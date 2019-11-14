Jon Earl Pickard: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Jon Earl Pickard is the Florida man making headlines because of the personal reason he gave police as to why he was speeding at nearly twice the limit. Pickard told the officer who pulled him over on November 10, 2019, that he was racing to get home because he had just been cheating on his wife.

The officer was clearly not keen on Pickard’s explanation and placed him under arrest. The officer then found cocaine in Pickard’s pocket.

1. Pickard Was Arrested For Reckless Driving After Getting Clocked at 90 Miles Per Hour

Jon Earl Pickard was speeding on U.S. Route 19 in Tarpon Springs, which is located near Tampa. He was allegedly on his way back to his home in Palm Harbor around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, November 10.

According to the arrest affidavit, Pickard had been driving 90 miles per hour in an area where the speed limit was 55. Pickard told the Tarpon Springs Police officer that he “needed to get home in a hurry because he was cheating on his wife.”

The officer placed Pickard under arrest for reckless driving.

2. Police: Pickard ‘Spontaneously’ Admitted That He Had Purchased Cocaine

The officer who arrested Jon Earl Pickard wrote in the affidavit that he searched the vehicle after taking Pickard into custody. The officer found “2.1 grams of an off-white rock-like substance in a plastic sandwich baggie in his front T-shirt pocket.”

The officer stated that after finding the substance, Pickard “spontaneously” confessed that he had purchased it for $50. A test on the substance confirmed that it was cocaine.

Pickard was booked into jail on a $2,250 bond. He posted it and was released just before 2:30 a.m. on November 11, according to inmate records.

He faces a felony charge of possession of crack cocaine. The reckless driving charge is a misdemeanor. Pickard was scheduled to appear in court on December 5.

3. Pickard Was Arrested In March of 2019 After Being Accused Of Scratching His Wife

This arrest marked Pickard’s second trip behind bars in less than a year. He was arrested on March 6, 2019, on suspicion of domestic battery.

His wife, Crystal Pickard, called 911 following an argument at their home. According to the arrest report, she told police that her husband had “put his hand over her face and pushed her onto the couch.” She said Pickard was yelling at her, but she didn’t know what he was angry about. Crystal Pickard said she managed to free herself and run outside. When her husband followed her, she ran back inside, locked the doors, and called the police.

The arresting officer wrote in the report that Crystal Pickard had scratches on her face that were bleeding. Jon Pickard admitted to having had an argument but denied touching his wife. You can see the arrest report here.

The battery charge was dropped a few days later. Court records show that Crystal Pickard requested that the case be dropped and that she was “not in fear of violence” from her husband.

4. Jon Earl Pickard Has a History of Traffic Arrests

Police: Florida man says he was speeding because he was cheating on his wife https://t.co/h9rkMERFww — 10News WTSP (@10NewsWTSP) November 14, 2019

The March 2019 arrest on suspicion of battery appears to have been Jon Earl Pickard’s only arrest for alleged violence. Court records in Pinellas County show multiple traffic offenses over the past 30 years, but no other violent cases.

Since 1988, Pickard has been cited for careless driving, speeding and driving with a suspended license. In 2003, he was ordered to complete a defensive driving course

5. Jon Pickard Previously Operated a Business With a Relative, According to State Records

It’s unclear what Jon Earl Pickard currently does for a living. A search of online records does not reveal an occupation or social media accounts.

But a search of the Florida Department of State website shows that Pickard ran a business at one point with a relative. The Limited Liability company was called Drain Solutions Inc. The business is currently listed as “inactive” on the registry.

