He became involved in the arts in 1962 after a meeting with Andy Warhol. According to a Poetry Foundation profile, “The influence of pop art and Warhol’s Factory are evident in Giorno’s work.”

At the time of his death, Giorno had been exhibiting new work at the Sperone Westwater gallery in New York City. The exhibition, titled “Do the Undone,” is due to be exhibited until October 26. The press release for the show refers to Giorno living and working out of his studio in the Bowery in Lower Manhattan for over 50 years.

In 1968, Giorno set up a concept known as “Dial-a-Poem.” The service allowed members of the public to call a number and hear a live recording of a poem. Giorno has said that the idea of “Dial-a-Poem” came from a conversation he had with fellow poet William Burroughs. Among the poets featured on “Dial-a-Poem” were Frank O’Hara, John Ashberry and Laurie Anderson.

Giorno is survived by his husband, Swiss artist Ugo Rondinone. Rondinone had set up a multi-part exhibition dedicated to his husband titled, “Ugo Rondinone: I ♥︎ John Giorno.” The purpose of the exhibition was to present a portrait of “Giorno’s astonishingly wide-ranging artistic career” as well as being “a joyous celebration of Giorno’s ubiquitous presence in contemporary culture, as well as his myriad contributions to it.”

Ronidinone is originally from the town of Brunnen, Switzerland, and now lives in New York City. The couple spent some of their time at home on the North Fork of Long Island. Rondinone told Architectural Digest in 2014 that part of the reason the couple chose to buy a home out there was because Giorno “spent a lot of time on Long Island as a child, so for him this house was a homecoming.” In the same feature, Giorno said of their home, “I can work anywhere, but this place is genuinely inspiring.”

