Ken Fisher: Fisher Investments Founder Makes Sexist Remarks

Ken Fisher of Fisher Investments made a series of sexist remarks at the Tiburon conference in San Francisco on October 8 and now says he doesn’t understand why people are upset. The event was being held at the Ritz-Carlton hotel.

Ken Fisher, 68, a billionaire with a net worth of close to $4 billion, compared winning clients to “trying to get into a girl’s pants.”

You can watch Fisher making some of the controversial remarks here in a video posted by Lake Avenue Financial CEO Alex Chalekian:

At the time of writing, Chalekian’s video has 113,000 views on Twitter. In the clip, Chalekian said that Fisher had also talked about tripping on acid, saying that charities were immoral and recounted hanging out with Jeffrey Epstein. Chalekian went on to say, “They were disgusted by this. Many of the women expressed to me that this is one of the reasons they don’t like coming to these conferences.” Chalekian had set up the clip by saying, “It was a fireside chat with Ken Fisher. It was a true debacle.”

In the fallout from the scandal, Fisher told Bloomberg, “I have given a lot of talks, a lot of times, in a lot of places and said stuff like this and never gotten that type of response… Mostly the audience understands what I am saying.”

Fisher was quoted in 2018 as comparing companies who brag about their success in direct mail to “walking into a bar and you are a single guy and want to get laid and walking up to some girl and saying: ‘Hey you want to have sex?’ You just turn yourself into a jerk.” An unnamed investment advisor told Forbes that at a 2018 event he suggested that annuity salespeople should “get laid more.” That unnamed person added, “I’m more concerned with the idea that he feels totally comfortable saying these things in large groups as though no one would be horrified. Or, he just doesn’t care that he’s a misogynist.”

Fisher Investments handles over $100 billion in money management for clients. Fisher founded the company in 1979, according to the company’s website. The company boasts of having over 65,000 current private clients who are all “down the path of reaching their financial goals.” Fisher investments is based in Camas, Washington, just outside of Vancouver. In addition to his investing career, Fisher has been a columnist with Forbes magazine and has written 11 books.

Fisher told Bloomberg that he regretted some of his comments but that he’s an “easy guy to dislike” because he “manages so much money.” Fisher went on to say, “I regret at this moment in time that I said any of the things I said. I regret I accepted that speech invitation because it was kind of a pain in the neck.”

Speaking to Bloomberg, Rachel Robasciotti, of Robasciotti & Philipson, said of Fisher’s comments, “I was floored. For me and some of the women sitting nearby we were kind of in shock. We were like: “Wait, did that really just happen?”

A spokesman for Fisher told Financial Planning, “While I said words he cited I don’t think he heard me correctly and clearly misconstrued my meaning and certainly my intended meaning. Most of his slant is ‘gotcha’ wrong in my view. To the extent he and any others were offended I apologize truly and sincerely.”

Forbes reports that an email sent to Fisher’s employees on October 9 said that the comments featured in the video clip were “out of context.” The email said the video “deliberately mischaracterizes” his words. The email said that the outrage was due to “second-hand inaccurate accounts” and that it was the media who was outraged and not the “hundreds in the crowd.” The email concluded with the words, “Many of you are likely familiar with my sometimes colorful means of expressing myself. I like to say whatever is on my mind. I want to you to know I am sincerely sorry if anything I’ve said in your presence offended you. That certainly was never my intention.”

READ NEXT: Teenage Porn Star Controversy Rocks California High School