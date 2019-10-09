PG&E Power Shutdown Map: List of Outage Areas & Times in California Counties

Some residents in California, especially in the Bay Area, are experiencing a Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) today that could extend for several days or even longer. More than 800,000 people will be affected. This PG&E shutoff has been initiated due to gusty winds and dry conditions causing an increased fire risk.
To stay updated on shutoffs in your area, call 1-866-743-6589 or fill out an online form here. You can get power shutoff alerts here. You can also get text updates by texting ENROLL to 976-33. Or enroll in ZIP code alerts by calling 1-877-9000-PGE.
PG&E Outage Maps
The following map, shared by SFGate, shows the customers who are expected to be affected by the PG&E Power shut off. The blue areas show where planned outages are expected on Wednesday, October 9.
The map for determining if your address will be affected is here. However, this map may periodically be down due to the number of people visiting.
Once the power outages are underway, the map with current outages is here. And PSPS updates will be posted here.
The most current information about the power outage will be updated here. Just remember, this will go down periodically so you may need to recheck in a few minutes if it doesn’t work for you. You may also need to wait a few minutes for the page to load.
You can also visit PG&E on Twitter for the most up-to-date outage details with little load delay.
Maps of Affected Areas By County, with Start Times
These maps below, shared by PG&E, showing impacted areas per county, in reverse alphabetical order.
But first, here are the estimated start times for the outages, as provided by ABC 7 and PG&E. These are estimated and could change:
- Wednesday Midnight Pacific: Sonoma, Napa, Alameda, Contra Costa, Santa Clara, Can Mateo, Solano counties
- Wednesday 4 a.m.: Marin County
- Wednesday 5 a.m.: Red Flag warning
- Wednesday evening – Thursday morning: The strongest change for high winds in the Bay Area, with gusts up to 65 mph.
- Power restoration may begin Thursday around noon. However, PG&E has also warned that power outages could last for several days or even more in some areas. Full restoration could take up to five days.
Here are the impacted areas in Yuba County:
And the impacted areas in Yolo County.
The impacted areas in Tuolumne County are below:
The impacted areas in Trinity County are below.
And Tehama County:
Stanislaus County:
Solano County:
Sierra County:
Shasta County:
San Joaquin County:
Sonoma County:
Santa Cruz County:
Santa Clara County:
San Mateo County:
Plumas County:
Placer County:
Nevada County:
Napa County:
Mendocino County:
Mariposa County:
Marin County:
Lake County:
Humboldt County:
Glenn County:
El Dorado County:
Contra Costa County:
Colusa County:
Calaveras County:
Butte County:
Amador County:
Alpine County:
Alameda County:
Cities & Counties Included in the Shutdown
As of 11:30 p.m. Pacific on Tuesday night, the following counties and cities were listed as being included in the shutdown on PG&E’s website, which is scheduled to begin on 10/9/2019, early in the morning. The restoration date and time are currently listed as “To be announced.” This information is from PGE.com.
|County
|Cities
|Total customers impacted (est.)
|Medical Baseline customers impacted (est.)
|Total customers restored (est.)
|
Alameda
|
Oakland, Castro Valley, Fremont, Union City, Berkeley, Hayward, San Leandro, Sunol, Pleasanton, Livermore
|
32,680
|
872
|
To be announced
|
Alpine
|
Bear Valley
|
633
|
1
|
To be announced
|
Amador
|
Pioneer, Jackson, Sutter Creek, Pine Grove, Plymouth, Volcano, Fiddletown, River Pines, Amador City, Drytown, Martell, Ione
|
16,041
|
773
|
To be announced
|
Butte
|
Oroville, Chico, Magalia, Paradise, Berry Creek, Forest Ranch, Palermo, Bangor, Cohasset, Butte Meadows, Clipper Mills, Forbestown, Stirling City, Feather Falls, Biggs, Brush Creek, Yankee Hill, Gridley, Rackerby, Butte Valley, Hurleton, Paradise Pines
|
29,907
|
2,090
|
To be announced
|
Calaveras
|
Arnold, Angels Camp, Copperopolis, Murphys, San Andreas, West Point, Mountain Ranch, Mokelumne Hill, Rail Road Flat, Vallecito, Wilseyville, Hathaway Pines, Avery, Glencoe, Douglas Flat, Sheep Ranch, White Pines, Dorrington, Camp Connell, Tamarack, Altaville, Valley Springs
|
23,708
|
917
|
To be announced
|
Colusa
|
Arbuckle, Stonyford, Williams, Sites, Maxwell
|
1,813
|
60
|
To be announced
|
Contra Costa
|
San Ramon, Orinda, Lafayette, Moraga, Pinole, Richmond, Kensington, Walnut Creek, Pleasant Hill, El Cerrito, El Sobrante, Berkeley, Canyon, San Pablo, Pittsburg, Rodeo, Concord, Albany, Antioch, Martinez
|
51,310
|
1,594
|
To be announced
|
El Dorado
|
Placerville, El Dorado Hills, Pollock Pines, Cameron Park, Camino, Rescue, El Dorado, Somerset, Cool, Shingle Springs, Georgetown, Garden Valley, Diamond Springs, Pilot Hill, Grizzly Flats, Twin Bridges, Greenwood, Kyburz, Lotus, Kelsey, Mount Aukum, Coloma, Pacific House, Fair Play, Omo Ranch, Silver Fork, Canyon, Aukum
|
51,396
|
2,476
|
To be announced
|
Glenn
|
Orland, Willows, Artois, Elk Creek, Glenn
|
1,590
|
49
|
To be announced
|
Humboldt
|
Eureka, Arcata, McKinleyville, Fortuna, Ferndale, Rio Dell, Trinidad, Garberville, Willow Creek, Hoopa, Redway, Blue Lake, Loleta, Bayside, Hydesville, Carlotta, Scotia, Miranda, Kneeland, Orleans, Myers Flat, Orick, Petrolia, Redcrest, Whitethorn, Weott, Alderpoint, Phillipsville, Samoa, Weitchpec, Honeydew, Fieldbrook, Korbel, Blocksburg, Alton, Fernbridge, Manila, Piercy, Somes Bar, Zenia, Fairhaven, Ettersburg, Fort Seward, Fields Landing, Westhaven, Salyer, Maple Creek, Burnt Ranch, Big Lagoon
|
62,393
|
1,889
|
To be announced
|
Kern
|
Bakersfield, Arvin, Buttonwillow, Dustin Acres, Edison, Fellows, Lamont, Lebec, Maricopa, McFarland, McKittrick, Mettler Station, Shafter, Taft, Tehachapi, Tupman, Valley Acres, Wasco
|
42,374
|
2,372
|
To be announced
|
Lake
|
Clearlake, Lakeport, Clearlake Oaks, Lucerne, Nice, Upper Lake, Lower Lake, Middletown, Kelseyville, Cobb, Hidden Valley Lake, Glenhaven, Witter Springs, Clearlake Park, Loch Lomond, Kelseyville, Finley
|
37,439
|
2,167
|
To be announced
|
Marin
|
Bolinas, Fairfax, Mill Valley, Muir Beach, Olema, Sausalito, Stinson Beach
|
9,855
|
131
|
To be announced
|
Mariposa
|
Coulterville, La Grange, Greeley Hill, Mariposa
|
1,812
|
101
|
To be announced
|
Mendocino
|
Ukiah, Potter Valley, Hopland, Redwood Valley, Boonville, Calpella, Talmage, Garberville, Leggett, Cloverdale, Piercy, Westport
|
6,476
|
214
|
To be announced
|
Napa
|
Napa, Saint Helena, Calistoga, Angwin, Pope Valley, Rutherford, Oakville, Deer Park, Lake Berryessa, Yountville, American Canyon
|
32,124
|
780
|
To be announced
|
Nevada
|
Grass Valley, Nevada City, Penn Valley, Rough and Ready, Soda Springs, North San Juan, Washington, Norden, Chicago Park, Cedar Ridge, Truckee, Kingvale
|
43,217
|
1,816
|
To be announced
|
Placer
|
Auburn, Lincoln, Loomis, Colfax, Newcastle, Foresthill, Granite Bay, Meadow Vista, Penryn, Rocklin, Applegate, Alta, Dutch Flat, Emigrant Gap, Weimar, Gold Run, Baxter, Roseville, Sheridan, Christian Valley, Cool, Pilot Hill, Soda Springs, Norden, Georgetown, Greenwood
|
51,641
|
2,068
|
To be announced
|
Plumas
|
La Porte, Quincy, Belden, Storrie, Twain, Bucks Lake, Tobin
|
803
|
6
|
To be announced
|
San Joaquin
|
Vernalis, Tracy, Stockton, Farmington
|
52
|
0
|
To be announced
|
San Mateo
|
Half Moon Bay, El Granada, Woodside, Moss Beach, Montara, Portola Valley, Pescadero, La Honda, Redwood City, San Gregorio, Loma Mar, San Mateo, Menlo Park, Emerald Hills, Pacifica, Princeton, Davenport, Palo Alto
|
14,766
|
262
|
To be announced
|
Santa Barbara
|
Santa Maria
|
32
|
0
|
To be announced
|
Santa Clara
|
San Jose, Morgan Hill, Cupertino, Los Gatos, Saratoga, Redwood Estates, Milpitas, Sunnyvale, Los Altos, Los Altos Hills, Coyote, Gilroy, Mount Hamilton, Palo Alto, Holy City
|
38,250
|
1,086
|
To be announced
|
Santa Cruz
|
Aptos, Boulder Creek, Watsonville, Scotts Valley, Soquel, Ben Lomond, Felton, Santa Cruz, Los Gatos, Mount Hermon, Brookdale, Davenport, Capitola, Freedom, La Selva Beach, Corralitos, Saratoga, Bonny Doon
|
36,940
|
1,775
|
To be announced
|
Shasta
|
Redding, Anderson, Shingletown, Palo Cedro, Cottonwood, Lakehead, Millville, Bella Vista, Oak Run, Whitmore, Igo, Round Mountain, Montgomery Creek, Big Bend, Shasta Lake, Ono, Shasta, Burney
|
28,727
|
1,678
|
To be announced
|
Sierra
|
Sierra City, Downieville, Alleghany, Goodyears Bar, Pike City, Camptonville
|
1,165
|
13
|
To be announced
|
Solano
|
Fairfield, Vacaville, Suisun City, Vallejo, Dixon
|
32,863
|
1,748
|
To be announced
|
Sonoma
|
Santa Rosa, Sonoma, Petaluma, Healdsburg, Cloverdale, Glen Ellen, Penngrove, Geyserville, Kenwood, Rohnert Park, Windsor, Annapolis, Stewarts Point, Cotati, Cazadero, Guerneville, Larkfield, El Verano, Boyes Hot Springs, Fulton, Bodega Bay
|
66,289
|
1,951
|
To be announced
|
Stanislaus
|
Westley, Grayson, Patterson, Oakdale, Knights Ferry, La Grange, Modesto, Riverbank
|
1,088
|
16
|
To be announced
|
Tehama
|
Red Bluff, Los Molinos, Gerber, Corning, Mineral, Paynes Creek, Manton, Vina, Tehama, Mill Creek, Paskenta, Proberta, Flournoy, Cottonwood, Chico, Orland, Anderson
|
24,385
|
1,499
|
To be announced
|
Trinity
|
Burnt Ranch, Del Loma, Garberville, Hawkins Bar, Kettenpom, Platina, Salyer, Wildwood, Willow Creek, Zenia
|
1,047
|
38
|
To be announced
|
Tuolumne
|
Sonora, Groveland, Twain Harte, Jamestown, Tuolumne, Mi Wuk Village, Pinecrest, Columbia, Soulsbyville, Long Barn, Strawberry, Chinese Camp, Cold Springs, Moccasin, Big Oak Flat, Sierra Village
|
34,413
|
1,828
|
To be announced
|
Yolo
|
Winters, Esparto, Guinda, Capay, Brooks, Madison, Rumsey, West Sacramento
|
5,792
|
221
|
To be announced
|
Yuba
|
Marysville, Browns Valley, Oregon House, Brownsville, Wheatland, Dobbins, Camptonville, Smartville, Challenge, Rackerby, Strawberry Valley, Loma Rica, Forbestown, Clipper Mills, Bangor, La Porte, North San Juan
|
6,919
|
394
|
To be announced
Where To Get Additional Information
Some residents are being directed to https://www.pge.com/psps for more information. Tweets have referenced this page too. Unfortunately, this site is not working properly most of the time.
Another place to get information is by simply visiting PGE.com. If the site is down, the homepage looks like this:
Another page you can go to in the alternative, according to this tweet, is www.safetyactioncenter.pge.com. This page will give you tips for preparing for a shutoff and how to make sure that PG&E can reach you for updates (see above), but the page does not have updates about fire outage maps.
Here is the advice that PG&E shares that may be down when you try to visit. First, you’ll see advice on planning to be without electricity.
And here is the advice on steps to take during an outage.
In short, you’re told to unplug and turnoff appliances, equipment and electronics to avoid damage from surges. Leave a single lamp on to alert you when power is back. Once it returns, turn on your appliances one at a time. Refrigerators may stay cold for four hours and a full freezer can keep its temperature for up to 48 hours, as long as both are kept closed. Coolers with ice can also be used.
Generators, camp stoves, and charcoal grills should only be used outdoors, PG&E notes.