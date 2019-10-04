Michelle Kolts: Florida Woman Accused of Possessing 24 Pipe Bombs

Michelle Kolts is the Florida woman who is accused of building and possessing 24 pipe bombs that could have claimed “significant lives” and done “catastrophic damage,” the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has said. Kolts, 27, is a resident of Wimauma, Florida, a community just south of Tampa.

Online records show that Kolts was arrested at her job. Kolts was then taken to her home where she admitted to making the bombs, according to Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister. Her home is located along the 5000 block of Jagged Cloud Drive, just before midnight on October 3. Those records show that Kolts is being held on a bond of $180,000.

Kolts is facing charges of 24 counts of making a destructive device which is a second-degree felony. If found guilty on all charges, Kolts could face 15 years in prison.

The Amount of Weaponry Recovered at Kolts’ Home Was ‘Astonishing,’ the Sheriff Said

In a press conference announcing Kolts’ arrest, Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said Kolts’ parents found pipe bombs in their daughter’s room. Chronister said that Kolts’ parents called the police immediately. The sheriff described the number of weapons recovered at the home as “astonishing.” The sheriff said that books regarding domestic terrorism and murder were found at the home. Kolts is suffering from mental illness and is “a little bit on the autism spectrum,” according to the sheriff. The suspect did not have a specific list of people to harm or places to attack, the sheriff also said.

Kolts Was ‘Consumed’ by the Columbine Shooting & the Oklahoma City Bombing

The sheriff told the media that officers received a call about Kolts in August 2018 after a publisher raised concerns about Kolts’ ordering multiple terrorist and murderer’s manifests. The sheriff said that Kolts had become “consumed” with the Columbine High School massacre and the Oklahoma City bombing.

The sheriff’s office later tweeted photos showing a bow-and-arrow, multiple handguns and long guns, knives and an axe, all of which investigators say was found in Kolts’ home.

Kolts Studied Architectural Design in College

The Tampa Bay Times reports that Kolts is employed as a laborer at Chadwell Supply, a building maintenance company’s, Tampa location. Kolts says that she is an unemployed design drafter on her LinkedIn page. On that page Kolts says that she is a graduate of Emerald Ridge High School in Puyallup, Washington, and of Green River Community College in Auburn, Washington.

Kolts’ Most Recent Facebook Post Was About Military Suicides

The most recent visible Facebook post on Kolts’ page sees her seeking donations for Stop Soldier Suicide, a charity set up to deal with the growing number of military veterans who take their own lives. Sheriff Chronister told the media on the day of Kolts’ arrest that the suspect’s parents are both in the military.

