Jennifer Williams: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Jennifer Williams, U.S. State Department official who served as top aide to Vice President Mike Pence, will testify in front of the the House Intelligence Committee, House Committee on Foreign Affairs, and House Oversight Committee, on November 19. Defying cautions from the White House, she is the first person from Trump’s camp to publicly testify against President during his impeachment hearings.

Williams, who started working in the Office of the VP in March 2019, as a special advisor on Europe and Russia, is a long-standing Foreign Service Officer, and she participated in the call on July 25 with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, where Trump asked Zelensky to investigate a political rival Joe Biden and his son Hunter, which she found to be “unusual and inappropriate.”

Having already participated in a closed-door testimony, the 166-page transcript from her deposition was released by the House Intelligence Committee over the weekend, and in the documents Williams stated, “I found the specific references to be more specific to the president in nature to his personal political agenda,” Williams continued, “as opposed to a broader… foreign policy objective of the United States.” You can read her testimony in full by clicking here.

1. Williams Studied at Georgetown & Princeton University

Originally from Houston, Texas, after graduating from Memorial High school, Williams earned a B.A. in Security Studies at Georgetown University in Washington D.C. in 2005. She continued her education studying at Princeton’s Woodrow Wilson School of Public and International Affairs.

Williams started working for the U.S. State Department during the Bush administration, and continues to reside in the Washington area.

2.She’s In a Relationship, But Keeps Her Personal Life Private

On Williams’ Facebook page, she has marked her relationship status as “In a Relationship,” and it appears the couple has been together since 2019. So, while there is someone special in her life, Williams is not yet married, nor does she have any children.

However, she is a proud aunt to her sister Kelsey Beasley,’s son, Parker James, with husband Brady Beasley.

3. Trump Personally Attacked Williams On Twitter Before Her Public Testimony

Tell Jennifer Williams, whoever that is, to read BOTH transcripts of the presidential calls, & see the just released ststement from Ukraine. Then she should meet with the other Never Trumpers, who I don’t know & mostly never even heard of, & work out a better presidential attack! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 17, 2019

On Sunday November 17, two days before Williams would publicly testify, the President sent out a tweet directly calling out Pence’s aide by name. Trump tweeted, “Tell Jennifer Williams, whoever that is, to read BOTH transcripts of the presidential calls, & see the just released statement from Ukraine. Then she should meet with the other Never Trumpers, who I don’t know & mostly never even heard of, & work out a better presidential attack!”

Because Williams listened in on the call herself, there’s no need for her to re-read the redacted transcripts Trump released. She told investigators that she took personal notes while listening to the phone call in the White House Situation Room.

Further more, Williams is not a “Never Trumper.” It’s hard to believe she would take on a special advisor role to Pence if she didn’t support the Trump presidency. However, 45 has given the “Never Trumper” characterization to other fellow witnesses testifying, including diplomat Bill Taylor, and Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman.

4. Williams Defends Pence As Being Innocent

While Pence has Trump’s back, and said that the transcript of the July call does not show a quid pro quo, Williams sees things a little differently. However, the two agree on one thing: Pence was not involved in the illegal dealings with Ukraine.

Williams testified that Pence never discussed opening any investigations with Zelensky, even when Pence and Zelensky met on September 1, in Warsaw, Poland, where the issue of aid allegedly came up. In her closed-door testimony she said, “As I’ve spoken about earlier, that I did find a couple of the references in the President’s July 25th call unusual, and more of a political nature, and that is not something that the vice president has ever raised with the Ukrainians.”

As for the call between Pence and Zelensky on September 18, Williams said Pence told Zelensky, “President Trump would be eager about President Zelensky’s progress in his reform agenda.” And when asked to further define “reform agenda” Williams said, “on anticorruption reforms, on reforming the judiciary, and the legislative action that his administration was undertaking, but there was no discussion of any specific investigations.”

5. Williams Called Out One Huge Discrepancy With The Phone Call ‘Transcript’ Released By Trump

JENNIFER WILLIAMS' handwritten notes reflect that Zelensky mentioned 'Burisma' on the July 25 call, and she doesn't know why it's not in the White House summary. Q: So you wouldn’t have written that down if it hadn't come up during the call. Is that right?

WILLIAMS: Correct. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) November 16, 2019

Williams is the first White House staffer to not defend Trump during these impeachment hearings, and she’s reminded the public that the “transcript” Trump released of the Ukraine phone call was not an actual transcript, but an edited summary of what exactly transpired during his conversation with Zelensky.

Williams told the Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence during her deposition that Trump mentioned Burisma, the company whose board Hunter Biden belonged. She said, “The transcript released did not include the word Burisma. But on looking back at my notes, I do see that Burisma was mentioned by name in the call.”

During her testimony Williams said, “My notes did reflect that the word Burisma had come up in the caII, that the President had mentioned Burisma. I hadn’t noticed that when I first read the transcript,” she told the committee.

When asked, “So you wouldn’t have written that down if it hadn’t come up during the call. Is that right?” Williams responded, “Correct.”

