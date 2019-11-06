Juli Briskman: Cyclist Fired For Flipping Off Trump Wins Virginia Election

Juli Briskman, famously known for being the cyclist who was fired in 2017 for flipping of President Donald Trump‘s motorcade is now forging in her own political path. On November 5, she defeated Republican incumbent, Suzanne Volpe, and earned herself a seat on the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors for the Algonkian district.

Briskman captured 52 percent of the vote to Volpe’s 44 percent, and wins the award for best movie-worthy comeback. It was only two years ago that Briskman was let go from her government contractor job at Akima LLC. After the photo taken outside Trump International Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia, went viral, Briskman contacted her employers to let them know that she was the cyclist in the photo, giving a middle finger to Trump’s row of SUVs.

They said, ‘We’re separating from you,‘” Briskman told the Huffington Post. “Basically, you cannot have ‘lewd’ or ‘obscene’ things in your social media. So they were calling flipping him off ‘obscene.’”

State law in Virginia indicates that employers can fire employees at any time for any reason. Afteward, Briskman said that she may look for a new job at “an advocacy group that she believes in,” and worked with the ACLU to sue her former employers for wrongful termination.

In January 2018, she founded Long May She Wave, which allowed followers to learn and follow along with the new developments in her case against Akima, which shifted into a page she posted news about her campaign.

The cyclist’s campaign tagline on her official website reads, “We live in a great community and we deserve a Board of Supervisors that does more to support our schools, first responders, working women, and families. That’s why I’m running.”

Briskman Has Zero Regrets After Flipping Off Trump’s Motorcade

When asked by The Washington Post if she regretted her action, Briskman, who’s mother to two teenagers, said, “I’d do it again.”

What was perhaps most frustrating, one of Briskman’s roles at Akima was to be in charge of the company’s Facebook page. During this work, Briskman found a senior company director discussing the Black Lives Matter movement. Briskman said the director wrote in a now-deleted Facebook post to another person, “You’re a f***ing Libtard a**hole.” She added that the director was easily identifiable as an employee of Akima.

Briskman said that when she alerted management about the post, the director was afforded the opportunity to clean up his Facebook posting and to carry on working for the company.

At the end of day Briskman stands by the First Amendment. “We have a right to peacefully protest and criticize and express dissent toward our government,” Briskman said. “I’ve gotten some feedback that folks say you should respect the president. Even if you don’t like what they’re doing, you shouldn’t show this sort of disdain. And I simply disagree, and I think the Constitution grants me that privilege.”

Briskman’s Career & Background Is Perfect For Her New Role in Politics

As stated on her Linkedin page, Briskman, 52, is a graduate of Ohio State University, Johns Hopkins and Georgetown University, and worked at Akima since April 2017. Prior to that, Briskman spent eight years working in the U.S. State Department between 2001 and 2009. During that time, she was based in Kazakhstan and Latvia.

In terms of politics, Briskman told the Washington Post, “I think I gave money for clean water once.” Briskman also said that she participated in the Women’s March after Trump’s inauguration, standing outside with CIA building with a sign that said, “Not my President.”

Briskman has worked as a volunteer at Galilee United Methodist Church, where she is a Sunday school teacher, and volunteers at Horizon Elementary School. From December 2018 to present, she’s worked as a part-time fundraising manager for BRAWS (Bringing Resources to Aid Women’s Shelters) in Loudoun County.

READ NEXT: Jodi Benson, Original Ariel in ‘The Little Mermaid’: What’s She Up to Now?