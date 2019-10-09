PG&E Power Shutdown Map: List of Outage Areas & Times in California Counties

Some residents in California, especially in the Bay Area, are experiencing a Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) today that could extend for several days or even longer. More than 800,000 people will be affected. This PG&E shutoff has been initiated due to gusty winds and dry conditions causing an increased fire risk.

To stay updated on shutoffs in your area, call 1-866-743-6589 or fill out an online form here. You can get power shutoff alerts here. You can also get text updates by texting ENROLL to 976-33. Or enroll in ZIP code alerts by calling 1-877-9000-PGE.

PG&E Outage Maps

The following map, shared by SFGate, shows the customers who are expected to be affected by the PG&E Power shut off. The blue areas show where planned outages are expected on Wednesday, October 9.

The map for determining if your address will be affected is here. However, this map may periodically be down due to the number of people visiting.

Once the power outages are underway, the map with current outages is here. And PSPS updates will be posted here.

The most current information about the power outage will be updated here. Just remember, this will go down periodically so you may need to recheck in a few minutes if it doesn’t work for you. You may also need to wait a few minutes for the page to load.

You can also visit PG&E on Twitter for the most up-to-date outage details with little load delay.

Maps of Affected Areas By County, with Start Times

These maps below, shared by PG&E, showing impacted areas per county, in reverse alphabetical order.

But first, here are the estimated start times for the outages, as provided by ABC 7 and PG&E. These are estimated and could change:

Wednesday Midnight Pacific: Sonoma, Napa, Alameda, Contra Costa, Santa Clara, Can Mateo, Solano counties

Wednesday 4 a.m.: Marin County

Wednesday 5 a.m.: Red Flag warning

Wednesday evening – Thursday morning: The strongest change for high winds in the Bay Area, with gusts up to 65 mph.

Power restoration may begin Thursday around noon. However, PG&E has also warned that power outages could last for several days or even more in some areas. Full restoration could take up to five days.

Here are the impacted areas in Yuba County:

And the impacted areas in Yolo County.

The impacted areas in Tuolumne County are below:

The impacted areas in Trinity County are below.

And Tehama County:

Stanislaus County:

Solano County:

Sierra County:

Shasta County:

San Joaquin County:

Sonoma County:

Santa Cruz County:

Santa Clara County:

San Mateo County:

Plumas County:

Placer County:

Nevada County:

Napa County:

Mendocino County:

Mariposa County:

Marin County:

Lake County:

Humboldt County:

Glenn County:

El Dorado County:

Contra Costa County:

Colusa County:

Calaveras County:

Butte County:

Amador County:

Alpine County:

Alameda County:

Cities & Counties Included in the Shutdown

As of 11:30 p.m. Pacific on Tuesday night, the following counties and cities were listed as being included in the shutdown on PG&E’s website, which is scheduled to begin on 10/9/2019, early in the morning. The restoration date and time are currently listed as “To be announced.” This information is from PGE.com.

County Cities Total customers impacted (est.) Medical Baseline customers impacted (est.) Total customers restored (est.) Alameda Oakland, Castro Valley, Fremont, Union City, Berkeley, Hayward, San Leandro, Sunol, Pleasanton, Livermore 32,680 872 To be announced Alpine Bear Valley 633 1 To be announced Amador Pioneer, Jackson, Sutter Creek, Pine Grove, Plymouth, Volcano, Fiddletown, River Pines, Amador City, Drytown, Martell, Ione 16,041 773 To be announced Butte Oroville, Chico, Magalia, Paradise, Berry Creek, Forest Ranch, Palermo, Bangor, Cohasset, Butte Meadows, Clipper Mills, Forbestown, Stirling City, Feather Falls, Biggs, Brush Creek, Yankee Hill, Gridley, Rackerby, Butte Valley, Hurleton, Paradise Pines 29,907 2,090 To be announced Calaveras Arnold, Angels Camp, Copperopolis, Murphys, San Andreas, West Point, Mountain Ranch, Mokelumne Hill, Rail Road Flat, Vallecito, Wilseyville, Hathaway Pines, Avery, Glencoe, Douglas Flat, Sheep Ranch, White Pines, Dorrington, Camp Connell, Tamarack, Altaville, Valley Springs 23,708 917 To be announced Colusa Arbuckle, Stonyford, Williams, Sites, Maxwell 1,813 60 To be announced Contra Costa San Ramon, Orinda, Lafayette, Moraga, Pinole, Richmond, Kensington, Walnut Creek, Pleasant Hill, El Cerrito, El Sobrante, Berkeley, Canyon, San Pablo, Pittsburg, Rodeo, Concord, Albany, Antioch, Martinez 51,310 1,594 To be announced El Dorado Placerville, El Dorado Hills, Pollock Pines, Cameron Park, Camino, Rescue, El Dorado, Somerset, Cool, Shingle Springs, Georgetown, Garden Valley, Diamond Springs, Pilot Hill, Grizzly Flats, Twin Bridges, Greenwood, Kyburz, Lotus, Kelsey, Mount Aukum, Coloma, Pacific House, Fair Play, Omo Ranch, Silver Fork, Canyon, Aukum 51,396 2,476 To be announced Glenn Orland, Willows, Artois, Elk Creek, Glenn 1,590 49 To be announced Humboldt Eureka, Arcata, McKinleyville, Fortuna, Ferndale, Rio Dell, Trinidad, Garberville, Willow Creek, Hoopa, Redway, Blue Lake, Loleta, Bayside, Hydesville, Carlotta, Scotia, Miranda, Kneeland, Orleans, Myers Flat, Orick, Petrolia, Redcrest, Whitethorn, Weott, Alderpoint, Phillipsville, Samoa, Weitchpec, Honeydew, Fieldbrook, Korbel, Blocksburg, Alton, Fernbridge, Manila, Piercy, Somes Bar, Zenia, Fairhaven, Ettersburg, Fort Seward, Fields Landing, Westhaven, Salyer, Maple Creek, Burnt Ranch, Big Lagoon 62,393 1,889 To be announced Kern Bakersfield, Arvin, Buttonwillow, Dustin Acres, Edison, Fellows, Lamont, Lebec, Maricopa, McFarland, McKittrick, Mettler Station, Shafter, Taft, Tehachapi, Tupman, Valley Acres, Wasco 42,374 2,372 To be announced Lake Clearlake, Lakeport, Clearlake Oaks, Lucerne, Nice, Upper Lake, Lower Lake, Middletown, Kelseyville, Cobb, Hidden Valley Lake, Glenhaven, Witter Springs, Clearlake Park, Loch Lomond, Kelseyville, Finley 37,439 2,167 To be announced Marin Bolinas, Fairfax, Mill Valley, Muir Beach, Olema, Sausalito, Stinson Beach 9,855 131 To be announced Mariposa Coulterville, La Grange, Greeley Hill, Mariposa 1,812 101 To be announced Mendocino Ukiah, Potter Valley, Hopland, Redwood Valley, Boonville, Calpella, Talmage, Garberville, Leggett, Cloverdale, Piercy, Westport 6,476 214 To be announced Napa Napa, Saint Helena, Calistoga, Angwin, Pope Valley, Rutherford, Oakville, Deer Park, Lake Berryessa, Yountville, American Canyon 32,124 780 To be announced Nevada Grass Valley, Nevada City, Penn Valley, Rough and Ready, Soda Springs, North San Juan, Washington, Norden, Chicago Park, Cedar Ridge, Truckee, Kingvale 43,217 1,816 To be announced Placer Auburn, Lincoln, Loomis, Colfax, Newcastle, Foresthill, Granite Bay, Meadow Vista, Penryn, Rocklin, Applegate, Alta, Dutch Flat, Emigrant Gap, Weimar, Gold Run, Baxter, Roseville, Sheridan, Christian Valley, Cool, Pilot Hill, Soda Springs, Norden, Georgetown, Greenwood 51,641 2,068 To be announced Plumas La Porte, Quincy, Belden, Storrie, Twain, Bucks Lake, Tobin 803 6 To be announced San Joaquin Vernalis, Tracy, Stockton, Farmington 52 0 To be announced San Mateo Half Moon Bay, El Granada, Woodside, Moss Beach, Montara, Portola Valley, Pescadero, La Honda, Redwood City, San Gregorio, Loma Mar, San Mateo, Menlo Park, Emerald Hills, Pacifica, Princeton, Davenport, Palo Alto 14,766 262 To be announced Santa Barbara Santa Maria 32 0 To be announced Santa Clara San Jose, Morgan Hill, Cupertino, Los Gatos, Saratoga, Redwood Estates, Milpitas, Sunnyvale, Los Altos, Los Altos Hills, Coyote, Gilroy, Mount Hamilton, Palo Alto, Holy City 38,250 1,086 To be announced Santa Cruz Aptos, Boulder Creek, Watsonville, Scotts Valley, Soquel, Ben Lomond, Felton, Santa Cruz, Los Gatos, Mount Hermon, Brookdale, Davenport, Capitola, Freedom, La Selva Beach, Corralitos, Saratoga, Bonny Doon 36,940 1,775 To be announced Shasta Redding, Anderson, Shingletown, Palo Cedro, Cottonwood, Lakehead, Millville, Bella Vista, Oak Run, Whitmore, Igo, Round Mountain, Montgomery Creek, Big Bend, Shasta Lake, Ono, Shasta, Burney 28,727 1,678 To be announced Sierra Sierra City, Downieville, Alleghany, Goodyears Bar, Pike City, Camptonville 1,165 13 To be announced Solano Fairfield, Vacaville, Suisun City, Vallejo, Dixon 32,863 1,748 To be announced Sonoma Santa Rosa, Sonoma, Petaluma, Healdsburg, Cloverdale, Glen Ellen, Penngrove, Geyserville, Kenwood, Rohnert Park, Windsor, Annapolis, Stewarts Point, Cotati, Cazadero, Guerneville, Larkfield, El Verano, Boyes Hot Springs, Fulton, Bodega Bay 66,289 1,951 To be announced Stanislaus Westley, Grayson, Patterson, Oakdale, Knights Ferry, La Grange, Modesto, Riverbank 1,088 16 To be announced Tehama Red Bluff, Los Molinos, Gerber, Corning, Mineral, Paynes Creek, Manton, Vina, Tehama, Mill Creek, Paskenta, Proberta, Flournoy, Cottonwood, Chico, Orland, Anderson 24,385 1,499 To be announced Trinity Burnt Ranch, Del Loma, Garberville, Hawkins Bar, Kettenpom, Platina, Salyer, Wildwood, Willow Creek, Zenia 1,047 38 To be announced Tuolumne Sonora, Groveland, Twain Harte, Jamestown, Tuolumne, Mi Wuk Village, Pinecrest, Columbia, Soulsbyville, Long Barn, Strawberry, Chinese Camp, Cold Springs, Moccasin, Big Oak Flat, Sierra Village 34,413 1,828 To be announced Yolo Winters, Esparto, Guinda, Capay, Brooks, Madison, Rumsey, West Sacramento 5,792 221 To be announced Yuba Marysville, Browns Valley, Oregon House, Brownsville, Wheatland, Dobbins, Camptonville, Smartville, Challenge, Rackerby, Strawberry Valley, Loma Rica, Forbestown, Clipper Mills, Bangor, La Porte, North San Juan 6,919 394 To be announced