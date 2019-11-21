Stephanie Holmes, David Holmes’ Wife, Works in U.S. Embassy in Kyiv

Stephanie Holmes is David Holmes’ wife. Stephanie is listed as the Head of Law Enforcement Section on the website for the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine.

David Holmes, a political counselor to the U.S. Ambassador in Ukraine, testified before the impeachment inquiry into Donald Trump on November 21. Holmes has worked for the U.S. Foreign Service since 2002 and has previously been based in Afghanistan, Russia, Kosovo and India, according to a New York Times feature. Holmes and his wife have been based in Kyiv since August 2017. On October 11, Holmes posted a photo of his former boss, ousted U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch.

Stephanie, a native of St. Louis, Missouri, was pictured alongside her husband as he received the Rifkin Award in 2014 for his constructive criticism of President Barack Obama’s policy on South Asia. A profile on Holmes from that time referred to his wife as a Foreign Service Officer. In July 2018, Stephanie was present at a meeting between the top anti-corruption investigators in Ukraine and U.S. officials. While in August 2018, Stephanie was pictured with the newest recruits of Ukraine’s police service:

In November 2018, Stephanie gave a seminar to legal students in Kyiv as part of the “Tomorrow’s Lawyer” program. Stephanie told students, “We are very proud of the activities of the graduates and participants of the program, when we see that they participate in the Free Legal Aid, take part in competitions to the courts of Ukraine, including the Supreme Court and the High Anticorruption Court.”

David and Stephanie Holmes have two children, a son, and a daughter, together. David Holmes is a native of California and is a graduate of Pomona College, University of St. Andrews in Scotland and Princeton University. The New York Times reports that during his time with the foreign service, Holmes “developed a reputation for outspokenness.”

