California Fire Maps: Track Fires Near Me Today [Nov. 5]

Wildfires in California are still an issue, but calmer winds are helping keep the fires from growing as quickly. Here’s a look at the latest wildfires in California on Tuesday, November 5.

This article will first include interactive fire maps for all of California, including Cal Fire and other sources. You can use these maps to track reported fires in your area. The second section will include air quality reports and Red Flag warning maps. Then the third section details specific fires in the region in alphabetical order.

If you’re looking for a specific fire, scroll down to that section or search for its name. Details like evacuations can change quickly, so stay tuned to your local news sources. When available, the sections on specific fires will also mention who you can follow for the latest updates.

Interactive Maps of California Fires

A number of interactive fire maps below can help you stay updated on the latest details about California fires. Don’t rely on just one map, since details can change quickly and some maps will have fires listed that others do not.

One of the best interactive maps available right now is Inciweb’s map. You can see the full map here. There’s an embeddable Google Map that includes Inciweb fires which you can see below. Depending on your browser, you may need to zoom into the map below using the + button within the map or change settings to only show Inciweb fires:

Another helpful interactive map is provided here from Ca.gov. A screenshot is below since the map can’t be embedded, but you’ll want to go to the full map for details, where you can input your address to see the fires near your location.

A new interactive fire map is below, provided by UCANR.edu. Note that this map is only updated up to twice daily, so it may not be not as current as the two interactive maps above. Because of this, you may need to click “OK” on the map below to indicate that you’re not using it for emergency planning. If you are only seeing a blank map below, that just means your connection is slow and it will take a second for the fire information to fill in.

The California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services also has an interactive map of red flag warnings and new and active fires. The map is here. This map is updated every weekday morning, so it’s not the best for emergency planning but is still informative. A screenshot of the map is below.

Newer fires may not be listed on the above maps until they’ve been around for a few hours.

Air Quality Map & Red Flag Warnings in California

Next are sources for tracking air quality in California near you. First, you can sign up for Air Alerts in your region here. This is specifically for southern California residents.

You can see a map of air quality reports on AQMD’s page here.

You can see a map of the current Red Flag Warnings in California provided by MappingSupport.com here.

Next are more specific details on the fires for Tuesday, November 5, 2019. If you are looking for a specific fire, search for the name so you can find it faster, or just scroll down and look at the fires, listed in alphabetical order.

List of Active Fires in California on November 5, 2019

Here are the active fires and updates about for Tuesday, November 5, 2019. Most of these are in alphabetical order.

46 Fire

The 46 Fire, which started on October 31, is the yellow fire on the map above from Ca.gov. The fire started near the 5300 block of 46th Street in East Jurupa Valley. It’s been 100 percent contained.

All evacuation orders have been lifted.

The suspect whose pursuit through Jurupa Valley last week ended in a fiery crash that started the #46Fire is being arraigned this afternoon. Bryan Anguiano faces a felony evading arrest charge & a misdemeanor charge relating to the start of the fire. Pic thru can viewfinder. pic.twitter.com/wkKIw1KyvN — Rob McMillan (@abc7robmcmillan) November 4, 2019

The fire was caused by a police chase in Jurupa Valley that ended with a fiery crash that started the fire, according to ABC 7.

Caples Fire (Prescribed Burn)

Prescribed burns are purposefully set to help decrease the possibility of unexpected, damaging fires in the future. This one is in the northern ridge region above Caples Creek north of Highway 88. The fire is 3,435 acres and 100 percent contained as of November 1.

Eagle Fire

The Eagle Fire started on November 5 in Lake County 12 miles northeast of Clearlake, according to CA.gov. It’s near Walker Ridge Road and Bartlett Springs Road. The fire is 100 acres and 0 percent contained.

Getty Fire

The Getty Fire in Los Angeles is 745 acres and 79 percent contained on November 2, according to LAFD (the last update LAFD is releasing for the fire.) It started near the 405 Freeway at Getty Center Drive. The fire was caused accidentally when a tree branch broke and landed on powerlines during high wind, igniting nearby brush, LAFD noted. It’s still listed as active on Ca.gov’s map.

Twelve residences were destroyed and five were damaged by the fire.

Mandatory evacuations have all been lifted for this fire. A local assistance center has been established for disaster recovery information. It’s at Westwood Rec Center at 1350 South Sepulveda Blvd. It will be open Sunday, Nov. 3 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Monday, Nov. 4 from 12 p.m.-8 p.m.

LAFD noted on November 2: “Due to continued progress, the LAFD Field Incident Management Team will be demobilizing and transitioning the Getty Fire incident to the local Battalion at 8:00 AM, Sunday, November 7th. Firefighters will remain on scene for the next several days extinguishing hot spots and patrolling the area to identify any potential hazards. This will be the final Incident Update for the Getty Fire.”

The best source for updates on LAFD fires is LAFD’s webpage here. You can also find updates on the LAFD’s Facebook page here. The LAPD HQ and LAFD on Twitter are also providing updates.

Hillside Fire

The Hillside Fire is in San Bernardino National Forest, off W 59th and Hill Drive. It was 200 acres and 95 percent contained as of November 4, Inciweb noted in its most recent update. It was burning off Highway 18 and into neighborhoods north of San Bernardino and is still listed as active on Ca.gov’s map.

Mandatory evacuations were issued, but repopulation began the evening of October 31. There are no evacuations at this time.

The cause of the fire isn’t known. The area of origin was located but there are no powerlines in that area. Containment lines are being reinforced for anticipated wind shifts.

Updates can be found at SB County Fire’s Twitter, Inciweb, and Facebook.

Kincade Fire *

The Kincade Fire (spelled Kincaid in some hashtags) started on October 24 around 4:26 a.m. near John Kincade Road and Burned Mountain Road, just northeast of Geyserville, according to CA.gov. It’s now 77,758 acres in size and containment is up to 84 percent according to CA.gov on November 5 at 7:15 a.m.

A satellite hotspot map is below provided by MappingSupport.com. This is not a real-time map, but shows where the fire burned about three hours ago.

All evacuation orders have been lifted. The map below shows everything shaded green to indicate evacuations are lifted.

To stay updated on the fire: The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office is providing updates on Nixle here. You can also text your ZIP Code to 888777 for mobile alerts. The fire information number is 707-967-4207.

Sonoma Sheriff’s Facebook page is also providing updates, along with the County of Sonoma. SoCo Emergency is providing updates here. You can sign up for alerts here. CAL FIRE Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit Facebook Page provides fire updates.

The cause of the fire isn’t known, but a PG&E report to CPUC noted a transmission tower had a broken jumper cable near the site of the fire around 9:20 p.m. on Wednesday.

Klamath NF Fall RX Burning

These are prescribed burns in the Klamath National Forest area to cut down on damage from unplanned fires.

Maria Fire

The Maria Fire started at 8:58 p.m. on October 31. near the top of South Mountain in Santa Paula, off Bradley Road and Solano Verde Dr. As of November 5 at 7 a.m., it’s now 9,999 acres and 95 percent contained. The best source for staying updated on this fire is VC Emergency.

A map of evacuation orders in Ventura County can be seen here. All mandatory evacuations were lifted as of 2 p.m. on November 2.

All Red Cross shelters and animals shelters are demobilized.

Cleaning up a home after the spraying of toxic chemicals like Phos-Chek can be difficult. VC Emergency suggests the following:

Chemicals used to fight fires contain toxic materials and can contaminate food and cookware. The chemicals cannot be washed off the food. Foods that are exposed to chemicals should be thrown away. Do: Phos-Chek is designed to rinse off with running water. Wet the retardant down, wash it away, wait 15 minutes and repeat, and it should come off.

If Phos-Chek sticks to surfaces like a roof, wood or sidewalk, a soft bristle brush or a biodegradable cleaner can be used to help speed its removal.

To remove it from your skin, wash with gentle soap and water. Do Not: Do Not use a high pressure power-washer, which can push the product further into surfaces like stucco or concrete. It it’s deeply embedded, it may not come out. Do Not use hard brushes or stiff bristles to scrub it off, for the same reason. Do Not use bleach or harsh chemicals to clean decks, outdoor furniture or homes. Harmful fumes can result. Do Not Leave Phos-Chek standing in puddles or pools, where pets or wildlife might drink it. After the rains, be particularly vigilant. Fill with sand, soil or other absorbent material that can be removed if necessary.



Martinez 3 Fire

This fire is 52 acres and 100 percent contained as of November 5, the latest update on Inciweb. The cause is under investigation. It was on the Torrez-Martinez Indian Reservation. The fire is in the county of Thermal, California.

Inciweb noted on November 5: “Significant progress has been made in the past few days and control is now at 98%. Fire officials plan to transition from a Type 3 organization to a Type 4 later today at 17:00 hrs (5pm). Firefighters have approximately 1 acre of continuous heat left in the mulch piles remaining to be extinguished. The number of firefighting personnel and resources is expected to drop significantly in the next couple days as resources are being demobilized back home and re-assigned to other fire incidents.”

Middle Fire

The Middle Fire is 1,339 acres as of October 6 and now listed as 100 percent contained according to Inciweb. It’s still listed as active on the map. It was located one mile east of Canyon Creek Trailhead and was caused by lightning. It started on September 5 and is in the Trinity Alps Wilderness. “Please be aware that the forest’s Middle Fire Closure Order remains in effect until the fire is declared out.”

Palisades Fire

The Palisades brush fire in Los Angeles is located near 500 Palisades Drive in the Pacific Palisades. It was first reported on October 21 at 10:39 a.m. It’s 42 acres in size and 75 percent contained as of LAFD’s last and final update for the fire. It’s still listed as active on CA.gov’s website. Evacuation orders were briefly in place but lifted by 8 p.m. on October 21.

Ramshorn/SHF Lightning Fires 2019

The lightning fires from storms that moved into the area in September are now 100 percent contained and declared out, according to Inciweb, but it’s still listed as active on the map.

Ranch Fire

The Ranch Fire started on November 3 off Colyer Springs Road and Raglin Ridge Road, southwest of Red Bluff. It’s in Tehama County.

#RanchFire 🔥 unofficial, automated update.

~9mi WNW of Rancho Tehama Reserve, CA. ⚠️ DO NOT USE FOR SAFETY PURPOSES – See officials instead. May be incorrect; disclaimers in images. pic.twitter.com/QHPN7BnbRc — Wildfire Bot (CA) – Unofficial 🔥🤖 (@CaliFireBot) November 5, 2019

The fire is now 2,000 acres with 15 percent containment, as of November 5. It grew four times in size overnight. It’s in a remote area of Redding, 180 miles north of San Francisco, SFGate reported.

This next map is an interactive map that shows satellite hotspot data for the Ranch Fire. This should not be used for emergency planning, since data in the map is typically about three hours old. The map is provided by MappingSupport.com. You can see the webpage with the map here.

Joseph Elfelt of Mapping Support noted on Twitter: “Interactive map for #RanchFire SW of Red Bluff, CA. Satellite hotspot data is several hours old. Map has 20+ #GIS overlay layers you can turn on/off/restack. Click top layer, see attribute data. Click Map tips for help. Open #GISsurfer map.”

The Tehama County Sheriff’s Office issued evacuation warnings for all of Colyer Springs Road to the Forest boundary, up north to Mary Ellen Place, and with an eastern boundary of Red Bank Road. Note that this was an advisory and not an evacuation order, KCRTV reported. That means residents in the area should be ready to leave at any time.

You can stay updated on the fire by signing up for emergency alerts from Tehama County here.

Saddleridge Fire

The Saddleridge Fire quickly exploded in size and caused tens of thousands to evacuate, but now it’s under control. Inciweb’s page for this fire is here. The fire is now 8,799 acres in size with 97 percent containment as of November 1 at 6:49 a.m, according to CA.gov. (Inciweb lists containment on October 30 as being 98 percent.) The fire has now been removed from Inciweb’s map but is still on Ca.gov’s map. Ca.gov won’t be providing further updates.

It started near I-210 at the Yarnell exit on October 10 around 9 p.m. Pacific. There was one death from this fire: a civilian went into cardiac arrest and died on the way to the hospital. At least 88 structures were destroyed.

All evacuations related to Saddleridge have been lifted, LAFD reported on October 15, and evacuation centers have been closed.

Shasta-Trinity Prescribed Fires

These are prescribed fires in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest area used to mitigate damage from unplanned fires in the future.

Sherman Prescribed Burn

Prescribed burns are purposefully set to help decrease the possibility of unexpected, damaging fires in the future. These are in the Giant Forest area of Sequoia National Park.

South Fire

The South Fire started in Shasta-Trinity National Forest in Tehama County, located in the southeast aspect of Tomhead Mountain, south of Platina. As of October 17, the fire was 5,332 acres in size and 75 percent contained, according to Inciweb. That was the latest update for the fire, which is still listed as active on Inciweb’s map.

The fire is 15 miles south of Platina, California. The map above is the most recent map on Inciweb, but may not quite match the fire’s current size and containment.

Inciweb notes that the plans for this fire are to “Monitor fire activity and patrol existing containment and confinement lines. Complete unfinished repair to Suppression Repair Plan standards. Be prepared to take appropriate action if fire crosses established Management Action Points.”

Taboose Fire

This fire is 10,296 acres and 75 percent contained as of October 7, the most recent update on Inciweb. It’s southwest of Big Pine and northwest of Aberdeen. It was caused by lightning. It’s still listed as active on Ca.gov’s fire map.

Inciweb noted on October 24: “The Taboose Fire has been inactive in recent days. The fire remains 10,296 acres and at 75% containment. The western flank is in steep and inaccessible terrain in the John Muir Wilderness. Here the fire will be confined by either rain or snow or its spread will be stopped by rock barriers. Visitors and residents may see smoke, especially along the Hwy. 395 corridor. Please do not report the smoke. Currently, the south, east, and north flanks are secure and there is no threat to life or property. Visitors and residents will see smoke, especially along the Hwy. 395 corridor. Please do not report the smoke. Currently, the south, east, and north flanks are secure and there is no threat to life or property. Gusty wind and low relative humidity are in the forecast for this week and fire crews will continue to monitor and patrol in areas where the fire is active.”

