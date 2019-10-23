Miller Lite Unfollow Campaign: How to Get Free Beer

Miller Lite has launched an unconventional campaign to inspire more people to drink its beer. The company is telling customers to stop following Miller Lite’s social media accounts. In exchange, the company will provide a free drink.

On the home page of its website, Miller Lite includes the statement, “The best times are spent together with our best friends drinking a few beers.” That is what the company says it is aiming to promote by encouraging its customers to get off of social media and spend the time drinking beer with buddies instead.

Here’s what you need to know.

1. Text a Screenshot Showing That You Unfollowed Miller Lite To Receive a Free Beer; Customers Must Have a PayPal Account

A few friends are better than a few thousand followers. We’re going dark on social media. See you IRL. #ItsMillerTime pic.twitter.com/8gxFGYwlJM — Miller Lite (@MillerLite) October 22, 2019

Miller Lite explains on its website that to receive a free beer, customers should take a screenshot that proves that he or she stopped following Miller Lite on Facebook or Instagram.

Then text the word “UNFOLLOW” and the screenshot to 49375. Miller Lite will respond with a link to a website where the customer can later upload a receipt showing a purchase of Miller Lite. Refunds will be given for purchases of a single can, bottle or draught. In addition, the “receipt photo must include retailer name, product name or item code for required purchase items.”

The company will reimburse the customer via PayPal. The amount reimbursed will vary based on the laws of individual states.

2. Customers Have Until December 6 to Submit a Receipt

The “Unfollow” campaign began on October 22. Customers have until November 22, 2019, to buy their Miller Lite. Any purchases made after that date will not be eligible for reimbursement. But Miller Lite will accept receipts until December 6.

The campaign could end earlier depending on how popular it becomes. Miller Lite explained on its website that it will accept up to 118,000 claims for a free beer.

Customers are eligible for only one free beer. Miller Lite says it is limiting one rebate per phone number.

3. Miller Lite’s Social Accounts Now Feature Only a Dark Can & Previous Posts Have Been Scrubbed

Miller Lite’s Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts are all still active. But they each now feature a single image of a dark can.

The Facebook and Twitter accounts include the message, “A few friends are better than a few thousand followers. We’re going dark on social media. See you IRL. #ItsMillerTime.”

All of the older posts appear to have been deleted.

4. The Maximum Rebate Is $8 But Not All States Are Eligible For the Free Beer

Not everyone can participate in the Miller Lite “Unfollow” rebate campaign. The company has to abide by individual state laws and not every state allows this sort of promotion.

Miller Lite is giving out a maximum rebate of $8. The states eligible for the full refund include:

Alaska

Connecticut

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Idaho

Iowa

Kansas

Massachusetts

Minnesota

Mississippi

Montana

Nebraska

Nevada

New Mexico

New York

North Dakota

Oklahoma

Oregon

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Vermont

Wisconsin

Wyoming

Washington D.C.

Customers in the following states are eligible to receive refunds of $2.

California

Colorado

Illinois

Maryland

Michigan

New Hampshire

New Jersey

Ohio

Washington

There are a handful of states that do not allow this type of promotion and therefore cannot receive a free beer from Miller Lite. They are:

Alabama

Arizona

Arkansas

Hawaii

Indiana

Kentucky

Louisiana

Maine

Missouri

North Carolina

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

Texas

Utah

Virginia

West Virginia

5. Miller Lite Describes Itself as the ‘Orginal Social Media’

VideoVideo related to miller lite unfollow campaign: how to get free beer 2019-10-23T16:01:35-04:00

Executives at Miller Family Brands explained on the company’s blog page that the new campaign is meant to promote quality time spent with friends and family as opposed to being glued to our phones. Marketing Director Courtney Benedict explained that getting together with loved ones “was the original social media.”

Senior marketing manager for Miller Lite, Alan Bremerkamp, said the goal of the “Unfollow” campaign was to “inspire more people to get together in person, at a bar, over a beer, instead of sitting at home and scrolling through their phones.” Whether this will lead to increased sales of Miller Lite remains to be seen.

Anup Shah, the vice president of the Miller Family of Brands, added in the blog post, “We understand it’s risky for a brand today to say that we want you to unfollow us on social media when it’s one of the many ways we stay in touch with beer drinkers. But we value those in-person connections and are committed to inspiring people to do the same, even if that means losing a few followers along the way.”

Recent surveys have found that most Americans will spend an average of more than six years of their total lives looking at social media.

