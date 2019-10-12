Pelham Church Shooting: Multiple People Wounded

The New England Pentecostal Ministries church in Pelham, New Hampshire, was the scene of a horrific shooting on the morning of October 12.

An alert was sent out just before 11 a.m. that read, “(OOA) Pelham, NH *SHOOTING* Bridge St – Multiple people shot at a church, mutual aid Ambulances requested, no other information available at this time, scene is active – 10/12 – 10:45.” The church is located at 955 Bridge Street in Pelham.

According to the New England Pentecostal Ministries official website, the church is led by Bishop Stanley Choate and his wife, Pastor Ruth Choate. The couple has led the church since 1987.

The Shooter Is in Custody, According to Reports

The nature of the injuries suffered by those wounded is not known at the time of writing. CBS News’ Ashley Armstrong reports that there are no deaths reported and that the shooter is in custody. It is not known if there was a service taking place in the church at the time the gunfire broke out.

The Shooting Is Being Investigated by the New Hampshire State Police Major Crime Unit

Heavy police presence at New England Pentecostal Ministries on Bridge St in Pelham. @PelhamNHPolice can only confirm there is an active investigation. Road is open to traffic. #WMUR pic.twitter.com/5uhPzam1jF — Siobhan Lopez (@SlopezWMUR) October 12, 2019

The town of Pelham is located in southern New Hampshire, 23 miles south of Manchester. The shooting is being investigated by the New Hampshire State Police Major Crime Unit.

Luis Garcia, a Minister at the Church, Was Shot Dead a Week Before the Shooting

The Union Leader in New Hampshire reported on October 2 that a minister at the church had been killed after being shot in the neck. Garcia was shot dead on October 1. The minister was named as Luis Garcia. He was 60 years old. Brandon Castiglione, 24, has been arrested in relation to the crime. Garcia was found dead inside of Castiglione’s father’s home. The newspaper said that the Castiglione and Garcia families were known to each other through the church. One of Garcia’s family members was quoted by the Union Leader as saying the minister was a “Superman stopped by a bullet. He was a Christian Batman hit by a joker.”

Mourners Were Arriving at the Church for Garcia’s Funeral When the Gunfire Was Reported

Celebration of life ceremony scheduled for noon for Luis Garcia was scheduled for noon today at New England Pentecostal Ministries – now an active police scene . #wmur pic.twitter.com/4WPP2fG9Sr — Amy Coveno (@amyWMUR) October 12, 2019

WMUR’s Amy Coveno reports that a celebration of life ceremony for Garcia was due to be held at noon on the day of the shooting.

The Union Leader reports that mourners were beginning to arrive for Garcia’s funeral when the shooting occurred.

