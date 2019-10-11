Saddleridge Fire Continues to Grow: Evacuation Updates & Maps

The Saddleridge Fire in California started late night on October 10 around 9 p.m. Pacific and quickly exploded in size. It’s now 4,700 acres in size and more than 12,000 homes have been evacuated, making it the largest of the new California fires. Here’s a look at maps and updates for the fire, including evacuation maps to help you know the latest evacuation notices in your region.

Evacuation Maps for the Saddleridge Fire

Below is an interactive map of evacuation orders, provided by the Los Angeles Fire Department. You can click here to see the full-sized map.

Another map showing mandatory evacuation zones and the fire’s location is below. It’s not clear the source for this map, so rely on the LAFD map above first for the latest details, and then this map below if the LAFD map goes down.

Mandatory evacuations have been issued for the following areas, totaling 12,700 homes. This is provided by Inciweb as of 11 a.m. Pacific on October 11.

Porter Ranch North of 118FY from Reseda to Iverson

Oakridge Estates (north of 210FY)

West of Balboa, North of Sesnon to the Ventura County border with DeSoto as the western border

Evacuation centers are available at the following locations:

Lanark Recreation Center (21816 Lanark St.) – Taking people and small pets. New and open for arrivals.

Van Nuys Recreation Center (14301 Vanowen St. in Van Nuys, California) – as of 1:25 p.m. Pacific

Encino Community Center (4935 Balboa Blvd., Encino California) – as of 1:25 p.m. Pacific

FULL: Northridge Recreation Center (18300 Lemarsh St) – Taking people and small pets

FULL: Sylmar Recreation Center (13109 Borden Ave) – Taking people and small pets

FULL: Granada Hills Recreation Center is now full and not able to accept any more residents.

FULL: Mason Park (10,500 Mason Ave)

Hansen Dam (11770 Foothill Blvd) for large animals

Pierce College (6201 Winnetka Ave.)

Canoga Discount Birds is accepting birds from evacuated residents, ABC 7 reported. (Since this is not officially listed by LAFD, you might want to call first.)

Pomona Fairplex is also accepting large animals, ABC 7 reported. (Since this is not officially listed by LAFD, you might want to call first.)

If you need help with the evacuation of large animals, contact East Valley Animal Shelter 818-756-9323

Additional Maps & Details About the Saddleridge Fire

As of 8 a.m. Pacific on October 11, according to Inciweb, the Saddleridge Fire is now more than 4,700 acres in size and 0 percent contained. It started near I-210 at the Yarnell exit on October 10 around 9 p.m. Pacific. Wind gusts of up to 60 mph today could help the fire grow.

More than 1,000 firefighters are assigned to this blaze.

The map below is provided by Inciweb:

Below is an interactive map with satellite hotspots for the Saddleridge Fire from MappingSupport.com. Because the data is from satellites it could be three hours old. (Note: If the map is blank it may be because of server issues from so many people coming to view the map.)

So far 25 structures have been destroyed.

The following road closures are in place as of 12 p.m. on October 11:

SB5 from Calgrove Bl to the 210

NB5 from Roxford St to Calgrove Bl

EB and WB 210 between the 5 and 118

SB 14 from Hwy 126 to the 5

NB 4-5 from the 118 to the 5

SB and WB 118 from Balboa Bl to DeSoto Av

There have been one death and one injury from this fire so far: a civilian went into cardiac arrest and died on the way to the hospital, and one firefighter suffered a minor injury.

Here are some live videos with updates about the fire:

And from ABC 7:

From NBC LA:

How To Stay Updated on the Fire

There are several sources you can use to stay updated on the latest details about the fire. LAFD’s evacuation map in the first section of this article is a good resource.

The Los Angeles Fire Department will also be providing updates about the fire on the webpage here.

Ca.gov is updating details about the fire here.

And Inciweb is updating details about the fire here.

You can also text READY to 888777 for updates on the fire, according to officials in a press conference today.

If you live in the LA area, sign up for updates about evacuations and other emergency alerts here: https://emergency.lacity.org/notifyla.

