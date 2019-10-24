Your Must-See News Headlines for Today, October 24

A Disneyland guest recently visited the theme park while infected with measles. Health officials are warning that hundreds of people could have been exposed to the highly contagious disease.

A British mother was alerted to her own health issue thanks to a tourist attraction while on vacation.

And a TV reporter is out of a job after using classic cars as a jungle gym while live on the air.

Here’s what you need to know in the daily roundup.

TOP STORY: Disneyland Visitors May Have Been Exposed to Measles

Hundreds of people may have been exposed to a highly contagious disease while visiting the “happiest place on Earth.” Health officials in Los Angeles County say that someone infected with the measles visited Disneyland on October 16, after spending time at a Starbucks at 3006 S. Sepulveda Blvd. in Los Angeles that morning.

A person exposed to measles may not develop symptoms for up to 21 days. Officials are urging anyone who went to Disneyland on October 16 to see a doctor if they have not been vaccinated.

The health scare is especially sensitive at Disneyland because the theme park was the site of an outbreak in 2014 that sickened more than 100 people. The incident caused lawmakers in California to tighten regulations requiring parents to have their children vaccinated.

The Centers for Disease Control explains that a person infected with measles spreads it simply by coughing or sneezing. The virus can live in the air for up to two hours, meaning that you don’t have to come in direct contact with an infected person to get sick. The CDC says, “If other people breathe the contaminated air or touch the infected surface, then touch their eyes, noses, or mouths, they can become infected. Measles is so contagious that if one person has it, up to 90% of the people close to that person who are not immune will also become infected.”

Measles was declared eliminated from the United States in 2000. But the CDC says that travelers can carry the virus into the U.S. and it spreads among people who have not been vaccinated.

WHAT’S BUZZING THAT HAS EVERYONE TALKING: A Tourist Learned She Had Breast Cancer From a Heat Camera

A tourist attraction in Scotland may have saved a woman’s life. During a trip to Scotland in May of 2019, British woman Bal Gill visited the Camera Obscura and World of Illusions. It is described on the official website as an “Aladdin’s cave filled with illusions, tricks, puzzles, hands-on experiences, [and] unbelievable effects.”

One of the popular attractions inside the Camera Obscura is the Thermal Camera, which was installed in 2009. Gill and her family had fun with the device, but then she noticed something that didn’t seem right in the photo. The camera picked up a hot spot over her left breast. Gill made an appointment with her doctor when she got home. It turned out to be breast cancer.

Luckily, Gill’s case was in its early stages and treatable. In a letter to the Camera Obscura, Gill explained that in the months since her trip to Scotland, she has had two surgeries to prevent the cancer from spreading. She wrote, “I just wanted to say thank you: without that camera, I would never have known. I know it’s not the intention of the camera but for me, it really was a life-changing visit. I cannot tell you enough about how my visit to the Camera Obscura changed my life.”

Doctors caution that Gill’s experience was unique and that thermal imaging cameras are not typically the best strategy for screening for cancers. Caroline Rubin at the Royal College of Radiologists told CNN, “Thermography devices are not sensitive or specific enough to be a trusted method to detect breast cancer — in Ms Gill’s case the discovery was serendipitous.”

OFF-BEAT: TV Reporter Fired After Climbing On Classic Cars During a Live Broadcast

Angel Cardenas CBS Good Day Sacramento Ford Thunderbird Classic International Car Show<p>Former CBS reporter jumping on classic cars and banging doors together at recent Sacramento International Auto Show. Full Version with audio. Posted under fair use provision under copyright for reporting/news.</p>

2019-10-24T11:24:26.000Z

A TV reporter in Sacramento is out of a job after having too much fun during a live broadcast over the weekend. Angel Cardenas was doing a segment at the Sacramento International Auto Show before it opened to the public.

During an interview with the anchors in the studio, Cardenas lounged on a yellow 1950s Thunderbird. He joked with the anchors, “What do you think of this pose?” He added that he “felt like a kid in a candy store without the owner because you can do anything.”

Cardenas then opened the driver door of a pink Thunderbird and hit the car parked next to it. He took a closer look at the side of the vehicle to see if he had nicked anything before hopping behind the wheel of the pink T-bird. Cardenas closed out the segment by jumping on the hood of a 2020 Ford Explorer Hybrid. A voice can be heard off-camera saying, “You better get off that now.”

The auto show organizers issued a verbal complaint with Cardenas’ employer, KMAX-TV. The Sacramento International Auto Show later shared on Facebook that after reaching out about the “astonishingly awful incident,” the producer of the auto show received a call “that the reporter from the Good Day Sacramento segment has been terminated immediately and the station expressed their sincerest apologies for the incident.” Cardenas’ bio appears to have been removed from the company’s website.

DAILY NEWS ROUNDUP

The Kincade wildfire began in Sonoma County in Northern California's wine country last night—and as winds reached up to 76 mph, the blaze exploded to a massive 10,000 acres. https://t.co/AtzU9FlrI0 pic.twitter.com/g6JRFs5F4A — ABC News (@ABC) October 24, 2019

Wildfire in Sonoma County, California has burned more than 10,000 acres and prompted hundreds of evacuations.

The late Rep. Elijah Cummings is lying in state at the U.S. Capitol today and some states are flying flags at half-mast in his honor.

It’s not even Halloween yet but some retailers have already started offering holiday deals.

McKamey Manor has been dubbed the scariest haunted house in the U.S. and visitors have to sign a 40-page waiver to go inside.

Miller Lite will give you a free beer for unfollowing them on social media.

CHECK THIS OUT

Simone Biles' EPIC first pitch before World Series Game 2<p>Watch Simone Biles pull off one flipping awesome first pitch before World Series Game 2!</p>

<p>Don't forget to subscribe! https://www.youtube.com/mlb</p>

<p>Follow us elsewhere too:<br />

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MLB<br />

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mlb/<br />

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mlb<br />

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/share/user/6569247715560456198</p>

<p>Visit our site for all baseball news, stats and scores! https://www.mlb.com/</p>

2019-10-24T01:59:28.000Z

Champion gymnast Simone Biles was back in her hometown of Houston last night to throw the first pitch before the start of Game 2 of the World Series. Before taking the ball, Biles performed a black flip and a twist (while wearing jeans, by the way). She then tossed the pitch from the grass rather than the mound.

Outfielder Jacob Marisnick caught the pitch. Biles asked him to autograph the ball for her.

Biles’ trick wowed the audience but unfortunately did not prove very lucky for the home team! The Houston Astros lost to the Washington Nationals 12-3. Game 3 is scheduled for Friday.

Missed Yesterday’s Roundup? Click here.