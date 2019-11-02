CR&R Inc. Sued for Sandalwood California Fire

CR&R Inc., a recycling and waste collection company, is being sued in a civil lawsuit for possibly starting the Sandalwood Fire in California that led to two deaths in Calimesas. The fire was started by a trash truck that dumped burning debris, Riverside County has noted almost since the fire first started. Learn more about CR&R and the lawsuit below.

The Lawsuit Is Seeking Maximum Damages To Help Fire Victims Recover

Swigart Law Group, APC, and Spreter & Petiprin filed the lawsuit against CR&R Incorporated, they announced. The firms are representing a number of homeowners who lost homes, had property damaged in the fire, or were injured by the fire.

The firms note:

The Fire started after a garbage truck owned by CR&R negligently dumped a burning load contained in its garbage hopper. The Santa Ana wind conditions caused the embers to spread and the Fire ran up the canyon to the Villa Calimesa Mobile Home Park. Its residents had only seconds to evacuate before the Fire engulfed the entire Park and destroyed it. The Fire took two lives and destroyed 74 homes.”

The attorneys say the garbage truck driver, whose name has not been released, prioritized dumping burning trash over minimizing the risk of a fire. Attorney Josh Swigart said in a statement: “The Sandalwood Fire devastated the Calimesa community. On behalf of our clients and other survivors, we are committed to obtaining maximum recovery for them and holding CR&R responsible. This includes changing their business practices to ensure they prioritize human life over a garbage truck. Companies such as CR&R must never again put their garbage trucks above human lives.”

Two women, ages 61 and 89, died in the fire and 76 structures were destroyed.

A video showing a CR&R truck with burning debris in the back was published to Facebook on October 10 by Shawn M. Melvin.

Melvin wrote about the video: “Hunter and I were behind the trash truck that caused the fire today in Calimesa. I was on my way to go pick up Cassidy from school and there was already flames coming out of the top of it at some point. I told Hunter to start recording what was going on. At the very end you can see me pulling up to him and begging him To pull the truck somewhere else so he would not catch the field on fire. I told him over and over he was going to catch the field on fire. So many things have been running through my mind after I have watch this video where I wish that I would’ve just told him to get out and I could have backed into the fire hydrant that you could clearly see in the video. Could’ve would’ve should’ve. I feel so bad for the people that have lost their homes tonight my prayers are with them. One more thing Mesa view elementary school could’ve been a death trap today they really need to re-think another way out.”

The lawsuit references this video and says a driver pleaded with the truck driver not to unload the burning trash.

This map shows you the perimeter of the Sandalwood fire.

The video below shows the fire as it was ripping through a mobile home park on October 10 when it first started.

Riverside County has said on its website almost since the beginning that the fire was caused by a trash truck the dumped burning debris. The website still reads: “CAL FIRE Peace Officers determined the cause of the Sandalwood fire to be a trash truck that dumped a load of burning trash that spread into vegetation.”

CR&R is a waste management company. This isn’t the first suit filed against the company. In 2017, the parents of an eight-year-old boy sued CR&R and a truck driver for an accident where their son was hit by a driver and killed, OC Weekly reported.

In 2018, Newport Beach awarded a $3.2 million contract to CR&R despite the boy’s father urging the city council not to do so, LA Times reported. Councilman Brad Avery said CR&R had a good reputation despite the tragedy. A city management analyst said that complaints hadn’t worsened since 2016 and truck haulers had been cooperative.

According to its Bloomberg page, CR&R has 99 employees and is based in California.

CR&R has many negative reviews on Yelp, not connected to the fire and the lawsuit. Some are complaints about rate increases, others are about missing a weekly trash pickup service, and the like.

One person wrote in July about CR&R Waste Services: “This is the same company as CR&R environmental services. Unfortunately, they acquired the contract of my city recently. They don’t pick up the trash on the days they are suppose to. Customer Service: The two girl representatives I spoke to assured me that the problem would be resolved. Since the trash of our building had not been picked up for two weeks.”

Another person wrote last December: “They forget to collect my bins, whether it’s trash, recycling, or green waste. It has happened on at least 5 occasions this year alone, and we just moved to the city where they are contracted 10 months ago.”

The Sandalwood Fire’s final size was 1,011 acres.