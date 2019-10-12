Timothy Dean Was Sentenced to Life for Sodus Double Homicide

Timothy Dean is serving a life sentence in prison without the possibility of parole in the murders of Joshua Niles and Amber Washburn. His wife, Charlene Childers, plotted the murder, she admitted in court.

Dean is 33 years old. He is incarcerated at the Clinton Correctional Facility in New York, his prison records show. He was convicted of felonies including first-degree murder, conspiracy and criminal possession of a weapon.

He was a former police chief in Texas. He met his wife when they both worked together at a Texas police station. Seven months after they were married, she asked her husband to kill her ex, the father of her two oldest children.

Here’s what you need to know:

Dean Was Sentenced to Life Without Parole for Murdering Josh Niles & Amber Washburn

Childers, who admitted in court she was the one who planned the murder, is serving 28 years in prison.

One week before Dean was incarcerated at the prison, "acts of violence" prompted a lockdown there, according to WCAX.

His prison records from the New York Department of Corrections show he was convicted of charges including first-degree murder, criminal possession of a weapon and conspiracy.

Dean’s Wife, Charlene Childers, Said In Court She Planned the Murder After Losing Custody of Her Kids

Charlene Childers admitted in court she planned the murder of Joshua Hiles, her ex-boyfriend, after he won temporary custody of their two children, Gabby and Bently, according to the Democrat & Tribune. The children were 9 and 7 years old at the time of the murder.

She lost custody of the children because Dean was charged with felony child abuse. The couple, who were married in March 2018, lived in a Texas home as a blended family of 6. Childers was forced to give up her son and daughter to Niles in May. Childers also lost custody of her youngest child, who went to live with his father in another Texas town. Dean also lost custody of his daughter, who went to live with her mother in a nearby Texas city, according to the Democrat & Chronicle.

Childers testified at her husband’s trial, saying she regretted her actions. The murder was plotted because Washburn and Niles were granted custody of the children, according to WHAM.

“What I did was wrong and I regret it every single day,” Childers said in Wayne County Court during her sentencing, the news outlet reported. “I would like to apologize for my wrongs… I realize that saying sorry doesn’t bring them back. Because of my selfishness, I ruined my children’s lives.”

