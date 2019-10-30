Long Beach, California Shooting: 3 People Dead, Multiple Shot

Long Beach Fire Department in Souther California reported to a location near 7th street and Temple Avenue just before 11 p.m. on Tuesday night, after multiple shots were fired at a home in Long Beach, which left at least three people dead. Authorities described it as a mass casualty incident.

ABC 7 reported that were multiple victims and that paramedics were seen treating at least seven patients in the yard, right in front of Best Nails salon, which is located at 6338 E Spring Street in Rose Park.

A triage area was set up outside and multiple shell casings were seen in the alley behind the home.

The Long Beach Fire Department said that all three victims were male, and found inside the house where the shooting took place. LBFD spokesman Jake Heflin said that all the victims appeared to be in their 20s.

Multiple people shot. Hearing of multiple deaths. So sad. Had to head this way home from hockey. Area is blocked off #longbeach @LongBeachPost @LBPD pic.twitter.com/YaHZbyc7Yq — Oscar Cancio (@Loco4LongBeach) October 30, 2019

Long Beach Police Department have sectioned off the crime scene and multiple ambulances have arrived to help transport victims to nearby hospitals. NBC Los Angeles reports a total of 12 people were take to the hospital.

Can't cross over to get home, so here is more footage of the mass shooting in Long Beach. Historic Rose Park neighborhood #longbeach @LBPD @hugelandmass pic.twitter.com/hPla3PjfrW — Oscar Cancio (@Loco4LongBeach) October 30, 2019

There has been no information released on the suspect or motive. According the Orange County Police scanner, when the Long Beach Police showed up to the 2700 Block on East 7th Street, and three deceased victims were dead on arrival.

Long Beach Fire Department of California Confirmed A Total of 12 Victims

At 10:44 pm, @lbfirefighters responded to shooting at a residence on the 2700 block of 7th Street. An MCI was declared with a total of 12 patients. 3 confirmed fatalities (adult males) 9 patients transported to local area hospitals. 5 immediate & 4 delayed. PIO onscene. pic.twitter.com/k8txxNqZfL — Long Beach Fire (CA) (@LBFD) October 30, 2019

Here’s Jake Heflin, public information officer with the @LBFD giving reporters an update on the fatal shooting at a Halloween party in #LongBeach pic.twitter.com/KIu0IEWH3e — Ruben Vives (@LATvives) October 30, 2019

“The scene is obviously still under investigation and the fire department is working to clear the scene, but it’s all part of an ongoing investigation. A public information officer will be arriving shortly,” Jeff Heflin, of the Long Beach Fire Department said at 12:10 a.m. local time.

During the investigation, the roads in the area have been closed down on 7th street from Gladys Avenue to Ohio Avenue.

This Is the Second Reported Shooting In Long Beach This Week

On October 23, 2019, two men were killed and a third was wounded at Bottoms Up Tavern, a local sports bar. The suspected gunman was killed after the responding police offer allegedly shot and killed him, according to CBS LA.

When SWAT entered the bar, they found two men dead, including the suspect who was discovered with a gun in his hand. Shaunna Dandoy, spokesperson for the Long Beach police, said, “An additional casing was found that indicates there may have been an additional shooter.”

“An officer was on patrol when he was flagged down to the report of a shooting inside of a business,” Dandoy said. “While on scene, the officer did hear shots being fired inside of the business. When the officer engaged the suspect, an officer-involved shooting occurred.”

Police have not identified the bar customer who exchanged gunfire with the suspect. The additional casing found at the scene did match the gun of the suspect or police officer. There have been no arrests at this time.

