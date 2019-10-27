Kincade Fire in California: See Live Stream Videos & Damage Photos & Lists

The Kincade Fire is now 30,000 acres in size and has caused thousands to evacuate as the fire moves west toward the ocean. It’s one of many fires burning in California right now and it’s only 10 percent contained. Here is a look at live stream videos of the fire and damage reports that are coming in.

Live Streams & Videos of the Kincade Fire

The Kincade Fire started on October 24 around 4:26 a.m. near John Kincade Road and Burned Mountain Road, just northeast of Geyersville, according to CA.gov. Red Flag conditions with high winds and dry ground are helping the fire grow so quickly. On October 27 at 7:46 a.m., Cal Fire reported that the Kincade Fire was now 30,000 acres in size and still 10 percent contained.

ABC 7 is providing extended live coverage of the California fires, including the Kincade fire, below. When the video is no longer live streaming, a rewatchable video will replace it.

The YouTube channel Icom’s Tech Tips is providing a live stream of scanner feeds in the regions of the fires.

KRON 4 is also providing live coverage periodically on Facebook. Here is one of those videos.

Fire Damage Reports Include Homes & Wineries Destroyed

At least 49 structures have been destroyed in the fire, according to Cal Fire. The damage is extensive, as you can see in this video below from Chalk Hill Road.

FIRE DAMAGE: @TaylorBisackyTV shows us the destruction left behind from the #KincadeFire on Chalk Hill Road in #Healdsburg THE LATEST: https://t.co/TWHondxheK pic.twitter.com/MPt5MQRF8p — KRON4 News (@kron4news) October 27, 2019

Vineyard properties in Alexander Valley have a lot of damage.

I’m driving through vineyard properties in Alexander Valley and seeing lots of damage. In lots of cases it’s hard to tell whether something used to be a structure. Definitely lots of equipment damage here at Field Stone. #KincadeFire pic.twitter.com/PzOqLfrjb6 — Megan Cassidy (@meganrcassidy) October 27, 2019

Robert Young Winery in Geyserville has suffered damage to the outdoor storage area.

Robert Young showed me the damage to his family’s winery @RobertYoungWine in Geyserville. They're cleaning up and preparing for the high wind event and thankful only outdoor storage was damaged. Wine production was not ruined from the #KincadeFire pic.twitter.com/2DftNeIiWN — Gayle Ong (@GayleOng) October 26, 2019

The Geysers Calpine geothermal facility in Lake County had minor damage.

The Geysers Calpine geothermal facility in Lake County sustained minor damage due to the Kincade Fire Thursday. The power had already been shut down in the area and threat has passed. #KincadeFire https://t.co/p3RRLmuL43 pic.twitter.com/USu5ysDE8c — SFBay.ca (@sfbay) October 24, 2019

This photo shows structures burned or severely damaged in Sonoma County.

Photos show that the #KincadeFire in Sonoma County has burned or destroyed some structures. The exact extent of the damage is not yet known. https://t.co/xpu1cdkDUM [Photos: Getty Images] pic.twitter.com/r2SK7s8qgt — Brendan Weber (@BrendanNWeber) October 24, 2019

The exact cause of the fire hasn’t yet been determined, but broken equipment was found near where the fire started, KTVU reported. An equipment failure occurred on a high-voltage line near the fire’s origins on Wednesday night. This was found in an incident report sent to the California Public Utilities Commission. KTVU also noted that PG&E learned of the issue when the line didn’t re-close that Wednesday night. According to KTVU, the utility said that the “transmission level outage on the power line relayed and did not reclose.” You can learn more about the fire’s cause in Heavy’s story here.

Some homes were completely destroyed.

The Soda Rock Winery in Sonoma County was destroyed, SacBee reported. The winery dated back to 1869. The winery wrote on Instagram: “We’ve seen the news. We are devasted. We don’t have much information, but will update you as soon as we know anything. Our staff is safe – right now what is most important is the safety of the first responders battling the fire. Thank you everyone for your concern.”

The Fieldstone Winery and Moville Vineyards was also damaged. Tasting rooms at Hanna Winery and Alexander Valley Vineyards are OK.

Structures at several wineries along Highway 128 were destroyed, including Soda Rock Winery (below), Field Stone Vineyard and Moville Vineyards. But the tasting rooms at Hanna Winery and Alexander Valley Vineyards appeared intact. #KincadeFire pic.twitter.com/b3PU8uRXRe — Alexei Koseff (@akoseff) October 27, 2019

Jackson Family Wines’ family home in Geyserville was destroyed or severely damaged, SFGate reported.

Goldschmidt Vineyards had two large buildings damaged in the fire, SFGate reported, as were grapevines at the Murphy Ranch Winery.

Reportedly safe are the Francis Ford Coppola Winery, the Robert Young Estate Winery, and the Trione Vineyards and Winery.

Several sources are providing updates about the Kincade Fire.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office is providing updates on Nixle here. You can also text your ZIP Code to 888777 for mobile alerts. The fire information number is 707-967-4207.

Sonoma Sheriff’s Facebook page is also providing updates, along with the County of Sonoma.

CAL FIRE Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit Facebook Page provides fire updates.

The SoCo emergency page is providing updates. You can sign up for alerts here.

