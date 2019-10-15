Trump Rally in Dallas, Texas: Date, Map & How to Attend

President Donald Trump is coming to Texas for a rally in Dallas on Thursday, October 17, 2019. The rally is already getting a lot of attention in the news, so you can expect a big turnout, along with some protesters to arrive be there too. Expect this to be a big event, since capacity at the American Airlines Center is 20,000 for concerts. Here are all the details you need about this rally, including a map, times, parking details, prohibited items, and more. &

Map, Times, & Where to Park

Time & Date: The rally will start at 7 p.m. Central (8 p.m. Eastern) in Dallas, Texas on Thursday, October 17, 2019.

Doors will open at 4 p.m. on the day of the event.

Guests can start lining up as early as 6 a.m. Central the day of the event, and will not be allowed on arena property before that time. Portable toilets and food trucks will be available. You can bring chairs or snacks while in lone, but you can’t bring those items inside the building.

Location, Map & Parking: The rally will be held at the American Airlines Center at 2500 Victory Avenue in Dallas.

Here’s a map of where the American Airlines Center is located:

According to the American Airlines Center, parking lots for the event will open at 4:30 a.m at Lexus Garage, Lot A and Lot E.

D Garage, Lot M, and Lot K will open at 5 p.m.

How to Attend: You can sign up here and register up to two tickets per mobile number. The tickets don’t guarantee a seat: seats are still first-come, first-served.

ADA platforms for guests in wheelchairs will also be on a first-come, first-served basis. American Airlines Center notes: “We will not be able to accommodate mobility needs. We cannot/will not reserve space or seats for individuals in wheelchairs or anyone else.”

How to Watch: Many live stream videos on YouTube will be available. C-SPAN already has a link for watching live on their website here.

Security Checks for Those Attending

If you’re attending the rally, know that there will be security checks. The American Airlines Center notes that bag checks and wand checks will be conducted before you can enter the building.

Bag policy is as follows: “Bags larger than 14″x14″x6” (i.e. suitcases, beach bags, large purses, etc.) will be prohibited from entry into the arena. Clear bags are recommended but not required. No Backpacks with multiple zippers or compartments are allowed. All bags are subject to inspection.”

Here’s a list of prohibited items, as shared by the American Airlines Center, but this ins no an all-inclusive list:

Alcoholic beverages/illegal drugs

Food and drinks

Drones or other flying devices

Video recorders and audio recorders

Glass, plastic, metal containers and flasks

Fireworks/flares, Laser pointers

Coolers (hard/soft side)

Weapons of any kind including knives

Baby seats or carriers

Artificial noise makers (air horns, drums, whistles)

Balloons, glow sticks, frisbees, permanent markers, spray paint, streamers, glitter/confetti

Beach balls or Inflatables

Parcels or packages

Chairs/stools

Pamphlets, product samples

Skateboards, rollerblades, bicycles, helmets

Laptop/Tablet computers, 2-way radios, flashlights

Bags ( large bags, suitcases, luggage, backpacks): may not be larger than 14″x14″x6”

Any other items deemed dangerous and/or inappropriate

No professional photography equipment allowed. No selfie sticks, GoPros or iPads. No detachable lenses. Point-and-shoot cameras only.

A lot of food options will be available. The concessions list is here. Bars and restaurants are listed here.

The Oath Keepers Group Plans to Be There to Provide ‘Security’ for Attendees

A militia-like group called The Oath Keepers plans to be at the event to provide extra security for attendees, the Dallas Morning News shared. Stewart Rhodes told the Dallas News that they were going to be there to protect people against left-wing protesters.

The group said they’ll be providing escorts to supporters as they arrive and leave the rally.

In addition, Gov. Greg Abbott will meet Trump on the tarmac but will not be at the rally due to another event taking place in Houston that he’s attending, the Corpus Christi Caller Times noted. Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Sen. Ted Cruz will be at the rally itself.