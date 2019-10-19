Temple University Hospital Shooting Leaves 3 Injured

Three people were injured in a shooting near the Temple University Hospital. A shooting was reported initially by Temple University at the Health Sciences Center Campus in Philadelphia by the campus alert system.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reported three people were shot and injured. Their injuries were not life threatening.

Temple University sent out an alert on its Twitter account at 7:12 p.m. Saturday, October 19, 2019. It said people should avoid the area of the Health Sciences Center Campus at the 3500 block of Germantown Avenue. Police were responding.

“TU Alert: Shooting reported at 3500 block of Germantown Ave at Health Sciences Center Campus,” the tweet said. “Use caution. Avoid the area. Police are responding.”

Three Men Were Shot Near the Temple University Hospital & Survived

Three people were shot near the Temple University Hospital the evening of Saturday, October 19, 2019. Their injuries were not life threatening, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer. No arrests had been made as of 8 p.m. EST. All three men were in stable condition after the shooting. One man, age 28, was shot in the stomach. Another man, age 42, was shot in the back. A third man, age 35, was shot in the thigh. The 28-year-old victim and the 41-year-old victim were taken to Temple University Hospital nearby. It was not clear where the third victim was treated.

"Two of the victims, a 28-year-old man who was shot once in the right side of the stomach and a 41-year-old man who was shot once in the back, were taken to Temple University Hospital. A third victim, a 35-year-old man, was shot once in the left thigh. All three are in stable condition," the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

Temple University sent out an alert on its Twitter account, telling people to avoid the area. The alert was made at 7:12 p.m.,

Temple University Hospital was founded in 1892 by the university’s president, according to the hospital’s website.

“Founded as Samaritan Hospital in 1892 by Temple University President Dr. Russell Conwell, Temple began life as a 20-bed hospital with one doctor and one nurse. The hospital’s mission was to provide free care for those unable to afford payment, regardless of race, nationality or creed. Today, Temple continues to uphold that mission but has grown into a nationally respected center of healing, caring, teaching and research. Although it uses the latest technology and treatments, its staff use one remedy that can never be replaced or improved: person-to-person caring,” the website says.

The hospital is a part of Temple University’s Temple Health program.

“Temple Health comprises the health, education and research activities carried out by the affiliates of Temple University Health System and the Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University,” the Temple Health website says. “As one of the region’s top academic health systems, Temple Health is dedicated to providing access to quality patient care and supporting excellence in medical education and research.”